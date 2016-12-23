The Cleveland Indians waited out the market and found a great price on one of the game's premier power hitters, taking him from the team that they just beat in the 2016 American League Championship Series.

Statistically Speaking examines Edwin Encarnacion's move from Toronto to Cleveland.

2016 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS fWAR Edwin Encarnacion TOR 1B 160 601 42 127 2 .263 .357 .529 .886 3.9



The Indians Get: 1B Edwin Encarnacion

Encarnacion, 33, has been one of the most prolific home run hitters during his tenure in Toronto, with his 193 home runs over the past five seasons ranking second in all of baseball (behind Baltimore's Chris Davis).



Defensively, Encarnacion has improved at first base, to the point that he's competent. He's not making a positive difference in the field, but he's gone from clear liability to ranking in the middle of the pack among first basemen over the past two seasons when it comes to Defensive Runs Saved and even a little better than that when measured by Ultimate Zone Rating.

Over the past five seasons, Encarnacion has produced a Fan Graphs WAR of 20.2, ranking sixth among first basemen, behind Miguel Cabrera, Paul Goldschmidt, Joey Votto, Freddie Freeman and Anthony Rizzo. That's good company.

The question about issuing Encarnacion any kind of long-term deal is that he's going to be 34-years-old by the time next season rolls around, and if you're looking for sign of decline in a 42 home runs last season, consider that his .886 OPS was his lowest since 2011, and his flyball rate (41.4%) was his lowest since 2006. He's also coming off a season in which he played 160 games and had a career-high 702 plate appearances, both of which, based on his track record, are unlikely to be duplicated - he had played more than 150 games once (2012) in his previous 11 seasons.

He's an improvement on Mike Napoli, though Napoli hit 34 home runs and had a .800 OPS for the Tribe last season. Encarnacion also has just two home runs in 98 career plate appearances at Cleveland's Progressive Field.

It does appear that the Blue Jays read the free agent market better than Encarnacion, reportedly offering a four-year, $80-million contract, and the final deal that Encarnacion signs with the Indians is three years for $65-million with a club option for a fourth season that would run the value to $80-million.

But, by now, the Blue Jays had already jumped the free agent market by adding Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce, and while they are more cost-effective lineup additions, neither is the middle-of-the-order bat that Encarnacion has been for Toronto.

Verdict: The Indians are poised to compete for a World Series and their glaring need was for a power bat, so getting Encarnacion on a reasonable deal makes all kinds of sense. That they are only committed for three seasons, instead of four, also protects them if age suddenly catches up to Encarnacion more quickly than anticipated.

For the next three seasons, Encarnacion would seem a good bet to mash 90-plus home runs and that is going to sting Toronto fans because it would be a lot easier to expect another playoff berth next season if that power was still part of the Blue Jays lineup.

This result seemed inevitable after Toronto signed Morales and Pearce, but it doesn't make the end result any more palatable for a team that has been to the American League Championship series in each of the past two seasons; mostly because it's hard for a team that had the best attendance in the American League to sell those same fans on fiscal prudence ahead of lineup quality.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca