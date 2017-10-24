Tough times for Henrik Lundqvist; Couture, Marner, Jones and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Logan Couture – The Sharks centre produced a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at the Rangers. He’s on a tear, with nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past four games.

Mitch Marner – Still stuck on Toronto’s fourth line, the 20-year-old contributed a pair of assists in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles, snapping a four-game scoring drought.

Martin Jones – San Jose’s netminder recorded 33 saves on 34 shots in a 4-1 win at the Rangers and has a .957 save percentage in his past four starts.

ZEROES

Henrik Lundqvist – The Rangers goaltender surrendered four goals on 24 shots in a 4-1 loss to San Jose, dropping his save percentage to .900 through nine starts. At 35-years-old, and coming off a down season, during which he posted a career-low .910 save percentage, Lundqvist could be facing a tough time moving forward.

This isn’t all on Lundqvist, obviously, but so far this season, he’s been unable to bail out the current Rangers in the way that he has for the past decade.

Since the last lockout, here are the results for goaltenders in their age 35 or older seasons (minimum 40 starts):

GOALTENDERS, 35 YEARS AND OLDER, MINIMUM 40 STARTS, SINCE 2012-2013 PLAYER TEAM YEAR GP SV% Craig Anderson Ottawa 2016-2017 40 .926 Roberto Luongo Florida 2015-2016 62 .922 Roberto Luongo Florida 2014-2015 61 .921 Ryan Miller Vancouver 2015-2016 51 .916 Ryan Miller Vancouver 2016-2017 54 .914 Evgeni Nabokov N.Y. Islanders 2012-2013 41 .910 Tim Thomas Florida/Dallas 2013-2014 48 .908

So, aside from Roberto Luongo, who is facing down his own goaltending mortality at age 38, it’s unusual to get above-average performance from a starting goaltender older than 35. Oh, and the Rangers still have Hank under contract for three more seasons.

VITAL SIGNS

Jannik Hansen and Timo Meier – The Sharks set a lineup with the veteran and second-line winger, respectively, as healthy scratches at New York. Hansen has one assist and nine shots on goal in seven games, while Meier has two points (1 G, 1 A) and 14 shots on goal in seven games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Kings RW Trevor Lewis contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss at Toronto, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles. He had a .881 save percentage in his previous six starts.

FIRSTS

Tim Heed – The 26-year-old Sharks defenceman scored his first NHL goal in his seventh career game, a 4-1 win at the Rangers. He has three points (1 G, 2 A) in the past four games.

