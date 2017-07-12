The 2017 NHL free agent market wasn’t flush with big names, particularly among forwards, yet there have been 11 forwards to change teams so far this summer that scored at least 50 points last season.

That’s 11 of the top 94 scorers from the 2016-2017 season suiting up for a new team next year.

Of those top 11 scoring forwards to move this offseason, seven have gone via trade and one in the expansion draft, leaving three unrestricted free agent forwards that scored at least 50 points last season to change teams.

2016-2017 SCORING LEADERS, FORWARDS CHANGING TEAMS FOR 2017-2018 SEASON PLAYER OLD TEAM NEW TEAM POS. GP G A PTS Artemi Panarin Chicago Columbus LW 82 31 43 74 Marcus Johansson Washington New Jersey LW 82 24 34 58 Brayden Schenn Philadelphia St. Louis LW 79 25 30 55 Radim Vrbata Arizona Florida RW 81 20 35 55 Derek Stepan N.Y. Rangers Arizona C 81 17 38 55 Alexander Radulov Montreal Dallas RW 76 18 36 54 Brandon Saad Columbus Chicago LW 82 24 29 53 Jonathan Drouin Tampa Bay Montreal LW 73 21 32 53 Jonathan Marchessault Florida Vegas LW 75 30 21 51 Jordan Eberle Edmonton N.Y. Islanders RW 82 20 31 51 Sam Gagner Columbus Vancouver C 81 18 32 50

Point totals are one thing, but which players have been most efficient in their point production? That may be a more relevant number, because a player’s role can change – ice time fluctuations, moving up and down the lineup, more or less power play time etc. – and that will tend to affect point totals more than scoring rates.

Over the past three seasons, these are the most efficient scoring forwards (minimum 1000 5-on-5 minutes) among those that have changed teams this summer:

2014-2017 POINTS/60 LEADERS, FORWARDS CHANGING TEAMS FOR 2017-2018 PLAYER OLD TEAM NEW TEAM POS. GP PTS/60 Scott Hartnell Columbus Nashville LW 234 2.16 Brandon Saad Columbus Chicago LW 242 2.12 Artemi Panarin Chicago Columbus LW 162 2.09 Derek Stepan N.Y. Rangers Arizona C 221 2.02 Jason Pominville Minnesota Buffalo RW 235 1.91 Jordan Eberle Edmonton N.Y. Islanders RW 232 1.87 Justin Williams Washington Carolina RW 243 1.86 Oscar Lindberg N.Y. Rangers Vegas C 134 1.82 Nick Bonino Pittsburgh Nashville C 218 1.81 Jonathan Marchessault Florida Vegas LW 122 1.81

Having seen the top overall scorers from last season, it’s the different names that appear on this list that are most interesting.

Scott Hartnell had his ice time cut drastically in Columbus last year, but he’s been a productive 5-on-5 performer. Seems like a great one-year investment for Nashville.

Jason Pominville has been in a supporting role with Minnesota, and was paid quite a bit for that, but he’s still an efficient offensive contributor and should be able to help Buffalo.

Justin Williams has been a consistent contributor in a secondary role, both in Los Angeles and Washington, so he should be able to carry that production back to Carolina.

Could Oscar Lindberg produce more in Vegas next season?

Maybe the most surprising on this list would be Oscar Lindberg, who was a fourth-line centre for the Rangers, but his production suggests that he might be able to do more than that in Vegas. Opportunity can make all the difference.

Coming off back-to-back Cup wins, Nick Bonino has still been an efficient scorer in Pittsburgh, even though he was playing behind two elite centres. That could place some expectations on him to produce in perhaps a bigger role with Nashville.

Points are usually a pretty good indicator of a forward’s offensive contribution, but let’s look at the forwards sorted by Goals For/60, measuring the 5-on-5 production of the team with that player on the ice.

Here are the leaders over the past three seasons (minimum 1000 5-on-5 minutes):

2014-2017 GF/60 LEADERS, FORWARDS CHANGING TEAMS FOR 2017-2018 PLAYER OLD TEAM NEW TEAM POS. GP GF/60 Scott Hartnell Columbus Nashville LW 234 2.92 Justin Williams Washington Carolina RW 243 2.92 Artemi Panarin Chicago Columbus LW 162 2.88 Alexander Radulov Montreal Dallas RW 76 2.80 Jori Lehtera St. Louis Philadelphia C 218 2.79 Ryan Strome N.Y. Islanders Edmonton RW 221 2.79 Derek Stepan N.Y. Rangers Arizona C 221 2.75 Chris Kunitz Pittsburgh Tampa Bay LW 225 2.73 Brandon Saad Columbus Chicago LW 242 2.73 Colin Wilson Nashville Colorado LW 211 2.72

There are few more new names on this list. Hartnell, Williams and Panarin are not surprisingly at the top, but new Flyers centre Jori Lehtera and Oilers centre/right winger Ryan Strome both generated offence for their former teams, as did Chris Kunitz (who played with some decent playmakers) in Pittsburgh and Colin Wilson in Nashville.

Jaromir Jagr can still score. Seems like there should be a team that can use that talent.

As for who remains? Jaromir Jagr has been on the ice for 2.97 goals/60 and Jiri Hudler at 2.84 points/60 over the past three seasons.

When it comes to points/60, Jagr has 2.07, Thomas Vanek sits at 1.98, and Mike Ribeiro at 1.97; certainly production that, in a vacuum, suggests that they can contribute to an NHL club.

As for the highest-scoring forwards from last season still on the free agent market, Vanek had 48 points for Detroit and Florida, Jagr had 46 points for Florida and Mike Fisher put up 42 points for Nashville. There is still some offence to be found, but these are also older players and that tends to limit their appeal.

The moral of the story is that trades are the more likely route to acquire scoring talent, but there is some value to be found on the free agent market, and may still be some sitting out there.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca