Third quarter NHL Awards and Fantasy All-Stars in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The three-quarter point of the season really hit last week, but trade deadline coverage swamped all. Anyway, with a little more than three quarters of the season in the books, here are my award picks:

HART

Winner: Brent Burns, D, San Jose

Runners-Up: Sidney Crosby, C, Pittsburgh; Connor McDavid, C, Edmonton

This is a difficult decision. Crosby has been my pick through the first two installments, but as his goal-scoring pace has slowed, it gets more reasonable to consider Burns, a defenceman who is leading the league in shots on goal and has more than a point per game. Furthermore, Burns is on pace for 34 goals, and the last time a defenceman scored that many goals, had better than a point per game and four shots on goal per game was Doug Wilson in 1981-1982 (The only other defenceman to meet those thresholds in a season was some guy by the name of Orr, three times).

This isn’t to take away from Crosby, who is having a great season, and McDavid, who is leading the league in scoring in his second season, but Burns’ season is extraordinary, and we’re far enough down the road that I’ve shifted into Burns’ corner, though it’s admittedly a close race.

Some others to consider: Chicago right winger Patrick Kane, who is suddenly second in the league with 70 points, is probably the best candidate outside the top three. Evgeni Malkin, Nikita Kucherov and Jeff Carter have all been really good, too, but not quite at the same level.

NORRIS

Winner: Brent Burns, San Jose

Runners-Up: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

If Burns is having a Hart Trophy-calibre season, it’s tough to choose someone else for the Norris. At the same time, perennial contender (and two-time winner) Erik Karlsson has been on a charge lately. Karlsson’s possession numbers aren’t as outstanding as they were last season, however, so he’s unlikely to overtake Burns. Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman continues to be very good, and he’s having a career-best season offensively, so he’s a worth runner-up.

Other contenders could include Shea Weber, Drew Doughty, Ryan Suter and Matt Niskanen but, come on, this is a slam-dunk for Burns.

Office Bobrovsky has been on the case all year in Columbus.

VEZINA

Winner: Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus

Runners-Up: Braden Holtby, Washington; Cam Talbot, Edmonton

Through the midpoint of the season, Minnesota’s Dubnyk was my pick, but by examining the quality of shots against, Bobrovsky has taken the lead – mostly because Columbus’ defensive record isn’t very good. However, after looking through expected goals numbers on Corsica Hockey, and comparing to actual goals allowed, there are a few more surprising contenders.

There’s probably little chance that Cam Talbot is going to get a strong push for the Vezina, but with a heavy workload behind a team that still gives up a lot of high-quality shots, Talbot’s differential between actual and expected goals warrants inclusion – it also deserves significant credit for Edmonton’s success this season.

Here’s a look at the top 10, with a minimum of 2000 minutes played:



ALL SITUATIONS GOALS ALLOWED vs. EXPECTED GOALS ALLOWED GOALTENDER TEAM GP GA xGA DIFF Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 52 104 150.18 46.18 Braden Holtby Washington 50 94 131.65 37.65 Cam Talbot Edmonton 59 140 168.81 28.81 John Gibson Anaheim 48 101 123.68 22.68 Martin Jones San Jose 53 118 137.47 19.47 Matt Murray Pittsburgh 38 82 100.76 18.76 Carey Price Montreal 51 116 132.65 16.65 Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 40 95 109.32 14.32 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 51 101 114.94 13.94 Frederik Andersen Toronto 53 142 155.76 13.76



SELKE

Winner: Patrice Bergeron, C, Boston

Runners-Up: Andrew Cogliano, LW, Anaheim; Mikko Koivu, Minnesota

Who is coming for Patrice Bergeron's Selke?

Patrice Bergeron is an exceptional two-way forward and as long as he continues to dominate territorial play, the award is his to lose, and he surely shouldn’t this year. Andrew Cogliano has terrific possession numbers while playing on Anaheim’s shutdown line with Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg. They control play despite starting more shifts in the defensive zone. Same goes for Wild veteran centre Mikko Koivu, who has always had favourable possession numbers, even with a notably heavier dose of defensive zone starts this season.

There are a lot of worthy contenders including Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom, Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar, Carolina’s Jordan Staal, and Calgary’s Mikael Backlund.

Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine lead a special rookie class.

CALDER

Winner: Auston Matthews, C, Toronto

Runners-Up: Patrik Laine, RW, Winnipeg; Zach Werenski, D, Columbus

This year’s rookie class is phenomenal, but it makes it difficult to pick a clear-cut winner. Matthews and Laine have both been amazing, but I give the edge to Matthews because he has done a better job driving play and his most common linemates (rookies Zach Hyman, William Nylander and Connor Brown) are not nearly the calibre of linemates that Laine has had in Winnipeg (Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, Mathieu Perreault, Bryan Little). It doesn’t mean that Laine isn’t a great player, but Matthews makes a stronger case.

The crazy thing is that there are other worthy candidates that have been overshadowed by Matthews and Laine. Werenski has been outstanding for Columbus, putting up points, driving play and logging more than 21 minutes per game, credentials that could easily warrant a Calder Trophy in another season. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray won a Stanley Cup last spring, but he’s rookie eligible this year and his .925 save percentage certainly warrants Calder consideration too. Tough year.

A few more to consider: Toronto’s Mitch Marner and William Nylander have both been very good, even if they are overshadowed by Matthews, and Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk has been a terrific addition on a superb two-way line with Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik.

Bruce Boudreau has led the Wild to a surprisingly excellent season.

JACK ADAMS

Winner: Bruce Boudreau, Minnesota

Runners-Up: Joel Quenneville, Chicago; Barry Trotz, Washington

It would be easy enough to take the Minnesota Wild’s success for granted, because they have been good from the jump this year, but recall that they did not come into this season with high expectations and, as usual, Bruce Boudreau has steered them to the second best record in the league.

Chicago was relatively mediocre early in the season, getting saved by excellent goaltending, but that’s not entirely unexpected given how they have patched together their lineup, fitting in a bunch of entry-level and minimum-price deals to fit in around their stars. But, the Blackhawks’ overall play has climbed to an elite level again, so credit to Coach Q for making it work.

The Capitals having regular season success is nothing new, but Barry Trotz has the league’s best team and they continue to run roughshod over the league; this despite Alexander Ovechkin’s production and ice time declining.

A couple of other candidates to consider: If Mike Babcock can guide the rookie-laden Maple Leafs to the postseason then that would surely draw attention, They’re one point out right now.

Columbus’ John Tortorella was the midseason winner, and the Blue Jackets have still dramatically exceeded expectations, but the Blue Jackets have stumbled a bit and their success may apply more to Bobrovsky than coaching tactics – sometimes that’s one of the bigger challenges, trying to assign value for a team’s success and deciding whether a coach’s record is inflated by great goaltending.

Now, to the Fantasy All-Stars: players who would have been available in mid-to-later rounds (if not undrafted) that are producing at a high level.

Nazem Kadri has already scored a career-high 27 goals.

C – Nazem Kadri, Toronto

LW – Nick Foligno, Columbus

RW – Mikael Granlund, Minnesota

D – Zach Werenski, Columbus

D – Justin Schultz, Pittsburgh

G – Peter Budaj, Tampa Bay

Honourable mentions: Nino Niederreiter, LW, Minnesota; Mikko Koivu, C, Minnesota; Alexander Wennberg, C, Columbus; Mikael Backlund, C, Calgary; Viktor Arvidsson, RW, Nashville; Jeff Petry, D, Montreal; Anders Lee, LW, N.Y. Islanders; J.T. Miller, LW, N.Y. Rangers; Jared Spurgeon, D, Minnesota; Jason Zucker, LW, Minnesota; Dmitry Orlov, D, Washington; Cam Talbot, G, Edmonton

