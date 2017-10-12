Matthew Tkachuk delivers the full Tkachuk experience in L.A.; Duchene, Yakupov, Brown, Hornqvist and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Matthew Tkachuk – The second-year Flames left winger scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 overtime win at Los Angeles, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in four games. He’s also put a dozen shots on goal in four games, which is an encouraging sign for Tkachuk’s future offensive output. Oh, and he hasn’t lost his ability to get under the skin of the opposition.

Matt Duchene and Nail Yakupov – The Avalanche linemates both had a goal and an assist against Boston. Duchene, in the midst of trade rumours, has five points (2 G, 3 A) in four games, as does Yakupov (3 G, 2 A), who appears on his way to resurrecting his career.

Dustin Brown – The Kings captain scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win against Calgary. He’s off to a terrific start this year, with five points (3 G, 2 A) in three games, and the 32-year-old is playing more (19:33 ATOI) and generating more shots on goal (4.33 per game).

Patric Hornqvist – After missing the start of the season, as he recovered from hand surgery, the Penguins’ crease-crasher produced a goal and an assist in his first game of the season, a 3-2 win at Washington.

ZEROES

Frederik Andersen – the Maple Leafs goaltender allowed six goals on 31 shots in a 6-3 loss to New Jersey, dropping his save percentage to .871 through four starts.

Tuukka Rask – Boston’s netminder surrendered four goals on 26 shots, before getting pulled after two periods, in a 6-3 loss at Colorado. He has a .870 save percentage in three starts.

Adam McQuaid – The Bruins defenceman had team-worst possession numbers (8 for, 16 against, 33.3 CF%, 3-9 scoring chances) and was on for a couple of 5-on-5 goals against in a 6-3 loss at Colorado.

Devante Smith-Pelly and Jay Beagle – Washington’s fourth line couldn’t muster anything positive against Pittsburgh. In the 3:25 that they played together during 5-on-5 play, they failed to register a shot attempt and had nine against.

VITAL SIGNS

Jaromir Jagr – Calgary’s 45-year-old winger made his season debut, skating on a line with Kris Versteeg and Sam Bennett and failing to register a shot on goal in 13:38 of ice time.

SHORT SHIFTS

Devils winger Miles Wood scored a couple of goals in Toronto.

Flames RW Michael Frolik and C Sean Monahan both contributed a goal and an assist at Los Angeles. Frolik has three points (1 G, 2 A) in four games, while Monahan has four points (2 G, 2 A)…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau chipped in a couple of assists at Los Angeles, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in four games…Devils rookie D Will Butcher had a pair of assists in a 6-3 win at Toronto, giving him five assists in his first three NHL games…Second-year Devils C Pavel Zacha scored a pair of goals, on his first two shots on goal of the season, at Toronto…Speedy Devils LW Miles Wood also buried a pair of goals at Toronto, his first two points of the season…Devils C Adam Henrique chipped in a pair of assists, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in three games…Trying to get used to playing without long-time centre Patrice Bergeron, Bruins LW Brad Marchand skated on a line with Riley Nash and David Pastrnak at Colorado and did contribute a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss…Avalanche RW Sven Andrighetto scored a pair of goals against Boston, his second straight two-point game…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog and C Nathan MacKinnon both earned a couple of assists against Boston. Landeskog has three points (1 G, 2 A) in four games, and MacKinnon has four assists in four games… Islanders C Brock Nelson scored two goals in a 3-2 loss at Anaheim; he has three points (2 G, 1 A) in four games…Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano recorded a goal and an assist against the Islanders, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games… Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf earned a couple of assists against the Islanders, his first helpers of the season… Kings C Anze Kopitar put up a goal and an assist against Calgary, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in three games.

Islanders rookie RW Joshua Ho-Sang had a superb possession game (15 for, 2 against, 88.2 CF%, 11-1 scoring chances) in a 3-2 loss at Anaheim…Kings C Nick Shore had a strong game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%) against Calgary…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin fired 13 shot attempts (7 SOG) against the Penguins, scoring one goal. The encouraging part about Ovechkin scoring eight goals in the first four games, is that his shot volume is way up, currently averaging 6.25 shots on goal per game…Kings D Jake Muzzin launched 15 shot attempts (6 SOG) against Calgary.

Devils G Cory Schneider continued his strong start to the seaon, stopping 47 of 50 shots at Toronto, giving him a .948 save percentage in three starts…Ducks G John Gibson had 39 saves on 41 shots in a 3-2 win over the Islanders. He has a .920 save percentage in four starts.

FIRSTS

Christian Djoos – The Capitals inserted the puck-moving defenceman into their lineup against Pittsburgh and he produced a goal and an assist in his NHL debut.

Alexander Kerfoot – The Avalanche rookie, skating on a line with Duchene and Yakupov, notched his first career goal in his fourth career game, a 6-3 win over Boston.

