A big night for Jonathan Toews; Gaudreau, Laine, Matthews, Kucherov, Forsberg and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews had a five-point game, scoring three goals and adding two assists in a 5-3 win at Minnesota.

Captain Serious got off to a slow start this season, managing four goals and 14 points in his first 26 games. Despite dubious production this season, he was named to the NHL All-Star game and was selected as one of the Top 100 players in NHL history.

However, he’s picked up his play. In the past 12 games, he has 20 points (8 G, 12 A) and he’s generated 40 shots on goal (3.33 per game). His increased shot volume is up to 2.78 per game for the season, his highest since 2012-2013.

Toews’ linemates contributed to the big Blackhawks win. Rookie Nick Schmaltz scored a goal and added two assists, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past six games. Richard Panik had a goal and an assist and has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past six games.

The Blackhawks may still be looking to upgrade Toews’ wingers before the trade deadline, but now that he’s back producing at a high level, it gets more reasonable to place expectations on Chicago again this season.

HEROES

Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary’s playmaking winger set up four goals in a 6-5 overtime win at Nashville. He has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past nine games.

Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine were again productive in their head-to-head matchup.

Patrik Laine – The Jets rookie sniper scored two more goals in a 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. He has 10 points (7 G, 3 A) during a five-game point streak and leads all rookies with 54 points in 55 games.

Auston Matthews – Toronto’s star rookie recorded three assists in the Maple Leafs win, giving him 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games. He ranks second in the rookie scoring race with 52 points in 59 games.

Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay’s skilled winger scored one goal and added three helpers, with 11 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 4-1 win vs. Edmonton. He has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s talented left winger scored a hat trick in a 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary. He started the year slowly, with three goals through 30 games, but has scored 16 goals in the past 29 games.

ZEROES

Matt Dumba – The Wild blueliner was on the wrong side of the puck (8 for, 24 against, 25.0 CF%, 3-7 scoring chances) and on the ice for three goals against in a 5-3 loss to Chicago.

Cody Ceci – Ottawa’s defenceman was buried (6 for, 36 against, 14.3 CF%, 1-16 scoring chances) in a 2-1 win at New Jersey.

Michael McCarron, Torrey Mitchell and Michael McCarron – When the Habs’ fourth-line trio was on the ice against the Rangers, they were locked in their own end (0 for, 9 against; 0-7 scoring chances).

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder was pulled after allowing four goals on 13 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Calgary, leaving him with a .817 save percentage in his past four games.

VITAL SIGNS

Pavel Zacha – The Devils rookie suffered an upper-body injury (potential concussion) in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Trevor Daley – Pittsburgh’s veteran defenceman suffered a lower-body injury at Carolina. With Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta already out, the Penguins blueline is getting depleted.

Connor Carrick – The Maple Leafs defenceman suffered an upper-body injury against Winnipeg. If he’s out, that could mean that Alexey Marchenko will see some action on the Toronto blueline.

Nikita Zadorov – Colorado’s towering defenceman suffered a season-ending ankle injury, thinning out an already suspect defence corps.

Casey Bailey, Max McCormick, Chris Kelly – This trio of forwards were inserted into the Ottawa lineup with the team missing three scoring forwards – Mike Hoffman, Mark Stone and Bobby Ryan – for a 2-1 win at New Jersey.

Dennis Wideman – With Michael Stone arriving in Calgary, Wideman was a healthy scratch for a 6-5 overtime win at Nashville.

SHORT SHIFTS

Shea Weber led the Habs against the Rangers.

Canadiens D Shea Weber produced a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout win at the Rangers; he had one goal and no assists in his previous nine games…Jets C Mark Scheifele and LW Mathieu Perreault each had a pair of assists in a 5-4 OT loss at Toronto. Scheifele has nine assists in the past five games and Perreault has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Maple Leafs LW Leo Komarov scored a pair of goals and had great possession stats (18 for, 3 against, 85.7 CF%, 11-2 scoring chances) in a 5-4 overtime victory against Winnipeg, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) during a five-game point streak…Maple Leafs RW William Nylander and D Jake Gardiner both contributed a goal and an assist against the Jets. Nylander has 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in the past 10 games and Gardiner has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past two games…Islanders RW Josh Bailey scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win at Detroit, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games…Lightning LW Ondrej Palat scored twice in a 4-1 win over Edmonton, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Wild RW Mikael Granlund scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 loss to Chicago; he has 24 points (9 G, 15 A) in the past 20 games…Wild LW Nino Niederreiter and C Mikko Koivu both added two assists. Niederreiter has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games and Koivu has 28 points (9 G, 19 A) in the past 26 games…Flames C Mikael Backlund and LW Micheal Ferland both scored two goals in a 6-5 overtime win at Nashville. Backlund has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past seven games and Ferland has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past nine games…Flames C Sean Monahan added three assists, and has 15 points (9 G, 6 A) in the past 16 games…Flames D Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton both contributed a goal and an assist at Nashville. Giordano had four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past three games and Hamilton has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games…Flames rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk chipped in a couple of assists, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Predators D P.K. Subban and LW Colin Wilson both had a goal and an assist vs. Calgary. Subban has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past six games and Wilson has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games...Devils RW Stefan Noesen had a strong possession game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) in a 2-1 loss to Ottawa…Kings LW Marian Gaborik had an impressive game (13 for, 3 against, 81.3 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) in a 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

Senators G Craig Anderson stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win at New Jersey; he has a .944 save percentage in his past four starts…Penguins rookie G Matt Murray had 29 saves on 30 shots in a 3-1 win at Carolina, giving him a .939 save percentage in the past 13 starts…Islanders G Thomas Greiss turned away 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win at Detroit; he has a .908 save percentage in his past 15 starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some players on the rise that are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Alex Edler is heating up for the Canucks.

Mikko Rantanen – A rare bright spot in Colorado, the rookie winger has 11 points (8 G, 3 A) in the past 13 games. Owned: 11.2%

Derick Brassard – Ottawa’s veteran centre has six points (2 G, 4 A) during a four-game point streak. Owned: 45.1%

Alexander Edler – The veteran Vancouver blueliner has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 14.9%

Christian Dvorak – Arizona’s rookie centre has nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 5.7%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca