Crosby and Malkin lead the Penguins in a turn-back-the-clock high-scoring affair; Sheary, Schultz, Oshie, Eichel and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking.

The Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for an 8-7 overtime win against Washington and it was the superstars leading the charge.

Evgeni Malkin notched a hat trick and has 32 points (13 G, 19 A) in the past 23 games. He's currently third in the league with 49 points in 43 games.

Sidney Crosby added a goal and three assists for Pittsburgh, pulling to within one point of Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the scoring lead, despite playing nine fewer games. Crosby has 34 points (15 G, 19 A) in the past 24 games, giving him 50 points in 37 games. His 1.35 points per game is his best since 2012-2013.

Since they sit second and third in league scoring, respectively, Crosby and Malkin are naturally the highest scoring teammates in the league.

HIGHEST-SCORING TEAMMATES DUO TEAM PTS Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 99 Connor McDavid-Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 90 Patrick Kane-Artemi Panarin Chicago 90 Brent Burns-Joe Pavelski San Jose 85 Nicklas Backstrom-Alex Ovechkin Washington 82 Mark Scheifele-Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 81 Nikita Kucherov-Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 79 Jakub Voracek-Claude Giroux Philadelphia 79 Tyler Seguin-Jamie Benn Dallas 78 Cam Atkinson-Nick Foligno Columbus 77

HEROES

Conor Sheary - Pittsburgh's second-year winger put up two goals (including the winner) and an assist in an 8-7 overtime win against Washington. He has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past eight games.

Justin Schultz - One day after being tagged as a zero, the Penguins defenceman piled up four assists in the win against Washington. He has 25 points (7 G, 18 A) in the past 21 games.

T.J. Oshie - The Capitals right winger scored a goal and added two assists in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh. He has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in his past nine games.

Jack Eichel - Buffalo's second-year centre scored two goals, with 13 shots attempts (10 SOG), in a 4-1 win over Dallas, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games.

ZEROES

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak - On the same day that I touted their dominance, Boston's big line struggled possession-wise (11 for, 15 against, 42.3 CF%) and was on for three goals against (two at even strength) in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders.

Alex Ovechkin - Although he had two assists, the Capitals superstar was on the ice for one goal for and five against at even strength in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Braden Holtby - The Capitals goaltender, who had been on a brilliant run - he had a .948 save percentage in his previous 17 games - was yanked after giving up five goals on 26 shots in an 8-7 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Matt Murray - Even in a winning effort, Pittsburgh's goaltender allowed seven goals on 28 shots. Ondrej Pavelec, in 2011, is the only other goaltender in the past 20 years to allow seven goals in a win.

Tuukka Rask - Boston's goalie was pulled after allowing three goals on 15 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Islanders. He has a .847 save percentage in his past four appearances.

VITAL SIGNS

John Carlson - Washington's top pair blueliner is out with a lower-body injury.

Victor Hedman and Anze Kopitar - The Lightning defenceman and Kings centre both missed Tampa Bay's 2-1 win at Los Angeles due to illness.

Andrew Ladd and Cal Clutterbuck - The two Islanders forwards were out of the lineup against Boston due to undisclosed injuries.

Alexander Burmistrov - Played his first game for Arizona, recording an assist in a 3-1 loss at Edmonton. It was Burmistrov's first game since December 6, with injury and visa issues keeping him out of the lineup.

SHORT SHIFTS

Islanders LW Jason Chimera contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win at Boston and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past three games…Islanders C Casey Cizikas added a pair of assists, giving him four assists in the past three games…Islanders RW Nikolay Kulemin scored two goals at Boston, snapping a five-game scoreless slump…Jets C Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss at San Jose; he has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Sharks rookie RW Timo Meier, C Chris Tierney and RW Joel Ward each contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 victory over Winnipeg. Meier, getting more ice time with Joonas Donskoi out with an upper-body injury, had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 13 games, Tierney had one assist in his previous 13 games, and Ward has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Capitals RW Andre Burakovsky chipped in a goal and an assist in an 8-7 loss at Pittsburgh, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Capitals C Lars Eller scored twice at Pittsburgh, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Capitals D Matt Niskanen added two assists at Pittsburgh, his second straight two-point game…With Kris Letang out, Penguins D Trevor Daley recorded three assists in an 8-7 win over Washington; he had four points (1 G, 3 A) in his previous 15 games…Penguins RW Bryan Rust had a goal and an assist vs. Washington. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games.

Islanders RW Ryan Strome had a tough game (3 for, 16 against, 15.8 CF%, 1-6 scoring chances) in a 4-0 win at Boston…Canadiens D Zach Redmond had solid results (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%, 6-0 scoring chances) in a 1-0 loss at Detroit.

Islanders G Thomas Greiss recorded a 32-save shutout at Boston, a nice recovery after allowing seven goals at Carolina on Saturday…Robin Lehner stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 win vs. Dallas; he's had trouble staying healthy, but has a .929 save percentage in his past eight games…Red Wings rookie G Jared Coreau stopped all 18 shots that he faced in a 1-0 win over Montreal, his second shutout in eight career starts.

FIRSTS

Jujhar Khaira - Edmonton's rookie winger scored his first NHL goal, in his 17th NHL game, a 3-1 win against Arizona. Khaira, 22, had 18 points (8 G, 10 A) in 24 AHL games before getting called up.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being dropped the most, yet still owned in at least half of TSN leagues:

It has been a difficult season for Red Wings sophomore Dylan Larkin .

Dylan Larkin - No goals and one assist in the past seven games for the second-year Red Wings forward. Owned: 64.1%

Sam Gagner - Just two assists in the past eight games for the Blue Jackets winger and power play ace. Owned: 65.6%

Jordan Eberle - Edmonton's winger has seen his ice time decline and has no goals and four assists in the past 16 games. Owned: 77.3%

Bobby Ryan - A four-time 30-goal scorer, Ryan has just eight goals this season and has two points (1 G, 1 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 50.0%

