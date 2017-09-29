2h ago
Statistically Speaking: Updated fantasy hockey rankings
By Scott Cullen
TSN Hockey's Top 50 Players: 1-2
TSN.ca Analytics
With less than a week before the drop of the puck on the 2017-2018 NHL season, here’s an update on my preseason fantasy and point projections.
It’s not as though I’ve overhauled the whole list, rather I’m tweaking based on training camp news – addressing injuries, some surprising line combinations and, ultimately, a little more optimism for rookies. That means more rookies getting included overall, and a little boost for some like Arizona’s Clayton Keller and New Jersey’s Nico Hischier, who appear to be settling into significant roles.
It also includes the likes of Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Boston’s Anders Bjork, rookies who have forced their way into the discussion, perhaps a little sooner than expected.
On a less happy note, St. Louis winger Robby Fabbri and Ottawa Senators winger Clarke MacArthur have been removed from the forecasts, and other injury news affects a handful of other players, with Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler probably the most notable.
Here, then are my updated fantasy rankings and Top 300 scoring projections for this season:
(For those who want spreadsheets, here is a Google Sheet with the data.)
FANTASY PROJECTIONS - CENTRES
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PPP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLOCKS
|SOG
|1
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|C
|80
|33
|70
|103
|+13
|28
|28
|32
|25
|236
|2
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|C
|77
|37
|50
|87
|+14
|26
|34
|79
|30
|249
|3
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|C
|80
|37
|36
|73
|+4
|23
|16
|23
|67
|307
|4
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|C
|77
|33
|44
|77
|-3
|27
|20
|66
|27
|290
|5
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|C
|68
|32
|41
|73
|+9
|27
|77
|36
|24
|208
|6
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|C
|80
|20
|60
|80
|+14
|33
|38
|58
|42
|152
|7
|John Tavares
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|78
|32
|40
|72
|+5
|22
|40
|46
|37
|262
|8
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|C
|73
|37
|34
|71
|+1
|26
|46
|83
|29
|222
|9
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|C
|78
|31
|41
|72
|-9
|24
|24
|37
|33
|282
|10
|Ryan Getzlaf
|Anaheim
|C
|76
|17
|53
|70
|+11
|19
|53
|102
|83
|161
|11
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|C
|80
|25
|35
|60
|+10
|18
|36
|61
|52
|280
|12
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|C
|78
|27
|43
|70
|+12
|15
|38
|66
|43
|179
|13
|Jeff Carter
|Los Angeles
|C
|81
|28
|34
|62
|+7
|17
|32
|82
|36
|242
|14
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|C
|82
|20
|46
|66
|+15
|16
|40
|64
|22
|181
|15
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|C
|81
|19
|48
|67
|-8
|31
|40
|83
|30
|229
|16
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|C
|76
|25
|35
|60
|+10
|15
|42
|56
|30
|193
|17
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|C
|77
|25
|43
|68
|+2
|21
|20
|42
|29
|160
|18
|Vincent Trocheck
|Florida
|C
|79
|24
|31
|55
|+2
|12
|46
|153
|48
|214
|19
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|C
|81
|17
|46
|63
|+1
|24
|56
|88
|30
|174
|20
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|C
|78
|17
|45
|62
|+3
|20
|20
|84
|57
|153
|21
|Sean Monahan
|Calgary
|C
|81
|29
|32
|61
|+1
|18
|18
|37
|32
|197
|22
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|C
|72
|25
|33
|58
|+10
|13
|14
|44
|38
|168
|23
|Henrik Zetterberg
|Detroit
|C
|80
|16
|46
|62
|+2
|19
|24
|56
|28
|208
|24
|Nazem Kadri
|Toronto
|C
|78
|25
|29
|54
|-9
|15
|73
|129
|32
|227
|25
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|C
|70
|22
|29
|51
|+3
|17
|14
|56
|58
|187
|26
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|C
|75
|21
|36
|57
|-10
|15
|22
|53
|40
|249
|27
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|C
|80
|22
|32
|54
|+4
|14
|36
|56
|34
|216
|28
|Joe Thornton
|San Jose
|C
|80
|12
|48
|60
|+9
|23
|46
|48
|29
|104
|29
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|C
|81
|17
|36
|53
|+12
|19
|36
|36
|57
|149
|30
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|C
|75
|21
|23
|44
|+4
|7
|28
|129
|67
|213
|31
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|C
|76
|21
|16
|37
|+2
|6
|53
|206
|70
|183
|32
|Derick Brassard
|Ottawa
|C
|80
|18
|31
|49
|+8
|13
|28
|97
|21
|185
|33
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|C
|70
|21
|30
|51
|+7
|16
|26
|50
|30
|158
|34
|Brandon Dubinsky
|Columbus
|C
|74
|14
|28
|42
|+5
|6
|77
|232
|45
|128
|35
|Derek Stepan
|Arizona
|C
|76
|18
|33
|51
|+7
|13
|18
|32
|39
|192
|36
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|75
|21
|29
|50
|+4
|14
|22
|61
|37
|170
|37
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|C
|77
|18
|30
|48
|+8
|11
|28
|54
|44
|171
|38
|Ryan O'Reilly
|Buffalo
|C
|76
|20
|36
|56
|-6
|20
|10
|24
|45
|177
|39
|Jordan Staal
|Carolina
|C
|76
|17
|30
|47
|+1
|8
|32
|145
|29
|157
|40
|Kyle Turris
|Ottawa
|C
|75
|23
|29
|52
|-4
|15
|40
|33
|48
|177
|41
|Alex Galchenyuk
|Montreal
|C
|74
|22
|28
|50
|-2
|16
|32
|63
|40
|151
|42
|Jason Spezza
|Dallas
|C
|73
|20
|36
|56
|-6
|22
|28
|13
|26
|176
|43
|Matt Duchene
|Colorado
|C
|78
|22
|31
|53
|-14
|10
|16
|42
|48
|182
|44
|Kevin Hayes
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|78
|20
|26
|46
|+9
|7
|24
|56
|33
|152
|45
|Vadim Shipachyov
|Vegas
|C
|75
|20
|35
|55
|-5
|18
|16
|42
|26
|144
|46
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|C
|78
|11
|43
|54
|-1
|18
|16
|56
|55
|108
|47
|David Krejci
|Boston
|C
|71
|18
|33
|51
|-3
|14
|26
|38
|47
|133
|48
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|C
|75
|18
|27
|45
|+5
|13
|18
|41
|32
|129
|49
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|C
|80
|19
|28
|47
|-10
|11
|24
|67
|47
|157
|50
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|C
|77
|14
|18
|32
|+4
|4
|28
|50
|32
|150
|51
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Ottawa
|C
|82
|15
|22
|37
|+10
|1
|24
|163
|70
|151
|52
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|81
|21
|21
|42
|-2
|8
|32
|65
|49
|167
|53
|Adam Henrique
|New Jersey
|C
|80
|20
|24
|44
|-8
|12
|36
|78
|62
|147
|54
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|C
|67
|20
|29
|49
|-5
|14
|20
|46
|25
|136
|55
|Frans Nielsen
|Detroit
|C
|79
|17
|27
|44
|-7
|17
|16
|58
|70
|166
|56
|Martin Hanzal
|Dallas
|C
|67
|16
|21
|37
|-5
|9
|59
|143
|44
|148
|57
|Paul Stastny
|St. Louis
|C
|68
|14
|28
|42
|+6
|14
|34
|39
|35
|120
|58
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|C
|74
|17
|27
|44
|-5
|12
|24
|54
|34
|165
|59
|Adam Lowry
|Winnipeg
|C
|80
|13
|16
|29
|-3
|5
|54
|233
|51
|112
|60
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|C
|69
|15
|25
|40
|+6
|5
|32
|47
|34
|134
|61
|Oscar Lindberg
|Vegas
|C
|74
|14
|18
|32
|+3
|2
|48
|153
|47
|132
|62
|Tomas Plekanec
|Montreal
|C
|80
|13
|24
|37
|+4
|9
|30
|52
|46
|158
|63
|Nick Bonino
|Nashville
|C
|75
|15
|21
|36
|+3
|5
|26
|43
|89
|133
|64
|Victor Rask
|Carolina
|C
|81
|16
|28
|44
|-10
|12
|18
|40
|34
|176
|65
|Henrik Sedin
|Vancouver
|C
|80
|14
|40
|54
|-7
|18
|26
|15
|16
|99
|66
|Sam Gagner
|Vancouver
|C
|74
|15
|26
|41
|-2
|13
|24
|31
|17
|158
|67
|Tyler Bozak
|Toronto
|C
|74
|16
|28
|44
|-8
|15
|28
|52
|29
|128
|68
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|C
|79
|16
|20
|36
|-14
|6
|59
|127
|41
|137
|69
|Nick Bjugstad
|Florida
|C
|68
|16
|19
|35
|-8
|8
|30
|138
|22
|150
|70
|Ryan Spooner
|Boston
|C
|79
|13
|32
|45
|-8
|16
|24
|38
|18
|153
|71
|Artem Anisimov
|Chicago
|C
|71
|16
|21
|37
|+4
|7
|22
|33
|32
|115
|72
|Christian Dvorak
|Arizona
|C
|77
|13
|20
|33
|+2
|7
|24
|79
|62
|97
|73
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey
|C
|78
|17
|21
|38
|-7
|9
|18
|42
|26
|150
|74
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|75
|8
|26
|34
|+4
|6
|26
|42
|28
|86
|75
|Ivan Barbashev
|St. Louis
|C
|75
|14
|16
|30
|8
|0
|5
|92
|38
|113
FANTASY PROJECTIONS - LEFT WINGS
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PPP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLOCKS
|SOG
|1
|Alexander Ovechkin
|Washington
|LW
|81
|41
|29
|70
|+8
|27
|52
|223
|30
|346
|2
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|LW
|80
|32
|48
|80
|+2
|26
|65
|114
|50
|226
|3
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|LW
|78
|36
|38
|74
|+15
|20
|91
|62
|35
|233
|4
|Max Pacioretty
|Montreal
|LW
|81
|34
|32
|66
|+10
|14
|36
|84
|36
|285
|5
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|LW
|82
|32
|33
|65
|+2
|16
|36
|110
|32
|251
|6
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|LW
|81
|27
|40
|67
|+8
|20
|26
|35
|14
|199
|7
|Chris Kreider
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|77
|27
|26
|53
|+11
|12
|67
|160
|29
|189
|8
|Mike Hoffman
|Ottawa
|LW
|76
|28
|30
|58
|+9
|21
|36
|38
|27
|236
|9
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|LW
|77
|24
|45
|69
|+1
|19
|12
|15
|17
|192
|10
|Milan Lucic
|Edmonton
|LW
|81
|21
|28
|49
|+8
|17
|67
|227
|21
|154
|11
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|79
|27
|19
|46
|+5
|14
|52
|180
|34
|202
|12
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|LW
|77
|25
|36
|61
|+4
|13
|32
|38
|28
|208
|13
|Nick Foligno
|Columbus
|LW
|77
|23
|29
|52
|-2
|20
|53
|165
|49
|175
|14
|Brandon Saad
|Chicago
|LW
|81
|27
|28
|55
|+9
|11
|12
|38
|28
|226
|15
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|LW
|72
|22
|35
|57
|-3
|13
|40
|68
|39
|237
|16
|J.T. Miller
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|82
|23
|30
|53
|+9
|6
|30
|147
|55
|142
|17
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|LW
|71
|24
|25
|49
|+7
|14
|34
|62
|59
|220
|18
|Brayden Schenn
|St. Louis
|LW
|80
|22
|28
|50
|-4
|19
|36
|191
|38
|172
|19
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|LW
|79
|23
|33
|56
|+10
|11
|20
|63
|43
|177
|20
|Jeff Skinner
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|32
|23
|55
|-4
|12
|30
|36
|22
|278
|21
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|LW
|77
|20
|37
|57
|-6
|23
|26
|63
|19
|184
|22
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|72
|16
|33
|49
|+11
|12
|30
|129
|55
|145
|23
|Tanner Pearson
|Los Angeles
|LW
|80
|23
|22
|45
|+6
|8
|18
|130
|37
|186
|24
|Rickard Rakell
|Anaheim
|LW
|74
|25
|21
|46
|+5
|12
|16
|104
|33
|179
|25
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|LW
|78
|16
|35
|51
|+10
|14
|113
|70
|23
|152
|26
|Patrick Maroon
|Edmonton
|LW
|77
|22
|20
|42
|+3
|7
|103
|187
|19
|164
|27
|Ryan Hartman
|Chicago
|LW
|78
|21
|17
|38
|+6
|1
|75
|159
|41
|211
|28
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|LW
|70
|19
|36
|55
|+4
|13
|34
|48
|22
|172
|29
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|LW
|76
|25
|25
|50
|-5
|15
|32
|75
|21
|207
|30
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|LW
|82
|23
|24
|47
|-4
|19
|20
|74
|30
|196
|31
|Tomas Tatar
|Detroit
|LW
|81
|25
|22
|47
|-2
|13
|26
|92
|22
|188
|32
|Andrew Ladd
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|78
|23
|20
|43
|-5
|11
|51
|148
|47
|173
|33
|Evander Kane
|Buffalo
|LW
|66
|24
|17
|41
|-9
|8
|101
|135
|25
|252
|34
|Rick Nash
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|68
|22
|17
|39
|+9
|9
|28
|56
|30
|205
|35
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|LW
|75
|20
|26
|46
|-11
|11
|68
|149
|56
|180
|36
|Daniel Sedin
|Vancouver
|LW
|82
|18
|34
|52
|-5
|18
|30
|20
|18
|229
|37
|Marcus Johansson
|New Jersey
|LW
|80
|19
|28
|47
|+12
|12
|12
|43
|22
|132
|38
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|74
|22
|24
|46
|+11
|5
|24
|36
|23
|168
|39
|Scott Hartnell
|Nashville
|LW
|78
|18
|23
|41
|+4
|8
|85
|120
|40
|141
|40
|Nick Ritchie
|Anaheim
|LW
|77
|14
|16
|30
|+2
|2
|77
|256
|28
|164
|41
|Andre Burakovsky
|Washington
|LW
|78
|18
|27
|45
|+12
|6
|16
|42
|31
|141
|42
|Max Domi
|Arizona
|LW
|77
|16
|34
|50
|-3
|18
|65
|36
|26
|153
|43
|Clayton Keller
|Arizona
|LW
|77
|22
|28
|50
|-5
|12
|22
|25
|20
|180
|44
|Chris Kunitz
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|74
|12
|20
|32
|+5
|6
|40
|213
|28
|138
|45
|Jonathan Marchessault
|Vegas
|LW
|74
|22
|23
|45
|-13
|15
|32
|103
|16
|166
|46
|Jason Zucker
|Minnesota
|LW
|70
|19
|15
|34
|+11
|2
|24
|74
|33
|157
|47
|David Perron
|Vegas
|LW
|79
|16
|26
|42
|-8
|12
|58
|122
|25
|162
|48
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|17
|30
|47
|-4
|14
|18
|28
|34
|163
|49
|Alexander Steen
|St. Louis
|LW
|66
|14
|29
|43
|+2
|16
|40
|32
|47
|139
|50
|Evgeni Dadonov
|Florida
|LW
|77
|18
|23
|41
|-8
|11
|26
|99
|23
|169
|51
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|LW
|80
|21
|19
|40
|-9
|6
|38
|70
|24
|213
|52
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|LW
|77
|15
|20
|35
|0
|3
|59
|108
|31
|151
|53
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|LW
|72
|18
|17
|35
|+5
|7
|24
|40
|40
|160
|54
|Mathieu Perreault
|Winnipeg
|LW
|66
|13
|29
|42
|-3
|14
|34
|88
|25
|133
|55
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|LW
|79
|16
|13
|29
|+2
|0
|26
|175
|14
|211
|56
|Leo Komarov
|Toronto
|LW
|74
|13
|17
|30
|+2
|7
|30
|249
|38
|111
|57
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|79
|13
|30
|43
|+2
|8
|14
|46
|42
|148
|58
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|78
|17
|21
|38
|+1
|7
|54
|84
|23
|154
|59
|Patrick Sharp
|Chicago
|LW
|66
|15
|23
|38
|-8
|10
|32
|55
|24
|206
|60
|Loui Eriksson
|Vancouver
|LW
|73
|19
|21
|40
|-2
|10
|10
|18
|27
|154
|61
|Andrew Cogliano
|Anaheim
|LW
|82
|14
|19
|33
|+4
|0
|24
|104
|28
|155
|62
|Charles Hudon
|Montreal
|LW
|72
|15
|16
|31
|+4
|8
|24
|88
|24
|125
|63
|Jussi Jokinen
|Edmonton
|LW
|75
|12
|26
|38
|-2
|11
|38
|37
|42
|136
|64
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|71
|13
|19
|32
|+8
|0
|28
|75
|29
|155
|65
|Marko Dano
|Winnipeg
|LW
|75
|11
|16
|27
|+4
|2
|24
|158
|29
|127
|66
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Montreal
|LW
|75
|18
|12
|30
|+1
|3
|10
|76
|27
|167
|67
|Thomas Vanek
|Vancouver
|LW
|73
|17
|25
|42
|-6
|13
|24
|25
|9
|146
|68
|Frank Vatrano
|Boston
|LW
|66
|15
|14
|29
|-5
|5
|24
|97
|33
|188
|69
|Mike Cammalleri
|Los Angeles
|LW
|64
|16
|20
|36
|-1
|11
|24
|36
|17
|141
|70
|Oskar Lindblom
|Philadelphia
|LW
|72
|12
|18
|30
|+7
|4
|16
|40
|40
|133
|71
|Jordan Weal
|Philadelphia
|LW
|75
|14
|12
|26
|+7
|2
|28
|28
|23
|125
|72
|Kevin Fiala
|Nashville
|LW
|75
|15
|13
|28
|+2
|0
|24
|61
|22
|172
|73
|Colin Wilson
|Colorado
|LW
|71
|13
|19
|32
|+2
|5
|18
|53
|26
|127
|74
|Scott Wilson
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|72
|11
|14
|25
|+2
|0
|32
|158
|29
|130
|75
|Zach Hyman
|Toronto
|LW
|78
|11
|16
|27
|+3
|0
|38
|112
|41
|154
FANTASY PROJECTIONS - RIGHT WINGS
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PPP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLOCKS
|SOG
|1
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|RW
|77
|35
|50
|85
|+12
|25
|26
|28
|16
|265
|2
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|77
|37
|44
|81
|+12
|27
|38
|49
|25
|236
|3
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|RW
|82
|30
|37
|67
|+9
|25
|32
|125
|74
|237
|4
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|RW
|80
|40
|37
|77
|+4
|21
|24
|41
|27
|282
|5
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|RW
|79
|39
|28
|67
|+8
|15
|28
|88
|36
|235
|6
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|RW
|81
|26
|46
|72
|+9
|17
|54
|105
|53
|255
|7
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|RW
|77
|32
|35
|67
|+12
|15
|32
|75
|30
|253
|8
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|72
|22
|24
|46
|+11
|16
|32
|176
|53
|231
|9
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|30
|24
|54
|-9
|23
|115
|171
|50
|216
|10
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|80
|24
|43
|67
|+1
|24
|30
|25
|18
|214
|11
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|RW
|81
|26
|27
|53
|+1
|21
|42
|126
|44
|207
|12
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|82
|24
|43
|67
|-5
|25
|22
|13
|14
|253
|13
|Corey Perry
|Anaheim
|RW
|78
|26
|29
|55
|+5
|17
|71
|82
|34
|209
|14
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington
|RW
|72
|27
|25
|52
|+12
|14
|38
|103
|49
|154
|15
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|RW
|81
|30
|24
|54
|+4
|18
|22
|42
|37
|229
|16
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|RW
|78
|21
|38
|59
|+3
|22
|40
|44
|42
|194
|17
|David Backes
|Boston
|RW
|77
|20
|24
|44
|+4
|9
|81
|229
|61
|176
|18
|Mats Zuccarello
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|80
|18
|39
|57
|+7
|13
|32
|94
|54
|175
|19
|Nino Niederreiter
|Minnesota
|RW
|82
|25
|25
|50
|+9
|12
|42
|131
|23
|170
|20
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|18
|46
|64
|-8
|26
|56
|42
|27
|235
|21
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|78
|25
|25
|50
|+12
|5
|20
|118
|35
|159
|22
|Mikael Granlund
|Minnesota
|RW
|78
|18
|37
|55
|+9
|14
|16
|58
|50
|153
|23
|Mark Stone
|Ottawa
|RW
|75
|21
|35
|56
|+8
|14
|26
|48
|53
|144
|24
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|RW
|77
|24
|25
|49
|+4
|7
|38
|34
|53
|248
|25
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|RW
|80
|23
|28
|51
|+2
|17
|26
|51
|14
|214
|26
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|78
|23
|33
|56
|-6
|16
|18
|38
|34
|204
|27
|Jakob Silfverberg
|Anaheim
|RW
|80
|21
|25
|46
|+8
|7
|26
|59
|50
|226
|28
|James Neal
|Vegas
|RW
|73
|25
|19
|44
|+4
|11
|49
|88
|24
|224
|29
|Tyler Toffoli
|Los Angeles
|RW
|71
|23
|24
|47
|+12
|8
|26
|70
|10
|197
|30
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|RW
|77
|21
|29
|50
|+8
|12
|46
|35
|29
|159
|31
|Charlie Coyle
|Minnesota
|RW
|82
|17
|30
|47
|+5
|6
|32
|117
|59
|145
|32
|Justin Williams
|Carolina
|RW
|81
|20
|24
|44
|+13
|10
|40
|29
|38
|177
|33
|Kyle Okposo
|Buffalo
|RW
|68
|20
|32
|52
|-6
|21
|28
|62
|28
|177
|34
|Brendan Gallagher
|Montreal
|RW
|67
|17
|21
|38
|+9
|6
|33
|57
|26
|200
|35
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|RW
|77
|19
|20
|39
|+10
|6
|12
|49
|30
|172
|36
|Gustav Nyquist
|Detroit
|RW
|79
|18
|33
|51
|-3
|15
|26
|55
|23
|183
|37
|Radim Vrbata
|Florida
|RW
|76
|21
|29
|50
|-10
|15
|16
|39
|24
|233
|38
|Anthony Mantha
|Detroit
|RW
|77
|22
|24
|46
|+1
|6
|60
|59
|43
|177
|39
|Richard Panik
|Chicago
|RW
|78
|19
|18
|37
|+7
|6
|48
|152
|42
|146
|40
|Michael Frolik
|Calgary
|RW
|78
|17
|23
|40
|+7
|6
|38
|58
|45
|191
|41
|Jason Pominville
|Buffalo
|RW
|78
|14
|32
|46
|+3
|9
|8
|41
|35
|198
|42
|Elias Lindholm
|Carolina
|RW
|77
|15
|32
|47
|-9
|13
|18
|104
|40
|162
|43
|Sam Reinhart
|Buffalo
|RW
|79
|20
|27
|47
|-6
|14
|10
|24
|34
|176
|44
|Patrick Eaves
|Anaheim
|RW
|60
|22
|14
|36
|+3
|13
|20
|79
|33
|149
|45
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|RW
|78
|20
|16
|36
|-5
|8
|28
|44
|20
|208
|46
|Ryan Callahan
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|70
|14
|19
|33
|+1
|9
|41
|156
|50
|147
|47
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|RW
|80
|17
|18
|35
|+7
|5
|36
|87
|17
|190
|48
|Bobby Ryan
|Ottawa
|RW
|71
|17
|23
|40
|-3
|10
|26
|108
|32
|156
|49
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|RW
|81
|17
|24
|41
|-3
|11
|22
|79
|38
|163
|50
|Ryan Strome
|Edmonton
|RW
|73
|14
|24
|38
|-1
|7
|40
|77
|21
|144
|51
|Jaromir Jagr
|RW
|73
|17
|27
|44
|+7
|11
|42
|26
|10
|142
|52
|Brett Ritchie
|Dallas
|RW
|78
|16
|13
|29
|+5
|3
|40
|180
|22
|182
|53
|Pavel Buchnevich
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|74
|14
|21
|35
|+8
|5
|26
|33
|15
|112
|54
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|RW
|78
|18
|20
|38
|-12
|11
|24
|32
|36
|146
|55
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|RW
|81
|18
|19
|37
|+2
|9
|10
|46
|43
|135
|56
|Jakub Vrana
|Washington
|RW
|74
|14
|17
|31
|+7
|10
|8
|22
|25
|122
|57
|Anders Bjork
|Boston
|RW
|75
|13
|20
|33
|+5
|3
|10
|50
|40
|125
|58
|Sven Andrighetto
|Colorado
|RW
|71
|11
|20
|31
|+1
|4
|12
|81
|30
|108
|59
|Ales Hemsky
|Montreal
|RW
|66
|11
|21
|32
|-2
|6
|30
|19
|26
|130
|60
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|Edmonton
|RW
|70
|12
|17
|29
|+8
|2
|24
|29
|27
|111
|61
|Nick Schmaltz
|Chicago
|RW
|76
|8
|28
|36
|+7
|3
|8
|27
|37
|88
|62
|Josh Ho-Sang
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|75
|11
|21
|32
|+3
|7
|42
|14
|7
|77
|63
|Dustin Brown
|Los Angeles
|RW
|81
|12
|19
|31
|-7
|5
|24
|212
|26
|189
|64
|Troy Brouwer
|Calgary
|RW
|78
|15
|17
|32
|-3
|11
|45
|187
|42
|115
|65
|Andrew Shaw
|Montreal
|RW
|73
|13
|17
|30
|+3
|7
|89
|142
|33
|138
|66
|Lee Stempniak
|Carolina
|RW
|79
|15
|21
|36
|+4
|6
|28
|97
|21
|122
|67
|Vladimir Sobotka
|St. Louis
|RW
|68
|9
|18
|27
|+1
|4
|55
|125
|28
|96
|68
|Kailer Yamamoto
|Edmonton
|RW
|75
|13
|17
|30
|+4
|4
|22
|20
|30
|120
|69
|Cal Clutterbuck
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|71
|8
|12
|20
|+3
|0
|34
|269
|29
|108
|70
|Justin Abdelkader
|Detroit
|RW
|70
|14
|18
|32
|-11
|10
|73
|162
|32
|130
|71
|Tobias Rieder
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|16
|19
|35
|-9
|6
|10
|56
|39
|172
|72
|Anthony Duclair
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|14
|19
|33
|+4
|7
|36
|30
|27
|108
|73
|Michael Grabner
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|67
|16
|10
|26
|+8
|0
|10
|46
|36
|126
|74
|Bryan Rust
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|67
|12
|13
|25
|+1
|0
|14
|110
|33
|127
|75
|Joel Ward
|San Jose
|RW
|79
|15
|18
|33
|-6
|7
|30
|60
|50
|122
FANTASY PROJECTIONS - DEFENCEMEN
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PPP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLOCKS
|SOG
|1
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|D
|82
|25
|45
|70
|+6
|25
|50
|97
|138
|311
|2
|Erik Karlsson
|Ottawa
|D
|75
|17
|53
|70
|+7
|27
|34
|74
|159
|232
|3
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|78
|13
|47
|60
|+9
|23
|48
|81
|138
|181
|4
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|D
|78
|16
|35
|51
|+5
|16
|119
|198
|103
|235
|5
|Shea Weber
|Montreal
|D
|78
|17
|29
|46
|+9
|21
|43
|154
|155
|198
|6
|Drew Doughty
|Los Angeles
|D
|82
|12
|39
|51
|+8
|20
|50
|134
|115
|195
|7
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|D
|77
|13
|40
|53
|+9
|19
|26
|55
|158
|208
|8
|Zach Werenski
|Columbus
|D
|78
|11
|37
|48
|+14
|23
|16
|45
|99
|207
|9
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|D
|71
|11
|38
|49
|+4
|20
|59
|88
|109
|158
|10
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|D
|60
|10
|38
|48
|+7
|21
|52
|112
|105
|182
|11
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|D
|76
|14
|32
|46
|+10
|15
|53
|70
|172
|168
|12
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Buffalo
|D
|80
|8
|39
|47
|-10
|23
|46
|167
|149
|194
|13
|Colton Parayko
|St. Louis
|D
|80
|8
|31
|39
|+16
|10
|32
|100
|132
|194
|14
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|D
|78
|13
|40
|53
|+8
|19
|36
|50
|104
|143
|15
|Duncan Keith
|Chicago
|D
|77
|8
|41
|49
|+14
|16
|20
|20
|111
|167
|16
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Arizona
|D
|79
|17
|27
|44
|-3
|21
|58
|136
|78
|196
|17
|Dougie Hamilton
|Calgary
|D
|79
|12
|36
|48
|+2
|15
|54
|80
|87
|206
|18
|Ivan Provorov
|Philadelphia
|D
|80
|7
|33
|40
|-2
|12
|36
|127
|191
|185
|19
|Ryan McDonagh
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|75
|7
|31
|38
|+16
|13
|30
|84
|149
|142
|20
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|D
|78
|11
|33
|44
|+4
|17
|24
|49
|153
|188
|21
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|D
|80
|8
|41
|49
|+1
|21
|32
|64
|82
|216
|22
|John Carlson
|Washington
|D
|71
|10
|32
|42
|+10
|15
|22
|59
|142
|169
|23
|Brent Seabrook
|Chicago
|D
|80
|7
|33
|40
|+4
|17
|28
|119
|146
|153
|24
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|D
|81
|7
|34
|41
|+14
|14
|36
|67
|116
|160
|25
|Matt Niskanen
|Washington
|D
|80
|5
|31
|36
|+11
|11
|38
|149
|122
|145
|26
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|79
|11
|36
|47
|-2
|26
|48
|75
|97
|159
|27
|Jacob Trouba
|Winnipeg
|D
|74
|9
|23
|32
|+6
|5
|61
|141
|166
|163
|28
|Jake Muzzin
|Los Angeles
|D
|81
|9
|25
|34
|-6
|12
|44
|177
|122
|187
|29
|Justin Faulk
|Carolina
|D
|74
|16
|28
|44
|-14
|16
|30
|127
|87
|218
|30
|Dmitry Orlov
|Washington
|D
|82
|7
|27
|34
|+14
|5
|40
|137
|86
|128
|31
|Johnny Boychuk
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|68
|7
|19
|26
|+8
|7
|22
|160
|139
|167
|32
|Brady Skjei
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|80
|5
|30
|35
|+9
|7
|38
|164
|77
|143
|33
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|D
|73
|9
|20
|29
|+12
|6
|58
|129
|126
|142
|34
|Alec Martinez
|Los Angeles
|D
|75
|9
|24
|33
|-2
|12
|26
|134
|158
|129
|35
|Radko Gudas
|Philadelphia
|D
|71
|5
|14
|19
|+2
|0
|105
|292
|140
|131
|36
|Nick Leddy
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|80
|9
|35
|44
|-4
|17
|16
|82
|103
|134
|37
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|D
|77
|12
|32
|44
|-9
|23
|30
|39
|85
|193
|38
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|D
|78
|8
|29
|37
|+1
|10
|22
|73
|116
|152
|39
|Jared Spurgeon
|Minnesota
|D
|74
|9
|21
|30
|+15
|7
|16
|49
|141
|135
|40
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|D
|80
|4
|30
|34
|+12
|5
|12
|48
|176
|115
|41
|Jake Gardiner
|Toronto
|D
|81
|7
|30
|37
|+8
|12
|30
|88
|83
|125
|42
|Keith Yandle
|Florida
|D
|82
|5
|40
|45
|-8
|22
|40
|38
|81
|187
|43
|Cam Fowler
|Anaheim
|D
|77
|8
|28
|36
|+2
|14
|20
|39
|133
|149
|44
|Oskar Klefbom
|Edmonton
|D
|76
|9
|23
|32
|-5
|10
|8
|48
|141
|152
|45
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|D
|77
|10
|34
|44
|-15
|14
|24
|45
|81
|169
|46
|David Savard
|Columbus
|D
|74
|7
|20
|27
|+10
|3
|50
|143
|117
|126
|47
|Matt Dumba
|Minnesota
|D
|76
|12
|19
|31
|+7
|13
|49
|92
|72
|152
|48
|Dion Phaneuf
|Ottawa
|D
|77
|6
|24
|30
|-7
|14
|100
|149
|132
|148
|49
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|D
|75
|8
|27
|35
|+6
|14
|24
|53
|105
|128
|50
|Alex Goligoski
|Arizona
|D
|81
|5
|31
|36
|+1
|7
|28
|119
|151
|119
|51
|Adam Larsson
|Edmonton
|D
|76
|4
|17
|21
|+11
|0
|56
|201
|148
|82
|52
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|D
|74
|8
|21
|29
|-7
|10
|44
|128
|145
|163
|53
|Sami Vatanen
|Anaheim
|D
|67
|7
|23
|30
|+4
|15
|28
|74
|116
|118
|54
|Mike Green
|Detroit
|D
|73
|11
|27
|38
|-6
|14
|38
|81
|87
|134
|55
|Aaron Ekblad
|Florida
|D
|75
|12
|18
|30
|-4
|10
|48
|93
|66
|201
|56
|Calvin De Haan
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|75
|4
|15
|19
|+9
|2
|30
|140
|181
|108
|57
|Anton Stralman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|76
|7
|22
|29
|+7
|10
|22
|104
|86
|131
|58
|Hampus Lindholm
|Anaheim
|D
|70
|7
|19
|26
|+13
|8
|34
|78
|91
|106
|59
|Josh Morrissey
|Winnipeg
|D
|80
|6
|14
|20
|+7
|2
|42
|160
|155
|109
|60
|Nikita Zaitsev
|Toronto
|D
|80
|5
|30
|35
|-12
|10
|36
|169
|130
|112
|61
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|D
|79
|7
|27
|34
|-9
|7
|22
|65
|122
|172
|62
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|D
|77
|5
|25
|30
|+7
|9
|42
|106
|82
|85
|63
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|D
|78
|9
|20
|29
|+2
|9
|48
|33
|87
|146
|64
|Thomas Chabot
|Ottawa
|D
|77
|6
|20
|26
|+5
|7
|30
|72
|84
|115
|65
|Jeff Petry
|Montreal
|D
|72
|7
|19
|26
|-3
|6
|24
|150
|125
|147
|66
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|D
|82
|6
|23
|29
|+8
|3
|46
|71
|121
|126
|67
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|D
|76
|9
|21
|30
|+9
|3
|70
|60
|105
|145
|68
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|San Jose
|D
|72
|7
|21
|28
|+8
|7
|36
|34
|143
|126
|69
|Jack Johnson
|Columbus
|D
|76
|6
|18
|24
|+4
|7
|34
|106
|119
|109
|70
|Josh Manson
|Anaheim
|D
|77
|5
|13
|18
|+12
|0
|79
|188
|75
|85
|71
|Michael Del Zotto
|Vancouver
|D
|66
|7
|18
|25
|-6
|4
|30
|173
|115
|114
|72
|T.J. Brodie
|Calgary
|D
|79
|7
|31
|38
|-3
|11
|24
|26
|128
|92
|73
|Jakob Chychrun
|Arizona
|D
|75
|8
|16
|24
|-9
|2
|59
|134
|114
|108
|74
|Julius Honka
|Dallas
|D
|77
|6
|19
|25
|-10
|5
|34
|48
|80
|161
|75
|Brett Pesce
|Carolina
|D
|79
|3
|17
|20
|+15
|4
|20
|51
|132
|103
FANTASY PROJECTIONS - GOALTENDERS
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|GP
|W
|AVG
|SV%
|SO
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Washington
|G
|64
|40
|2.14
|.923
|6
|2
|Matt Murray
|Pittsburgh
|G
|62
|40
|2.24
|.925
|5
|3
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|G
|60
|37
|2.17
|.927
|5
|4
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|G
|64
|37
|2.23
|.922
|5
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto
|G
|64
|37
|2.50
|.917
|4
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Edmonton
|G
|65
|35
|2.47
|.918
|5
|7
|Tuukka Rask
|Boston
|G
|66
|35
|2.33
|.917
|6
|8
|Martin Jones
|San Jose
|G
|65
|36
|2.34
|.915
|4
|9
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|G
|62
|33
|2.25
|.917
|5
|10
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|G
|59
|33
|2.39
|.922
|4
|11
|Corey Crawford
|Chicago
|G
|56
|33
|2.43
|.921
|3
|12
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|G
|55
|29
|2.29
|.921
|5
|13
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|G
|60
|31
|2.39
|.916
|4
|14
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|G
|56
|32
|2.55
|.916
|3
|15
|Ben Bishop
|Dallas
|G
|55
|30
|2.36
|.916
|3
|16
|Scott Darling
|Carolina
|G
|53
|27
|2.42
|.920
|3
|17
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|G
|55
|29
|2.58
|.916
|2
|18
|Brian Elliott
|Philadelphia
|G
|52
|28
|2.36
|.917
|3
|19
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|G
|53
|28
|2.38
|.917
|3
|20
|Craig Anderson
|Ottawa
|G
|44
|24
|2.46
|.923
|4
|21
|Cory Schneider
|New Jersey
|G
|62
|24
|2.52
|.917
|3
|22
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Vegas
|G
|55
|26
|2.77
|.915
|3
|23
|Steve Mason
|Winnipeg
|G
|50
|23
|2.52
|.916
|3
|24
|Mike Smith
|Calgary
|G
|51
|25
|2.66
|.914
|2
|25
|Antti Raanta
|Arizona
|G
|48
|20
|2.46
|.924
|3
|26
|Roberto Luongo
|Florida
|G
|46
|22
|2.52
|.918
|2
|27
|Robin Lehner
|Buffalo
|G
|56
|24
|2.62
|.917
|1
|28
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Islanders
|G
|41
|21
|2.58
|.916
|3
|29
|Thomas Greiss
|N.Y. Islanders
|G
|45
|22
|2.59
|.914
|2
|30
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|G
|31
|16
|2.22
|.925
|2
|31
|Petr Mrazek
|Detroit
|G
|46
|20
|2.70
|.910
|2
|32
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver
|G
|45
|20
|2.68
|.913
|1
|33
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|G
|50
|20
|2.78
|.912
|2
|34
|Jimmy Howard
|Detroit
|G
|36
|14
|2.36
|.917
|2
|35
|James Reimer
|Florida
|G
|40
|16
|2.63
|.917
|2
|36
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|G
|33
|16
|2.62
|.913
|2
|37
|Jonathan Bernier
|Colorado
|G
|36
|15
|2.69
|.913
|2
|38
|Mike Condon
|Ottawa
|G
|38
|16
|2.78
|.910
|2
|39
|Aaron Dell
|San Jose
|G
|20
|10
|2.20
|.921
|1
|40
|Ryan Miller
|Anaheim
|G
|30
|13
|2.64
|.913
|2
|41
|Philipp Grubauer
|Washington
|G
|20
|8
|2.20
|.924
|1
|42
|Chad Johnson
|Buffalo
|G
|30
|15
|2.75
|.908
|1
|43
|Anders Nilsson
|Vancouver
|G
|39
|15
|2.89
|.906
|1
|44
|Peter Budaj
|Tampa Bay
|G
|26
|13
|2.59
|.912
|1
|45
|Cam Ward
|Carolina
|G
|31
|13
|2.55
|.907
|1
|46
|Eddie Lack
|Calgary
|G
|33
|14
|2.78
|.907
|2
|47
|Carter Hutton
|St. Louis
|G
|24
|10
|2.47
|.912
|2
|48
|Joonas Korpisalo
|Columbus
|G
|23
|12
|2.74
|.913
|1
|49
|Michal Neuvirth
|Philadelphia
|G
|30
|12
|2.73
|.905
|1
|50
|Louis Domingue
|Arizona
|G
|38
|14
|2.92
|.910
|1
TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|C
|80
|33
|70
|103
|2
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|C
|77
|37
|50
|87
|3
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|RW
|77
|35
|50
|85
|4
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|77
|37
|44
|81
|5
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|LW
|80
|32
|48
|80
|6
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|C
|80
|20
|60
|80
|7
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|C
|77
|33
|44
|77
|8
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|RW
|80
|40
|37
|77
|9
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|LW
|78
|36
|38
|74
|10
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|C
|68
|32
|41
|73
|11
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|C
|80
|37
|36
|73
|12
|John Tavares
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|78
|32
|40
|72
|13
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|C
|78
|31
|41
|72
|14
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|RW
|81
|26
|46
|72
|15
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|C
|73
|37
|34
|71
|16
|Erik Karlsson
|Ottawa
|D
|75
|17
|53
|70
|17
|Ryan Getzlaf
|Anaheim
|C
|76
|17
|53
|70
|18
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|C
|78
|27
|43
|70
|19
|Alexander Ovechkin
|Washington
|LW
|81
|41
|29
|70
|20
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|D
|82
|25
|45
|70
|21
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|LW
|77
|24
|45
|69
|22
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|C
|77
|25
|43
|68
|23
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|RW
|77
|32
|35
|67
|24
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|RW
|79
|39
|28
|67
|25
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|80
|24
|43
|67
|26
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|LW
|81
|27
|40
|67
|27
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|C
|81
|19
|48
|67
|28
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|RW
|82
|30
|37
|67
|29
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|82
|24
|43
|67
|30
|Max Pacioretty
|Montreal
|LW
|81
|34
|32
|66
|31
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|C
|82
|20
|46
|66
|32
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|LW
|82
|32
|33
|65
|33
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|18
|46
|64
|34
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|C
|81
|17
|46
|63
|35
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|C
|78
|17
|45
|62
|36
|Henrik Zetterberg
|Detroit
|C
|80
|16
|46
|62
|37
|Jeff Carter
|Los Angeles
|C
|81
|28
|34
|62
|38
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|LW
|77
|25
|36
|61
|39
|Sean Monahan
|Calgary
|C
|81
|29
|32
|61
|40
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|C
|76
|25
|35
|60
|41
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|78
|13
|47
|60
|42
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|C
|80
|25
|35
|60
|43
|Joe Thornton
|San Jose
|C
|80
|12
|48
|60
|44
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|RW
|78
|21
|38
|59
|45
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|C
|72
|25
|33
|58
|46
|Mike Hoffman
|Ottawa
|LW
|76
|28
|30
|58
|47
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|LW
|72
|22
|35
|57
|48
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|C
|75
|21
|36
|57
|49
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|LW
|77
|20
|37
|57
|50
|Mats Zuccarello
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|80
|18
|39
|57
|51
|Jason Spezza
|Dallas
|C
|73
|20
|36
|56
|52
|Mark Stone
|Ottawa
|RW
|75
|21
|35
|56
|53
|Ryan O'Reilly
|Buffalo
|C
|76
|20
|36
|56
|54
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|78
|23
|33
|56
|55
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|LW
|79
|23
|33
|56
|56
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|LW
|70
|19
|36
|55
|57
|Vadim Shipachyov
|Vegas
|C
|75
|20
|35
|55
|58
|Corey Perry
|Anaheim
|RW
|78
|26
|29
|55
|59
|Mikael Granlund
|Minnesota
|RW
|78
|18
|37
|55
|60
|Jeff Skinner
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|32
|23
|55
|61
|Vincent Trocheck
|Florida
|C
|79
|24
|31
|55
|62
|Brandon Saad
|Chicago
|LW
|81
|27
|28
|55
|63
|Nazem Kadri
|Toronto
|C
|78
|25
|29
|54
|64
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|C
|78
|11
|43
|54
|65
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|30
|24
|54
|66
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|C
|80
|22
|32
|54
|67
|Henrik Sedin
|Vancouver
|C
|80
|14
|40
|54
|68
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|RW
|81
|30
|24
|54
|69
|Chris Kreider
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|77
|27
|26
|53
|70
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|D
|77
|13
|40
|53
|71
|Matt Duchene
|Colorado
|C
|78
|22
|31
|53
|72
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|D
|78
|13
|40
|53
|73
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|RW
|81
|26
|27
|53
|74
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|C
|81
|17
|36
|53
|75
|J.T. Miller
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|82
|23
|30
|53
|76
|Kyle Okposo
|Buffalo
|RW
|68
|20
|32
|52
|77
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington
|RW
|72
|27
|25
|52
|78
|Kyle Turris
|Ottawa
|C
|75
|23
|29
|52
|79
|Nick Foligno
|Columbus
|LW
|77
|23
|29
|52
|80
|Daniel Sedin
|Vancouver
|LW
|82
|18
|34
|52
|81
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|C
|70
|22
|29
|51
|82
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|C
|70
|21
|30
|51
|83
|David Krejci
|Boston
|C
|71
|18
|33
|51
|84
|Derek Stepan
|Arizona
|C
|76
|18
|33
|51
|85
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|D
|78
|16
|35
|51
|86
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|LW
|78
|16
|35
|51
|87
|Gustav Nyquist
|Detroit
|RW
|79
|18
|33
|51
|88
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|RW
|80
|23
|28
|51
|89
|Drew Doughty
|Los Angeles
|D
|82
|12
|39
|51
|90
|Alex Galchenyuk
|Montreal
|C
|74
|22
|28
|50
|91
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|75
|21
|29
|50
|92
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|LW
|76
|25
|25
|50
|93
|Radim Vrbata
|Florida
|RW
|76
|21
|29
|50
|94
|Clayton Keller
|Arizona
|LW
|77
|22
|28
|50
|95
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|RW
|77
|21
|29
|50
|96
|Max Domi
|Arizona
|LW
|77
|16
|34
|50
|97
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|78
|25
|25
|50
|98
|Brayden Schenn
|St. Louis
|LW
|80
|22
|28
|50
|99
|Nino Niederreiter
|Minnesota
|RW
|82
|25
|25
|50
|100
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|C
|67
|20
|29
|49
|101
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|LW
|71
|24
|25
|49
|102
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|D
|71
|11
|38
|49
|103
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|72
|16
|33
|49
|104
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|RW
|77
|24
|25
|49
|105
|Duncan Keith
|Chicago
|D
|77
|8
|41
|49
|106
|Derick Brassard
|Ottawa
|C
|80
|18
|31
|49
|107
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|D
|80
|8
|41
|49
|108
|Milan Lucic
|Edmonton
|LW
|81
|21
|28
|49
|109
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|D
|60
|10
|38
|48
|110
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|C
|77
|18
|30
|48
|111
|Zach Werenski
|Columbus
|D
|78
|11
|37
|48
|112
|Dougie Hamilton
|Calgary
|D
|79
|12
|36
|48
|113
|Tyler Toffoli
|Los Angeles
|RW
|71
|23
|24
|47
|114
|Jordan Staal
|Carolina
|C
|76
|17
|30
|47
|115
|Elias Lindholm
|Carolina
|RW
|77
|15
|32
|47
|116
|Sam Reinhart
|Buffalo
|RW
|79
|20
|27
|47
|117
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|17
|30
|47
|118
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|79
|11
|36
|47
|119
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|C
|80
|19
|28
|47
|120
|Marcus Johansson
|New Jersey
|LW
|80
|19
|28
|47
|121
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Buffalo
|D
|80
|8
|39
|47
|122
|Tomas Tatar
|Detroit
|LW
|81
|25
|22
|47
|123
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|LW
|82
|23
|24
|47
|124
|Charlie Coyle
|Minnesota
|RW
|82
|17
|30
|47
|125
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|72
|22
|24
|46
|126
|Rickard Rakell
|Anaheim
|LW
|74
|25
|21
|46
|127
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|74
|22
|24
|46
|128
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|LW
|75
|20
|26
|46
|129
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|D
|76
|14
|32
|46
|130
|Anthony Mantha
|Detroit
|RW
|77
|22
|24
|46
|131
|Kevin Hayes
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|78
|20
|26
|46
|132
|Shea Weber
|Montreal
|D
|78
|17
|29
|46
|133
|Jason Pominville
|Buffalo
|RW
|78
|14
|32
|46
|134
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|79
|27
|19
|46
|135
|Jakob Silfverberg
|Anaheim
|RW
|80
|21
|25
|46
|136
|Jonathan Marchessault
|Vegas
|LW
|74
|22
|23
|45
|137
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|C
|75
|18
|27
|45
|138
|Andre Burakovsky
|Washington
|LW
|78
|18
|27
|45
|139
|Ryan Spooner
|Boston
|C
|79
|13
|32
|45
|140
|Tanner Pearson
|Los Angeles
|LW
|80
|23
|22
|45
|141
|Keith Yandle
|Florida
|D
|82
|5
|40
|45
|142
|James Neal
|Vegas
|RW
|73
|25
|19
|44
|143
|Jaromir Jagr
|RW
|73
|17
|27
|44
|144
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|C
|74
|17
|27
|44
|145
|Tyler Bozak
|Toronto
|C
|74
|16
|28
|44
|146
|Justin Faulk
|Carolina
|D
|74
|16
|28
|44
|147
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|C
|75
|21
|23
|44
|148
|David Backes
|Boston
|RW
|77
|20
|24
|44
|149
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|D
|77
|12
|32
|44
|150
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|D
|77
|10
|34
|44
|151
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|D
|78
|11
|33
|44
|152
|Frans Nielsen
|Detroit
|C
|79
|17
|27
|44
|153
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Arizona
|D
|79
|17
|27
|44
|154
|Adam Henrique
|New Jersey
|C
|80
|20
|24
|44
|155
|Nick Leddy
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|80
|9
|35
|44
|156
|Justin Williams
|Carolina
|RW
|81
|20
|24
|44
|157
|Victor Rask
|Carolina
|C
|81
|16
|28
|44
|158
|Alexander Steen
|St. Louis
|LW
|66
|14
|29
|43
|159
|Andrew Ladd
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|78
|23
|20
|43
|160
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|79
|13
|30
|43
|161
|Mathieu Perreault
|Winnipeg
|LW
|66
|13
|29
|42
|162
|Paul Stastny
|St. Louis
|C
|68
|14
|28
|42
|163
|John Carlson
|Washington
|D
|71
|10
|32
|42
|164
|Thomas Vanek
|Vancouver
|LW
|73
|17
|25
|42
|165
|Brandon Dubinsky
|Columbus
|C
|74
|14
|28
|42
|166
|Patrick Maroon
|Edmonton
|LW
|77
|22
|20
|42
|167
|David Perron
|Vegas
|LW
|79
|16
|26
|42
|168
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|81
|21
|21
|42
|169
|Evander Kane
|Buffalo
|LW
|66
|24
|17
|41
|170
|Robby Fabbri
|St. Louis
|RW
|73
|17
|24
|41
|171
|Sam Gagner
|Vancouver
|C
|74
|15
|26
|41
|172
|Evgeni Dadonov
|Florida
|LW
|77
|18
|23
|41
|173
|Scott Hartnell
|Nashville
|LW
|78
|18
|23
|41
|174
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|RW
|81
|17
|24
|41
|175
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|D
|81
|7
|34
|41
|176
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|C
|69
|15
|25
|40
|177
|Bobby Ryan
|Ottawa
|RW
|71
|17
|23
|40
|178
|Loui Eriksson
|Vancouver
|LW
|73
|19
|21
|40
|179
|Michael Frolik
|Calgary
|RW
|78
|17
|23
|40
|180
|Valtteri Filppula
|Philadelphia
|C
|79
|11
|29
|40
|181
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|LW
|80
|21
|19
|40
|182
|Ivan Provorov
|Philadelphia
|D
|80
|7
|33
|40
|183
|Brent Seabrook
|Chicago
|D
|80
|7
|33
|40
|184
|Rick Nash
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|68
|22
|17
|39
|185
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|RW
|77
|19
|20
|39
|186
|Colton Parayko
|St. Louis
|D
|80
|8
|31
|39
|187
|Patrick Sharp
|Chicago
|LW
|66
|15
|23
|38
|188
|Brendan Gallagher
|Montreal
|RW
|67
|17
|21
|38
|189
|Ryan Strome
|Edmonton
|RW
|73
|14
|24
|38
|190
|Mike Green
|Detroit
|D
|73
|11
|27
|38
|191
|Jussi Jokinen
|Edmonton
|LW
|75
|12
|26
|38
|192
|Ryan McDonagh
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|75
|7
|31
|38
|193
|Ryan Hartman
|Chicago
|LW
|78
|21
|17
|38
|194
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|RW
|78
|18
|20
|38
|195
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey
|RW
|78
|17
|21
|38
|196
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|78
|17
|21
|38
|197
|T.J. Brodie
|Calgary
|D
|79
|7
|31
|38
|198
|Martin Hanzal
|Dallas
|C
|67
|16
|21
|37
|199
|Artem Anisimov
|Chicago
|C
|71
|16
|21
|37
|200
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|C
|76
|21
|16
|37
|201
|Richard Panik
|Chicago
|RW
|78
|19
|18
|37
|202
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|D
|78
|8
|29
|37
|203
|Tomas Plekanec
|Montreal
|C
|80
|13
|24
|37
|204
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|RW
|81
|18
|19
|37
|205
|Phillip Danault
|Montreal
|C
|81
|12
|25
|37
|206
|Jake Gardiner
|Toronto
|D
|81
|7
|30
|37
|207
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Ottawa
|C
|82
|15
|22
|37
|208
|Patrick Eaves
|Anaheim
|RW
|60
|22
|14
|36
|209
|Mike Cammalleri
|Los Angeles
|LW
|64
|16
|20
|36
|210
|Nick Bonino
|Nashville
|C
|75
|15
|21
|36
|211
|Nick Schmaltz
|Chicago
|RW
|76
|8
|28
|36
|212
|Cam Fowler
|Anaheim
|D
|77
|8
|28
|36
|213
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|RW
|78
|20
|16
|36
|214
|Pavel Zacha
|New Jersey
|C
|78
|10
|26
|36
|215
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|C
|79
|16
|20
|36
|216
|Lee Stempniak
|Carolina
|RW
|79
|15
|21
|36
|217
|Matt Niskanen
|Washington
|D
|80
|5
|31
|36
|218
|Alex Goligoski
|Arizona
|D
|81
|5
|31
|36
|219
|Nick Bjugstad
|Florida
|C
|68
|16
|19
|35
|220
|Kris Versteeg
|Calgary
|LW
|69
|14
|21
|35
|221
|Alex DeBrincat
|Chicago
|LW
|72
|18
|17
|35
|222
|Pavel Buchnevich
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|74
|14
|21
|35
|223
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|D
|75
|8
|27
|35
|224
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|LW
|77
|15
|20
|35
|225
|Tobias Rieder
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|16
|19
|35
|226
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|RW
|80
|17
|18
|35
|227
|Brady Skjei
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|80
|5
|30
|35
|228
|Nikita Zaitsev
|Toronto
|D
|80
|5
|30
|35
|229
|Jason Zucker
|Minnesota
|LW
|70
|19
|15
|34
|230
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|75
|8
|26
|34
|231
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|D
|79
|7
|27
|34
|232
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|D
|80
|4
|30
|34
|233
|Jake Muzzin
|Los Angeles
|D
|81
|9
|25
|34
|234
|Dmitry Orlov
|Washington
|D
|82
|7
|27
|34
|235
|Ryan Callahan
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|70
|14
|19
|33
|236
|Brandon Sutter
|Vancouver
|C
|75
|17
|16
|33
|237
|Anders Bjork
|Boston
|RW
|75
|13
|20
|33
|238
|Alec Martinez
|Los Angeles
|D
|75
|9
|24
|33
|239
|Christian Dvorak
|Arizona
|C
|77
|13
|20
|33
|240
|Anthony Duclair
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|14
|19
|33
|241
|Joel Ward
|San Jose
|RW
|79
|15
|18
|33
|242
|Andrew Cogliano
|Anaheim
|LW
|82
|14
|19
|33
|243
|Clarke MacArthur
|Ottawa
|LW
|60
|14
|18
|32
|244
|Ales Hemsky
|Montreal
|RW
|66
|11
|21
|32
|245
|Cody Eakin
|Vegas
|C
|70
|14
|18
|32
|246
|Justin Abdelkader
|Detroit
|RW
|70
|14
|18
|32
|247
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|71
|13
|19
|32
|248
|Colin Wilson
|Colorado
|LW
|71
|13
|19
|32
|249
|Oscar Lindberg
|Vegas
|C
|74
|14
|18
|32
|250
|Chris Kunitz
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|74
|12
|20
|32
|251
|Jacob Trouba
|Winnipeg
|D
|74
|9
|23
|32
|252
|Josh Ho-Sang
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|75
|11
|21
|32
|253
|Antoine Vermette
|Anaheim
|C
|76
|12
|20
|32
|254
|Oskar Klefbom
|Edmonton
|D
|76
|9
|23
|32
|255
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|C
|77
|14
|18
|32
|256
|Troy Brouwer
|Calgary
|RW
|78
|15
|17
|32
|257
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Nashville
|C
|81
|15
|17
|32
|258
|Carl Soderberg
|Colorado
|C
|81
|10
|22
|32
|259
|Drew Stafford
|New Jersey
|RW
|67
|14
|17
|31
|260
|Sven Andrighetto
|Colorado
|RW
|71
|11
|20
|31
|261
|Mikkel Boedker
|San Jose
|LW
|72
|12
|19
|31
|262
|Charles Hudon
|Montreal
|LW
|72
|15
|16
|31
|263
|Jakub Vrana
|Washington
|RW
|74
|14
|17
|31
|264
|Matt Dumba
|Minnesota
|D
|76
|12
|19
|31
|265
|Devin Shore
|Dallas
|C
|77
|12
|19
|31
|266
|Matt Moulson
|Buffalo
|LW
|80
|12
|19
|31
|267
|Jason Chimera
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|81
|17
|14
|31
|268
|Dustin Brown
|Los Angeles
|RW
|81
|12
|19
|31
|269
|Sami Vatanen
|Anaheim
|D
|67
|7
|23
|30
|270
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Detroit
|LW
|70
|18
|12
|30
|271
|Sven Baertschi
|Vancouver
|LW
|70
|15
|15
|30
|272
|Dylan Strome
|Arizona
|C
|70
|11
|19
|30
|273
|Jori Lehtera
|Philadelphia
|C
|71
|9
|21
|30
|274
|Oskar Lindblom
|Philadelphia
|LW
|72
|12
|18
|30
|275
|Andrew Shaw
|Montreal
|RW
|73
|13
|17
|30
|276
|Leo Komarov
|Toronto
|LW
|74
|13
|17
|30
|277
|Jared Spurgeon
|Minnesota
|D
|74
|9
|21
|30
|278
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Montreal
|LW
|75
|18
|12
|30
|279
|Ivan Barbashev
|St. Louis
|C
|75
|14
|16
|30
|280
|Mattias Janmark
|Dallas
|LW
|75
|13
|17
|30
|281
|Kailer Yamamoto
|Edmonton
|RW
|75
|13
|17
|30
|282
|Radek Faksa
|Dallas
|C
|75
|12
|18
|30
|283
|Aaron Ekblad
|Florida
|D
|75
|12
|18
|30
|284
|Markus Granlund
|Vancouver
|RW
|76
|18
|12
|30
|285
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|D
|76
|9
|21
|30
|286
|Nick Ritchie
|Anaheim
|LW
|77
|14
|16
|30
|287
|Dion Phaneuf
|Ottawa
|D
|77
|6
|24
|30
|288
|Charlie McAvoy
|Boston
|D
|77
|5
|25
|30
|289
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|D
|77
|4
|26
|30
|290
|Damon Severson
|New Jersey
|D
|80
|4
|26
|30
|291
|Frank Vatrano
|Boston
|LW
|66
|15
|14
|29
|292
|Zack Smith
|Ottawa
|LW
|67
|15
|14
|29
|293
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|Edmonton
|RW
|70
|12
|17
|29
|294
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|D
|73
|9
|20
|29
|295
|Joonas Donskoi
|San Jose
|RW
|74
|9
|20
|29
|296
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|D
|74
|8
|21
|29
|297
|Anton Stralman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|76
|7
|22
|29
|298
|Tyson Jost
|Colorado
|RW
|77
|13
|16
|29
|299
|Kevin Labanc
|San Jose
|RW
|77
|13
|26
|29
|300
|Brett Ritchie
|Dallas
|RW
|78
|16
|13
|29
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca