With less than a week before the drop of the puck on the 2017-2018 NHL season, here’s an update on my preseason fantasy and point projections.

It’s not as though I’ve overhauled the whole list, rather I’m tweaking based on training camp news – addressing injuries, some surprising line combinations and, ultimately, a little more optimism for rookies. That means more rookies getting included overall, and a little boost for some like Arizona’s Clayton Keller and New Jersey’s Nico Hischier, who appear to be settling into significant roles. 

It also includes the likes of Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Boston’s Anders Bjork, rookies who have forced their way into the discussion, perhaps a little sooner than expected.

On a less happy note, St. Louis winger Robby Fabbri and Ottawa Senators winger Clarke MacArthur have been removed from the forecasts, and other injury news affects a handful of other players, with Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler probably the most notable.

Here, then are my updated fantasy rankings and Top 300 scoring projections for this season:

(For those who want spreadsheets, here is a Google Sheet with the data.)

 

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - CENTRES

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 33 70 103 +13 28 28 32 25 236
2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 77 37 50 87 +14 26 34 79 30 249
3 Auston Matthews Toronto C 80 37 36 73 +4 23 16 23 67 307
4 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 77 33 44 77 -3 27 20 66 27 290
5 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 68 32 41 73 +9 27 77 36 24 208
6 Nicklas Backstrom Washington 80 20 60 80 +14 33 38 58 42 152
7 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders 78 32 40 72 +5 22 40 46 37 262
8 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 73 37 34 71 +1 26 46 83 29 222
9 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 78 31 41 72 -9 24 24 37 33 282
10 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 76 17 53 70 +11 19 53 102 83 161
11 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 80 25 35 60 +10 18 36 61 52 280
12 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 78 27 43 70 +12 15 38 66 43 179
13 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 81 28 34 62 +7 17 32 82 36 242
14 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 82 20 46 66 +15 16 40 64 22 181
15 Claude Giroux Philadelphia 81 19 48 67 -8 31 40 83 30 229
16 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 76 25 35 60 +10 15 42 56 30 193
17 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 77 25 43 68 +2 21 20 42 29 160
18 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 79 24 31 55 +2 12 46 153 48 214
19 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 81 17 46 63 +1 24 56 88 30 174
20 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 78 17 45 62 +3 20 20 84 57 153
21 Sean Monahan Calgary C 81 29 32 61 +1 18 18 37 32 197
22 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 25 33 58 +10 13 14 44 38 168
23 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 80 16 46 62 +2 19 24 56 28 208
24 Nazem Kadri Toronto 78 25 29 54 -9 15 73 129 32 227
25 Logan Couture San Jose 70 22 29 51 +3 17 14 56 58 187
26 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 75 21 36 57 -10 15 22 53 40 249
27 Eric Staal Minnesota C 80 22 32 54 +4 14 36 56 34 216
28 Joe Thornton San Jose 80 12 48 60 +9 23 46 48 29 104
29 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 17 36 53 +12 19 36 36 57 149
30 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 +4 7 28 129 67 213
31 Boone Jenner Columbus C 76 21 16 37 +2 6 53 206 70 183
32 Derick Brassard Ottawa 80 18 31 49 +8 13 28 97 21 185
33 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay C 70 21 30 51 +7 16 26 50 30 158
34 Brandon Dubinsky Columbus C 74 14 28 42 +5 6 77 232 45 128
35 Derek Stepan Arizona 76 18 33 51 +7 13 18 32 39 192
36 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 75 21 29 50 +4 14 22 61 37 170
37 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 77 18 30 48 +8 11 28 54 44 171
38 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo C 76 20 36 56 -6 20 10 24 45 177
39 Jordan Staal Carolina C 76 17 30 47 +1 8 32 145 29 157
40 Kyle Turris Ottawa 75 23 29 52 -4 15 40 33 48 177
41 Alex Galchenyuk Montreal C 74 22 28 50 -2 16 32 63 40 151
42 Jason Spezza Dallas 73 20 36 56 -6 22 28 13 26 176
43 Matt Duchene Colorado C 78 22 31 53 -14 10 16 42 48 182
44 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 78 20 26 46 +9 7 24 56 33 152
45 Vadim Shipachyov Vegas C 75 20 35 55 -5 18 16 42 26 144
46 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 78 11 43 54 -1 18 16 56 55 108
47 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 33 51 -3 14 26 38 47 133
48 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 75 18 27 45 +5 13 18 41 32 129
49 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 80 19 28 47 -10 11 24 67 47 157
50 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 77 14 18 32 +4 4 28 50 32 150
51 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 82 15 22 37 +10 1 24 163 70 151
52 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 21 21 42 -2 8 32 65 49 167
53 Adam Henrique New Jersey C 80 20 24 44 -8 12 36 78 62 147
54 Bryan Little Winnipeg 67 20 29 49 -5 14 20 46 25 136
55 Frans Nielsen Detroit 79 17 27 44 -7 17 16 58 70 166
56 Martin Hanzal Dallas 67 16 21 37 -5 9 59 143 44 148
57 Paul Stastny St. Louis C 68 14 28 42 +6 14 34 39 35 120
58 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton C 74 17 27 44 -5 12 24 54 34 165
59 Adam Lowry Winnipeg C 80 13 16 29 -3 5 54 233 51 112
60 Sean Couturier Philadelphia 69 15 25 40 +6 5 32 47 34 134
61 Oscar Lindberg Vegas C 74 14 18 32 +3 2 48 153 47 132
62 Tomas Plekanec Montreal 80 13 24 37 +4 9 30 52 46 158
63 Nick Bonino Nashville C 75 15 21 36 +3 5 26 43 89 133
64 Victor Rask Carolina C 81 16 28 44 -10 12 18 40 34 176
65 Henrik Sedin Vancouver 80 14 40 54 -7 18 26 15 16 99
66 Sam Gagner Vancouver C 74 15 26 41 -2 13 24 31 17 158
67 Tyler Bozak Toronto 74 16 28 44 -8 15 28 52 29 128
68 Sam Bennett Calgary C 79 16 20 36 -14 6 59 127 41 137
69 Nick Bjugstad Florida C 68 16 19 35 -8 8 30 138 22 150
70 Ryan Spooner Boston C 79 13 32 45 -8 16 24 38 18 153
71 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 16 21 37 +4 7 22 33 32 115
72 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 77 13 20 33 +2 7 24 79 62 97
73 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 78 17 21 38 -7 9 18 42 26 150
74 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 75 8 26 34 +4 6 26 42 28 86
75 Ivan Barbashev St. Louis C 75 14 16 30 8 0 5 92 38 113
 

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - LEFT WINGS

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 41 29 70 +8 27 52 223 30 346
2 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 32 48 80 +2 26 65 114 50 226
3 Brad Marchand Boston LW 78 36 38 74 +15 20 91 62 35 233
4 Max Pacioretty Montreal LW 81 34 32 66 +10 14 36 84 36 285
5 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 82 32 33 65 +2 16 36 110 32 251
6 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 27 40 67 +8 20 26 35 14 199
7 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 77 27 26 53 +11 12 67 160 29 189
8 Mike Hoffman Ottawa LW 76 28 30 58 +9 21 36 38 27 236
9 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 77 24 45 69 +1 19 12 15 17 192
10 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 21 28 49 +8 17 67 227 21 154
11 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 79 27 19 46 +5 14 52 180 34 202
12 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 77 25 36 61 +4 13 32 38 28 208
13 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 77 23 29 52 -2 20 53 165 49 175
14 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 27 28 55 +9 11 12 38 28 226
15 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 72 22 35 57 -3 13 40 68 39 237
16 J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 82 23 30 53 +9 6 30 147 55 142
17 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 71 24 25 49 +7 14 34 62 59 220
18 Brayden Schenn St. Louis LW 80 22 28 50 -4 19 36 191 38 172
19 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 79 23 33 56 +10 11 20 63 43 177
20 Jeff Skinner Carolina LW 79 32 23 55 -4 12 30 36 22 278
21 Jonathan Drouin Montreal LW 77 20 37 57 -6 23 26 63 19 184
22 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 72 16 33 49 +11 12 30 129 55 145
23 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 80 23 22 45 +6 8 18 130 37 186
24 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 25 21 46 +5 12 16 104 33 179
25 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 78 16 35 51 +10 14 113 70 23 152
26 Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 77 22 20 42 +3 7 103 187 19 164
27 Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 78 21 17 38 +6 1 75 159 41 211
28 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 70 19 36 55 +4 13 34 48 22 172
29 James van Riemsdyk Toronto LW 76 25 25 50 -5 15 32 75 21 207
30 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 23 24 47 -4 19 20 74 30 196
31 Tomas Tatar Detroit LW 81 25 22 47 -2 13 26 92 22 188
32 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 78 23 20 43 -5 11 51 148 47 173
33 Evander Kane Buffalo LW 66 24 17 41 -9 8 101 135 25 252
34 Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers LW 68 22 17 39 +9 9 28 56 30 205
35 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 75 20 26 46 -11 11 68 149 56 180
36 Daniel Sedin Vancouver LW 82 18 34 52 -5 18 30 20 18 229
37 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 80 19 28 47 +12 12 12 43 22 132
38 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh LW 74 22 24 46 +11 5 24 36 23 168
39 Scott Hartnell Nashville LW 78 18 23 41 +4 8 85 120 40 141
40 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 14 16 30 +2 2 77 256 28 164
41 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 78 18 27 45 +12 6 16 42 31 141
42 Max Domi Arizona LW 77 16 34 50 -3 18 65 36 26 153
43 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 77 22 28 50 -5 12 22 25 20 180
44 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay LW 74 12 20 32 +5 6 40 213 28 138
45 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 74 22 23 45 -13 15 32 103 16 166
46 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 70 19 15 34 +11 2 24 74 33 157
47 David Perron Vegas LW 79 16 26 42 -8 12 58 122 25 162
48 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina LW 79 17 30 47 -4 14 18 28 34 163
49 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 66 14 29 43 +2 16 40 32 47 139
50 Evgeni Dadonov Florida LW 77 18 23 41 -8 11 26 99 23 169
51 Dylan Larkin Detroit LW 80 21 19 40 -9 6 38 70 24 213
52 Travis Konecny Philadelphia LW 77 15 20 35 0 3 59 108 31 151
53 Alex DeBrincat Chicago LW 72 18 17 35 +5 7 24 40 40 160
54 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 66 13 29 42 -3 14 34 88 25 133
55 Timo Meier San Jose LW 79 16 13 29 +2 0 26 175 14 211
56 Leo Komarov Toronto LW 74 13 17 30 +2 7 30 249 38 111
57 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders LW 79 13 30 43 +2 8 14 46 42 148
58 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 78 17 21 38 +1 7 54 84 23 154
59 Patrick Sharp Chicago LW 66 15 23 38 -8 10 32 55 24 206
60 Loui Eriksson Vancouver LW 73 19 21 40 -2 10 10 18 27 154
61 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 14 19 33 +4 0 24 104 28 155
62 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 72 15 16 31 +4 8 24 88 24 125
63 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton LW 75 12 26 38 -2 11 38 37 42 136
64 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 71 13 19 32 +8 0 28 75 29 155
65 Marko Dano Winnipeg LW 75 11 16 27 +4 2 24 158 29 127
66 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 18 12 30 +1 3 10 76 27 167
67 Thomas Vanek Vancouver LW 73 17 25 42 -6 13 24 25 9 146
68 Frank Vatrano Boston LW 66 15 14 29 -5 5 24 97 33 188
69 Mike Cammalleri Los Angeles LW 64 16 20 36 -1 11 24 36 17 141
70 Oskar Lindblom Philadelphia LW 72 12 18 30 +7 4 16 40 40 133
71 Jordan Weal Philadelphia LW 75 14 12 26 +7 2 28 28 23 125
72 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 75 15 13 28 +2 0 24 61 22 172
73 Colin Wilson Colorado LW 71 13 19 32 +2 5 18 53 26 127
74 Scott Wilson Pittsburgh LW 72 11 14 25 +2 0 32 158 29 130
75 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 78 11 16 27 +3 0 38 112 41 154
 

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - RIGHT WINGS

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 77 35 50 85 +12 25 26 28 16 265
2 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 77 37 44 81 +12 27 38 49 25 236
3 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 30 37 67 +9 25 32 125 74 237
4 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 40 37 77 +4 21 24 41 27 282
5 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 79 39 28 67 +8 15 28 88 36 235
6 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 26 46 72 +9 17 54 105 53 255
7 David Pastrnak Boston RW 77 32 35 67 +12 15 32 75 30 253
8 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 72 22 24 46 +11 16 32 176 53 231
9 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 80 30 24 54 -9 23 115 171 50 216
10 William Nylander Toronto RW 80 24 43 67 +1 24 30 25 18 214
11 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 81 26 27 53 +1 21 42 126 44 207
12 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 24 43 67 -5 25 22 13 14 253
13 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 78 26 29 55 +5 17 71 82 34 209
14 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 72 27 25 52 +12 14 38 103 49 154
15 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 81 30 24 54 +4 18 22 42 37 229
16 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 78 21 38 59 +3 22 40 44 42 194
17 David Backes Boston RW 77 20 24 44 +4 9 81 229 61 176
18 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 39 57 +7 13 32 94 54 175
19 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 82 25 25 50 +9 12 42 131 23 170
20 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 46 64 -8 26 56 42 27 235
21 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh RW 78 25 25 50 +12 5 20 118 35 159
22 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 78 18 37 55 +9 14 16 58 50 153
23 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 75 21 35 56 +8 14 26 48 53 144
24 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 77 24 25 49 +4 7 38 34 53 248
25 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 80 23 28 51 +2 17 26 51 14 214
26 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 78 23 33 56 -6 16 18 38 34 204
27 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 80 21 25 46 +8 7 26 59 50 226
28 James Neal Vegas RW 73 25 19 44 +4 11 49 88 24 224
29 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 71 23 24 47 +12 8 26 70 10 197
30 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 77 21 29 50 +8 12 46 35 29 159
31 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 82 17 30 47 +5 6 32 117 59 145
32 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 20 24 44 +13 10 40 29 38 177
33 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 68 20 32 52 -6 21 28 62 28 177
34 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 67 17 21 38 +9 6 33 57 26 200
35 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 77 19 20 39 +10 6 12 49 30 172
36 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 79 18 33 51 -3 15 26 55 23 183
37 Radim Vrbata Florida RW 76 21 29 50 -10 15 16 39 24 233
38 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 77 22 24 46 +1 6 60 59 43 177
39 Richard Panik Chicago RW 78 19 18 37 +7 6 48 152 42 146
40 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 78 17 23 40 +7 6 38 58 45 191
41 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 78 14 32 46 +3 9 8 41 35 198
42 Elias Lindholm Carolina RW 77 15 32 47 -9 13 18 104 40 162
43 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 79 20 27 47 -6 14 10 24 34 176
44 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 22 14 36 +3 13 20 79 33 149
45 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 78 20 16 36 -5 8 28 44 20 208
46 Ryan Callahan Tampa Bay RW 70 14 19 33 +1 9 41 156 50 147
47 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 17 18 35 +7 5 36 87 17 190
48 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 71 17 23 40 -3 10 26 108 32 156
49 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 81 17 24 41 -3 11 22 79 38 163
50 Ryan Strome Edmonton RW 73 14 24 38 -1 7 40 77 21 144
51 Jaromir Jagr   RW 73 17 27 44 +7 11 42 26 10 142
52 Brett Ritchie Dallas RW 78 16 13 29 +5 3 40 180 22 182
53 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 74 14 21 35 +8 5 26 33 15 112
54 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 18 20 38 -12 11 24 32 36 146
55 Connor Brown Toronto RW 81 18 19 37 +2 9 10 46 43 135
56 Jakub Vrana Washington RW 74 14 17 31 +7 10 8 22 25 122
57 Anders Bjork Boston RW 75 13 20 33 +5 3 10 50 40 125
58 Sven Andrighetto Colorado RW 71 11 20 31 +1 4 12 81 30 108
59 Ales Hemsky Montreal RW 66 11 21 32 -2 6 30 19 26 130
60 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton RW 70 12 17 29 +8 2 24 29 27 111
61 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 76 8 28 36 +7 3 8 27 37 88
62 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32 +3 7 42 14 7 77
63 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 12 19 31 -7 5 24 212 26 189
64 Troy Brouwer Calgary RW 78 15 17 32 -3 11 45 187 42 115
65 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 73 13 17 30 +3 7 89 142 33 138
66 Lee Stempniak Carolina RW 79 15 21 36 +4 6 28 97 21 122
67 Vladimir Sobotka St. Louis RW 68 9 18 27 +1 4 55 125 28 96
68 Kailer Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 13 17 30 +4 4 22 20 30 120
69 Cal Clutterbuck N.Y. Islanders RW 71 8 12 20 +3 0 34 269 29 108
70 Justin Abdelkader Detroit RW 70 14 18 32 -11 10 73 162 32 130
71 Tobias Rieder Arizona RW 78 16 19 35 -9 6 10 56 39 172
72 Anthony Duclair Arizona RW 78 14 19 33 +4 7 36 30 27 108
73 Michael Grabner N.Y. Rangers RW 67 16 10 26 +8 0 10 46 36 126
74 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 67 12 13 25 +1 0 14 110 33 127
75 Joel Ward San Jose RW 79 15 18 33 -6 7 30 60 50 122
 

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - DEFENCEMEN

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG
1 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 25 45 70 +6 25 50 97 138 311
2 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 17 53 70 +7 27 34 74 159 232
3 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 13 47 60 +9 23 48 81 138 181
4 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 78 16 35 51 +5 16 119 198 103 235
5 Shea Weber Montreal D 78 17 29 46 +9 21 43 154 155 198
6 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 39 51 +8 20 50 134 115 195
7 Roman Josi Nashville D 77 13 40 53 +9 19 26 55 158 208
8 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 11 37 48 +14 23 16 45 99 207
9 P.K. Subban Nashville D 71 11 38 49 +4 20 59 88 109 158
10 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 60 10 38 48 +7 21 52 112 105 182
11 Mark Giordano Calgary D 76 14 32 46 +10 15 53 70 172 168
12 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 80 8 39 47 -10 23 46 167 149 194
13 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 80 8 31 39 +16 10 32 100 132 194
14 John Klingberg Dallas D 78 13 40 53 +8 19 36 50 104 143
15 Duncan Keith Chicago D 77 8 41 49 +14 16 20 20 111 167
16 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 17 27 44 -3 21 58 136 78 196
17 Dougie Hamilton Calgary D 79 12 36 48 +2 15 54 80 87 206
18 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 80 7 33 40 -2 12 36 127 191 185
19 Ryan McDonagh N.Y. Rangers D 75 7 31 38 +16 13 30 84 149 142
20 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 11 33 44 +4 17 24 49 153 188
21 Torey Krug Boston D 80 8 41 49 +1 21 32 64 82 216
22 John Carlson Washington D 71 10 32 42 +10 15 22 59 142 169
23 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 80 7 33 40 +4 17 28 119 146 153
24 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 81 7 34 41 +14 14 36 67 116 160
25 Matt Niskanen Washington D 80 5 31 36 +11 11 38 149 122 145
26 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 79 11 36 47 -2 26 48 75 97 159
27 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 74 9 23 32 +6 5 61 141 166 163
28 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 81 9 25 34 -6 12 44 177 122 187
29 Justin Faulk Carolina D 74 16 28 44 -14 16 30 127 87 218
30 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 7 27 34 +14 5 40 137 86 128
31 Johnny Boychuk N.Y. Islanders D 68 7 19 26 +8 7 22 160 139 167
32 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 80 5 30 35 +9 7 38 164 77 143
33 Zdeno Chara Boston D 73 9 20 29 +12 6 58 129 126 142
34 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 75 9 24 33 -2 12 26 134 158 129
35 Radko Gudas Philadelphia D 71 5 14 19 +2 0 105 292 140 131
36 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 80 9 35 44 -4 17 16 82 103 134
37 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 12 32 44 -9 23 30 39 85 193
38 Seth Jones Columbus D 78 8 29 37 +1 10 22 73 116 152
39 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 74 9 21 30 +15 7 16 49 141 135
40 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 80 4 30 34 +12 5 12 48 176 115
41 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 30 37 +8 12 30 88 83 125
42 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 5 40 45 -8 22 40 38 81 187
43 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 77 8 28 36 +2 14 20 39 133 149
44 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 76 9 23 32 -5 10 8 48 141 152
45 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 77 10 34 44 -15 14 24 45 81 169
46 David Savard Columbus D 74 7 20 27 +10 3 50 143 117 126
47 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 76 12 19 31 +7 13 49 92 72 152
48 Dion Phaneuf Ottawa D 77 6 24 30 -7 14 100 149 132 148
49 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 75 8 27 35 +6 14 24 53 105 128
50 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 81 5 31 36 +1 7 28 119 151 119
51 Adam Larsson Edmonton D 76 4 17 21 +11 0 56 201 148 82
52 Erik Johnson Colorado D 74 8 21 29 -7 10 44 128 145 163
53 Sami Vatanen Anaheim D 67 7 23 30 +4 15 28 74 116 118
54 Mike Green Detroit D 73 11 27 38 -6 14 38 81 87 134
55 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 75 12 18 30 -4 10 48 93 66 201
56 Calvin De Haan N.Y. Islanders D 75 4 15 19 +9 2 30 140 181 108
57 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 76 7 22 29 +7 10 22 104 86 131
58 Hampus Lindholm Anaheim D 70 7 19 26 +13 8 34 78 91 106
59 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg D 80 6 14 20 +7 2 42 160 155 109
60 Nikita Zaitsev Toronto D 80 5 30 35 -12 10 36 169 130 112
61 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 79 7 27 34 -9 7 22 65 122 172
62 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 77 5 25 30 +7 9 42 106 82 85
63 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 20 29 +2 9 48 33 87 146
64 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 77 6 20 26 +5 7 30 72 84 115
65 Jeff Petry Montreal D 72 7 19 26 -3 6 24 150 125 147
66 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 82 6 23 29 +8 3 46 71 121 126
67 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 76 9 21 30 +9 3 70 60 105 145
68 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 72 7 21 28 +8 7 36 34 143 126
69 Jack Johnson Columbus D 76 6 18 24 +4 7 34 106 119 109
70 Josh Manson Anaheim D 77 5 13 18 +12 0 79 188 75 85
71 Michael Del Zotto Vancouver D 66 7 18 25 -6 4 30 173 115 114
72 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 79 7 31 38 -3 11 24 26 128 92
73 Jakob Chychrun Arizona D 75 8 16 24 -9 2 59 134 114 108
74 Julius Honka Dallas D 77 6 19 25 -10 5 34 48 80 161
75 Brett Pesce Carolina D 79 3 17 20 +15 4 20 51 132 103
 

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - GOALTENDERS

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM   GP W AVG SV% SO
1 Braden Holtby Washington G 64 40 2.14 .923 6
2 Matt Murray Pittsburgh G 62 40 2.24 .925 5
3 Carey Price Montreal G 60 37 2.17 .927 5
4 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota G 64 37 2.23 .922 5
5 Frederik Andersen Toronto G 64 37 2.50 .917 4
6 Cam Talbot Edmonton G 65 35 2.47 .918 5
7 Tuukka Rask Boston G 66 35 2.33 .917 6
8 Martin Jones San Jose G 65 36 2.34 .915 4
9 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles G 62 33 2.25 .917 5
10 Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus G 59 33 2.39 .922 4
11 Corey Crawford Chicago G 56 33 2.43 .921 3
12 John Gibson Anaheim G 55 29 2.29 .921 5
13 Jake Allen St. Louis G 60 31 2.39 .916 4
14 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers G 56 32 2.55 .916 3
15 Ben Bishop Dallas G 55 30 2.36 .916 3
16 Scott Darling Carolina G 53 27 2.42 .920 3
17 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay G 55 29 2.58 .916 2
18 Brian Elliott Philadelphia G 52 28 2.36 .917 3
19 Pekka Rinne Nashville G 53 28 2.38 .917 3
20 Craig Anderson Ottawa G 44 24 2.46 .923 4
21 Cory Schneider New Jersey G 62 24 2.52 .917 3
22 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas G 55 26 2.77 .915 3
23 Steve Mason Winnipeg G 50 23 2.52 .916 3
24 Mike Smith Calgary G 51 25 2.66 .914 2
25 Antti Raanta Arizona G 48 20 2.46 .924 3
26 Roberto Luongo Florida G 46 22 2.52 .918 2
27 Robin Lehner Buffalo G 56 24 2.62 .917 1
28 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Islanders G 41 21 2.58 .916 3
29 Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders G 45 22 2.59 .914 2
30 Juuse Saros Nashville G 31 16 2.22 .925 2
31 Petr Mrazek Detroit G 46 20 2.70 .910 2
32 Jacob Markstrom Vancouver G 45 20 2.68 .913 1
33 Semyon Varlamov Colorado G 50 20 2.78 .912 2
34 Jimmy Howard Detroit G 36 14 2.36 .917 2
35 James Reimer Florida G 40 16 2.63 .917 2
36 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg G 33 16 2.62 .913 2
37 Jonathan Bernier Colorado G 36 15 2.69 .913 2
38 Mike Condon Ottawa G 38 16 2.78 .910 2
39 Aaron Dell San Jose G 20 10 2.20 .921 1
40 Ryan Miller Anaheim G 30 13 2.64 .913 2
41 Philipp Grubauer Washington G 20 8 2.20 .924 1
42 Chad Johnson Buffalo G 30 15 2.75 .908 1
43 Anders Nilsson Vancouver G 39 15 2.89 .906 1
44 Peter Budaj Tampa Bay G 26 13 2.59 .912 1
45 Cam Ward Carolina G 31 13 2.55 .907 1
46 Eddie Lack Calgary G 33 14 2.78 .907 2
47 Carter Hutton St. Louis G 24 10 2.47 .912 2
48 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus G 23 12 2.74 .913 1
49 Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia G 30 12 2.73 .905 1
50 Louis Domingue Arizona G 38 14 2.92 .910 1
 

 

TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS

 
RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS
1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 33 70 103
2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 77 37 50 87
3 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 77 35 50 85
4 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 77 37 44 81
5 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 32 48 80
6 Nicklas Backstrom Washington 80 20 60 80
7 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 77 33 44 77
8 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 40 37 77
9 Brad Marchand Boston LW 78 36 38 74
10 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 68 32 41 73
11 Auston Matthews Toronto C 80 37 36 73
12 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders 78 32 40 72
13 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 78 31 41 72
14 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 26 46 72
15 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 73 37 34 71
16 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 17 53 70
17 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 76 17 53 70
18 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 78 27 43 70
19 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 41 29 70
20 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 25 45 70
21 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 77 24 45 69
22 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 77 25 43 68
23 David Pastrnak Boston RW 77 32 35 67
24 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 79 39 28 67
25 William Nylander Toronto RW 80 24 43 67
26 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 27 40 67
27 Claude Giroux Philadelphia 81 19 48 67
28 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 30 37 67
29 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 24 43 67
30 Max Pacioretty Montreal LW 81 34 32 66
31 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 82 20 46 66
32 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 82 32 33 65
33 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 46 64
34 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 81 17 46 63
35 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 78 17 45 62
36 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 80 16 46 62
37 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 81 28 34 62
38 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 77 25 36 61
39 Sean Monahan Calgary C 81 29 32 61
40 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 76 25 35 60
41 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 13 47 60
42 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 80 25 35 60
43 Joe Thornton San Jose 80 12 48 60
44 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 78 21 38 59
45 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 25 33 58
46 Mike Hoffman Ottawa LW 76 28 30 58
47 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 72 22 35 57
48 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 75 21 36 57
49 Jonathan Drouin Montreal LW 77 20 37 57
50 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 39 57
51 Jason Spezza Dallas 73 20 36 56
52 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 75 21 35 56
53 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo C 76 20 36 56
54 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 78 23 33 56
55 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 79 23 33 56
56 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 70 19 36 55
57 Vadim Shipachyov Vegas C 75 20 35 55
58 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 78 26 29 55
59 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 78 18 37 55
60 Jeff Skinner Carolina LW 79 32 23 55
61 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 79 24 31 55
62 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 27 28 55
63 Nazem Kadri Toronto 78 25 29 54
64 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 78 11 43 54
65 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 80 30 24 54
66 Eric Staal Minnesota C 80 22 32 54
67 Henrik Sedin Vancouver 80 14 40 54
68 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 81 30 24 54
69 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 77 27 26 53
70 Roman Josi Nashville D 77 13 40 53
71 Matt Duchene Colorado C 78 22 31 53
72 John Klingberg Dallas D 78 13 40 53
73 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 81 26 27 53
74 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 17 36 53
75 J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 82 23 30 53
76 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 68 20 32 52
77 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 72 27 25 52
78 Kyle Turris Ottawa 75 23 29 52
79 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 77 23 29 52
80 Daniel Sedin Vancouver LW 82 18 34 52
81 Logan Couture San Jose 70 22 29 51
82 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay C 70 21 30 51
83 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 33 51
84 Derek Stepan Arizona 76 18 33 51
85 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 78 16 35 51
86 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 78 16 35 51
87 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 79 18 33 51
88 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 80 23 28 51
89 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 39 51
90 Alex Galchenyuk Montreal C 74 22 28 50
91 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 75 21 29 50
92 James van Riemsdyk Toronto LW 76 25 25 50
93 Radim Vrbata Florida RW 76 21 29 50
94 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 77 22 28 50
95 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 77 21 29 50
96 Max Domi Arizona LW 77 16 34 50
97 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh RW 78 25 25 50
98 Brayden Schenn St. Louis LW 80 22 28 50
99 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 82 25 25 50
100 Bryan Little Winnipeg 67 20 29 49
101 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 71 24 25 49
102 P.K. Subban Nashville D 71 11 38 49
103 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 72 16 33 49
104 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 77 24 25 49
105 Duncan Keith Chicago D 77 8 41 49
106 Derick Brassard Ottawa 80 18 31 49
107 Torey Krug Boston D 80 8 41 49
108 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 21 28 49
109 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 60 10 38 48
110 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 77 18 30 48
111 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 11 37 48
112 Dougie Hamilton Calgary D 79 12 36 48
113 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 71 23 24 47
114 Jordan Staal Carolina C 76 17 30 47
115 Elias Lindholm Carolina RW 77 15 32 47
116 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 79 20 27 47
117 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina LW 79 17 30 47
118 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 79 11 36 47
119 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 80 19 28 47
120 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 80 19 28 47
121 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 80 8 39 47
122 Tomas Tatar Detroit LW 81 25 22 47
123 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 23 24 47
124 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 82 17 30 47
125 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 72 22 24 46
126 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 25 21 46
127 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh LW 74 22 24 46
128 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 75 20 26 46
129 Mark Giordano Calgary D 76 14 32 46
130 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 77 22 24 46
131 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 78 20 26 46
132 Shea Weber Montreal D 78 17 29 46
133 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 78 14 32 46
134 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 79 27 19 46
135 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 80 21 25 46
136 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 74 22 23 45
137 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 75 18 27 45
138 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 78 18 27 45
139 Ryan Spooner Boston C 79 13 32 45
140 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 80 23 22 45
141 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 5 40 45
142 James Neal Vegas RW 73 25 19 44
143 Jaromir Jagr   RW 73 17 27 44
144 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton C 74 17 27 44
145 Tyler Bozak Toronto 74 16 28 44
146 Justin Faulk Carolina D 74 16 28 44
147 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44
148 David Backes Boston RW 77 20 24 44
149 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 12 32 44
150 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 77 10 34 44
151 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 11 33 44
152 Frans Nielsen Detroit 79 17 27 44
153 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 17 27 44
154 Adam Henrique New Jersey C 80 20 24 44
155 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 80 9 35 44
156 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 20 24 44
157 Victor Rask Carolina C 81 16 28 44
158 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 66 14 29 43
159 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 78 23 20 43
160 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders LW 79 13 30 43
161 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 66 13 29 42
162 Paul Stastny St. Louis C 68 14 28 42
163 John Carlson Washington D 71 10 32 42
164 Thomas Vanek Vancouver LW 73 17 25 42
165 Brandon Dubinsky Columbus C 74 14 28 42
166 Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 77 22 20 42
167 David Perron Vegas LW 79 16 26 42
168 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 21 21 42
169 Evander Kane Buffalo LW 66 24 17 41
170 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 73 17 24 41
171 Sam Gagner Vancouver C 74 15 26 41
172 Evgeni Dadonov Florida LW 77 18 23 41
173 Scott Hartnell Nashville LW 78 18 23 41
174 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 81 17 24 41
175 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 81 7 34 41
176 Sean Couturier Philadelphia 69 15 25 40
177 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 71 17 23 40
178 Loui Eriksson Vancouver LW 73 19 21 40
179 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 78 17 23 40
180 Valtteri Filppula Philadelphia 79 11 29 40
181 Dylan Larkin Detroit LW 80 21 19 40
182 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 80 7 33 40
183 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 80 7 33 40
184 Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers LW 68 22 17 39
185 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 77 19 20 39
186 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 80 8 31 39
187 Patrick Sharp Chicago LW 66 15 23 38
188 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 67 17 21 38
189 Ryan Strome Edmonton RW 73 14 24 38
190 Mike Green Detroit D 73 11 27 38
191 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton LW 75 12 26 38
192 Ryan McDonagh N.Y. Rangers D 75 7 31 38
193 Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 78 21 17 38
194 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 18 20 38
195 Nico Hischier New Jersey RW 78 17 21 38
196 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 78 17 21 38
197 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 79 7 31 38
198 Martin Hanzal Dallas 67 16 21 37
199 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 16 21 37
200 Boone Jenner Columbus C 76 21 16 37
201 Richard Panik Chicago RW 78 19 18 37
202 Seth Jones Columbus D 78 8 29 37
203 Tomas Plekanec Montreal 80 13 24 37
204 Connor Brown Toronto RW 81 18 19 37
205 Phillip Danault Montreal C 81 12 25 37
206 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 30 37
207 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 82 15 22 37
208 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 22 14 36
209 Mike Cammalleri Los Angeles LW 64 16 20 36
210 Nick Bonino Nashville C 75 15 21 36
211 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 76 8 28 36
212 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 77 8 28 36
213 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 78 20 16 36
214 Pavel Zacha New Jersey C 78 10 26 36
215 Sam Bennett Calgary C 79 16 20 36
216 Lee Stempniak Carolina RW 79 15 21 36
217 Matt Niskanen Washington D 80 5 31 36
218 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 81 5 31 36
219 Nick Bjugstad Florida C 68 16 19 35
220 Kris Versteeg Calgary LW 69 14 21 35
221 Alex DeBrincat Chicago LW 72 18 17 35
222 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 74 14 21 35
223 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 75 8 27 35
224 Travis Konecny Philadelphia LW 77 15 20 35
225 Tobias Rieder Arizona RW 78 16 19 35
226 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 17 18 35
227 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 80 5 30 35
228 Nikita Zaitsev Toronto D 80 5 30 35
229 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 70 19 15 34
230 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 75 8 26 34
231 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 79 7 27 34
232 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 80 4 30 34
233 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 81 9 25 34
234 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 7 27 34
235 Ryan Callahan Tampa Bay RW 70 14 19 33
236 Brandon Sutter Vancouver 75 17 16 33
237 Anders Bjork Boston RW 75 13 20 33
238 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 75 9 24 33
239 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 77 13 20 33
240 Anthony Duclair Arizona RW 78 14 19 33
241 Joel Ward San Jose RW 79 15 18 33
242 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 14 19 33
243 Clarke MacArthur Ottawa LW 60 14 18 32
244 Ales Hemsky Montreal RW 66 11 21 32
245 Cody Eakin Vegas C 70 14 18 32
246 Justin Abdelkader Detroit RW 70 14 18 32
247 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 71 13 19 32
248 Colin Wilson Colorado LW 71 13 19 32
249 Oscar Lindberg Vegas C 74 14 18 32
250 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay LW 74 12 20 32
251 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 74 9 23 32
252 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32
253 Antoine Vermette Anaheim 76 12 20 32
254 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 76 9 23 32
255 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 77 14 18 32
256 Troy Brouwer Calgary RW 78 15 17 32
257 Calle Jarnkrok Nashville C 81 15 17 32
258 Carl Soderberg Colorado C 81 10 22 32
259 Drew Stafford New Jersey RW 67 14 17 31
260 Sven Andrighetto Colorado RW 71 11 20 31
261 Mikkel Boedker San Jose LW 72 12 19 31
262 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 72 15 16 31
263 Jakub Vrana Washington RW 74 14 17 31
264 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 76 12 19 31
265 Devin Shore Dallas C 77 12 19 31
266 Matt Moulson Buffalo LW 80 12 19 31
267 Jason Chimera N.Y. Islanders LW 81 17 14 31
268 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 12 19 31
269 Sami Vatanen Anaheim D 67 7 23 30
270 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit LW 70 18 12 30
271 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 70 15 15 30
272 Dylan Strome Arizona C 70 11 19 30
273 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia C 71 9 21 30
274 Oskar Lindblom Philadelphia LW 72 12 18 30
275 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 73 13 17 30
276 Leo Komarov Toronto LW 74 13 17 30
277 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 74 9 21 30
278 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 18 12 30
279 Ivan Barbashev St. Louis C 75 14 16 30
280 Mattias Janmark Dallas LW 75 13 17 30
281 Kailer Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 13 17 30
282 Radek Faksa Dallas C 75 12 18 30
283 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 75 12 18 30
284 Markus Granlund Vancouver RW 76 18 12 30
285 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 76 9 21 30
286 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 14 16 30
287 Dion Phaneuf Ottawa D 77 6 24 30
288 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 77 5 25 30
289 Paul LaDue Los Angeles D 77 4 26 30
290 Damon Severson New Jersey D 80 4 26 30
291 Frank Vatrano Boston LW 66 15 14 29
292 Zack Smith Ottawa LW 67 15 14 29
293 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton RW 70 12 17 29
294 Zdeno Chara Boston D 73 9 20 29
295 Joonas Donskoi San Jose RW 74 9 20 29
296 Erik Johnson Colorado D 74 8 21 29
297 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 76 7 22 29
298 Tyson Jost Colorado RW 77 13 16 29
299 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 77 13 26 29
300 Brett Ritchie Dallas RW 78 16 13 29
 

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca 