If the Toronto Raptors were going to push forward and be a contender then they had to address a need to improve their wing depth.

They did, making a move to get P.J. Tucker from the Phoenix Suns.

Statistically Speaking examines the addition and what it means to the Raptors rotation.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% FT% 3PT% P.J. Tucker PHX SF 57 7.0 6.0 1.3 0.2 1.5 .416 .792 .338 Jared Sullinger TOR PF 11 3.4 2.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 .313 .500 .167

The Raptors Get: SF P.J. Tucker

Tucker, 31, is a sturdy veteran wing forward, who goes 6-foot-6, 245 pounds and is a solid, not spectacular, addition to the Raptors’ rotation.

He’s a good rebounder and can defend. He isn’t an especially good shooter, though he’s effective enough taking corner threes (39 of 104, 37.5%), so he can spot up beyond the arc to help spread the floor, but he’s not the type of player that requires a lot of touches in the standard offence.

In Toronto, after the trade of Terrence Ross to Orlando, the Raptors had a need for someone to fill minutes at small forward, and Tucker is set to take that role. He’s been playing about 30 minutes per game for the Suns over the past four years and he probably doesn’t need to play quite that much in Toronto, but if the Raptors were going to harbour hopes of being a playoff contender, they needed another proven wing and Tucker fills that void.

Tucker is in the final year of a contract that pays him $5.3-million. He will be a free agent in the summer, so he may effectively be a rental.

The Suns Get: PF Jared Sullinger and two second-round picks

Sullinger is a 24-year-old big body (listed at 6-foot-9, 260 pounds) who has had an effectively lost season because he suffered a broken foot and wasn’t in game shape when he returned to action.

He’s on an expiring deal, and his $5,628,000 salary is a good match for Tucker, but Sullinger isn’t likely to be a factor for the Suns.

The value in the deal for the Suns is a pair of second-round picks. From 2000 through 2015, there were 469 second-round picks and it has yielded 26 players (5.3%) that average double digits in points per game, 18 (3.7%) averaging 5.0 rebounds per game and 14 (2.9%) averaging 3.0 assists per game. So, odds are against those two picks turning into anything, but they offer a chance and the Suns weren’t looking at any future value out of Tucker.

Verdict: The price to get Tucker isn’t an unreasonable one for the Raptors to pay. Tucker isn’t a star, but he’s started 286 games and played significant minutes for the past five seasons, which makes him a useful addition to a team that has high hopes for a playoff run.

