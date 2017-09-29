With less than a week before the drop of the puck on the 2017-2018 NHL season, here’s an update on my preseason fantasy and point projections.

It’s not as though I’ve overhauled the whole list, rather I’m tweaking based on training camp news – addressing injuries, some surprising line combinations and, ultimately, a little more optimism for rookies. That means more rookies getting included overall, and a little boost for some like Arizona’s Clayton Keller and New Jersey’s Nico Hischier, who appear to be settling into significant roles.

It also includes the likes of Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Boston’s Anders Bjork, rookies who have forced their way into the discussion, perhaps a little sooner than expected.

On a less happy note, St. Louis winger Robby Fabbri and Ottawa Senators winger Clarke MacArthur have been removed from the forecasts, and other injury news affects a handful of other players, with Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler probably the most notable.

Here, then are my updated fantasy rankings and Top 300 scoring projections for this season:

(For those who want spreadsheets, here is a Google Sheet with the data.)

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - CENTRES RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 33 70 103 +13 28 28 32 25 236 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 77 37 50 87 +14 26 34 79 30 249 3 Auston Matthews Toronto C 80 37 36 73 +4 23 16 23 67 307 4 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 77 33 44 77 -3 27 20 66 27 290 5 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 68 32 41 73 +9 27 77 36 24 208 6 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 80 20 60 80 +14 33 38 58 42 152 7 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders C 78 32 40 72 +5 22 40 46 37 262 8 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 37 34 71 +1 26 46 83 29 222 9 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 78 31 41 72 -9 24 24 37 33 282 10 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 76 17 53 70 +11 19 53 102 83 161 11 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 80 25 35 60 +10 18 36 61 52 280 12 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 78 27 43 70 +12 15 38 66 43 179 13 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 81 28 34 62 +7 17 32 82 36 242 14 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 82 20 46 66 +15 16 40 64 22 181 15 Claude Giroux Philadelphia C 81 19 48 67 -8 31 40 83 30 229 16 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 76 25 35 60 +10 15 42 56 30 193 17 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 77 25 43 68 +2 21 20 42 29 160 18 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 79 24 31 55 +2 12 46 153 48 214 19 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 81 17 46 63 +1 24 56 88 30 174 20 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 78 17 45 62 +3 20 20 84 57 153 21 Sean Monahan Calgary C 81 29 32 61 +1 18 18 37 32 197 22 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 25 33 58 +10 13 14 44 38 168 23 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 80 16 46 62 +2 19 24 56 28 208 24 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 78 25 29 54 -9 15 73 129 32 227 25 Logan Couture San Jose C 70 22 29 51 +3 17 14 56 58 187 26 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 75 21 36 57 -10 15 22 53 40 249 27 Eric Staal Minnesota C 80 22 32 54 +4 14 36 56 34 216 28 Joe Thornton San Jose C 80 12 48 60 +9 23 46 48 29 104 29 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 17 36 53 +12 19 36 36 57 149 30 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 +4 7 28 129 67 213 31 Boone Jenner Columbus C 76 21 16 37 +2 6 53 206 70 183 32 Derick Brassard Ottawa C 80 18 31 49 +8 13 28 97 21 185 33 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay C 70 21 30 51 +7 16 26 50 30 158 34 Brandon Dubinsky Columbus C 74 14 28 42 +5 6 77 232 45 128 35 Derek Stepan Arizona C 76 18 33 51 +7 13 18 32 39 192 36 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 75 21 29 50 +4 14 22 61 37 170 37 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 77 18 30 48 +8 11 28 54 44 171 38 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo C 76 20 36 56 -6 20 10 24 45 177 39 Jordan Staal Carolina C 76 17 30 47 +1 8 32 145 29 157 40 Kyle Turris Ottawa C 75 23 29 52 -4 15 40 33 48 177 41 Alex Galchenyuk Montreal C 74 22 28 50 -2 16 32 63 40 151 42 Jason Spezza Dallas C 73 20 36 56 -6 22 28 13 26 176 43 Matt Duchene Colorado C 78 22 31 53 -14 10 16 42 48 182 44 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 78 20 26 46 +9 7 24 56 33 152 45 Vadim Shipachyov Vegas C 75 20 35 55 -5 18 16 42 26 144 46 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 78 11 43 54 -1 18 16 56 55 108 47 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 33 51 -3 14 26 38 47 133 48 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 75 18 27 45 +5 13 18 41 32 129 49 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 80 19 28 47 -10 11 24 67 47 157 50 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 77 14 18 32 +4 4 28 50 32 150 51 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 82 15 22 37 +10 1 24 163 70 151 52 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 21 21 42 -2 8 32 65 49 167 53 Adam Henrique New Jersey C 80 20 24 44 -8 12 36 78 62 147 54 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 67 20 29 49 -5 14 20 46 25 136 55 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 17 27 44 -7 17 16 58 70 166 56 Martin Hanzal Dallas C 67 16 21 37 -5 9 59 143 44 148 57 Paul Stastny St. Louis C 68 14 28 42 +6 14 34 39 35 120 58 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton C 74 17 27 44 -5 12 24 54 34 165 59 Adam Lowry Winnipeg C 80 13 16 29 -3 5 54 233 51 112 60 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 69 15 25 40 +6 5 32 47 34 134 61 Oscar Lindberg Vegas C 74 14 18 32 +3 2 48 153 47 132 62 Tomas Plekanec Montreal C 80 13 24 37 +4 9 30 52 46 158 63 Nick Bonino Nashville C 75 15 21 36 +3 5 26 43 89 133 64 Victor Rask Carolina C 81 16 28 44 -10 12 18 40 34 176 65 Henrik Sedin Vancouver C 80 14 40 54 -7 18 26 15 16 99 66 Sam Gagner Vancouver C 74 15 26 41 -2 13 24 31 17 158 67 Tyler Bozak Toronto C 74 16 28 44 -8 15 28 52 29 128 68 Sam Bennett Calgary C 79 16 20 36 -14 6 59 127 41 137 69 Nick Bjugstad Florida C 68 16 19 35 -8 8 30 138 22 150 70 Ryan Spooner Boston C 79 13 32 45 -8 16 24 38 18 153 71 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 16 21 37 +4 7 22 33 32 115 72 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 77 13 20 33 +2 7 24 79 62 97 73 Nico Hischier New Jersey C 78 17 21 38 -7 9 18 42 26 150 74 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 75 8 26 34 +4 6 26 42 28 86 75 Ivan Barbashev St. Louis C 75 14 16 30 8 0 5 92 38 113

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - LEFT WINGS RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 41 29 70 +8 27 52 223 30 346 2 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 32 48 80 +2 26 65 114 50 226 3 Brad Marchand Boston LW 78 36 38 74 +15 20 91 62 35 233 4 Max Pacioretty Montreal LW 81 34 32 66 +10 14 36 84 36 285 5 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 82 32 33 65 +2 16 36 110 32 251 6 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 27 40 67 +8 20 26 35 14 199 7 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 77 27 26 53 +11 12 67 160 29 189 8 Mike Hoffman Ottawa LW 76 28 30 58 +9 21 36 38 27 236 9 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 77 24 45 69 +1 19 12 15 17 192 10 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 21 28 49 +8 17 67 227 21 154 11 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 79 27 19 46 +5 14 52 180 34 202 12 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 77 25 36 61 +4 13 32 38 28 208 13 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 77 23 29 52 -2 20 53 165 49 175 14 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 27 28 55 +9 11 12 38 28 226 15 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 72 22 35 57 -3 13 40 68 39 237 16 J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 82 23 30 53 +9 6 30 147 55 142 17 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 71 24 25 49 +7 14 34 62 59 220 18 Brayden Schenn St. Louis LW 80 22 28 50 -4 19 36 191 38 172 19 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 79 23 33 56 +10 11 20 63 43 177 20 Jeff Skinner Carolina LW 79 32 23 55 -4 12 30 36 22 278 21 Jonathan Drouin Montreal LW 77 20 37 57 -6 23 26 63 19 184 22 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 72 16 33 49 +11 12 30 129 55 145 23 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 80 23 22 45 +6 8 18 130 37 186 24 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 25 21 46 +5 12 16 104 33 179 25 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 78 16 35 51 +10 14 113 70 23 152 26 Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 77 22 20 42 +3 7 103 187 19 164 27 Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 78 21 17 38 +6 1 75 159 41 211 28 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 70 19 36 55 +4 13 34 48 22 172 29 James van Riemsdyk Toronto LW 76 25 25 50 -5 15 32 75 21 207 30 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 23 24 47 -4 19 20 74 30 196 31 Tomas Tatar Detroit LW 81 25 22 47 -2 13 26 92 22 188 32 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 78 23 20 43 -5 11 51 148 47 173 33 Evander Kane Buffalo LW 66 24 17 41 -9 8 101 135 25 252 34 Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers LW 68 22 17 39 +9 9 28 56 30 205 35 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 75 20 26 46 -11 11 68 149 56 180 36 Daniel Sedin Vancouver LW 82 18 34 52 -5 18 30 20 18 229 37 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 80 19 28 47 +12 12 12 43 22 132 38 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh LW 74 22 24 46 +11 5 24 36 23 168 39 Scott Hartnell Nashville LW 78 18 23 41 +4 8 85 120 40 141 40 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 14 16 30 +2 2 77 256 28 164 41 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 78 18 27 45 +12 6 16 42 31 141 42 Max Domi Arizona LW 77 16 34 50 -3 18 65 36 26 153 43 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 77 22 28 50 -5 12 22 25 20 180 44 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay LW 74 12 20 32 +5 6 40 213 28 138 45 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 74 22 23 45 -13 15 32 103 16 166 46 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 70 19 15 34 +11 2 24 74 33 157 47 David Perron Vegas LW 79 16 26 42 -8 12 58 122 25 162 48 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina LW 79 17 30 47 -4 14 18 28 34 163 49 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 66 14 29 43 +2 16 40 32 47 139 50 Evgeni Dadonov Florida LW 77 18 23 41 -8 11 26 99 23 169 51 Dylan Larkin Detroit LW 80 21 19 40 -9 6 38 70 24 213 52 Travis Konecny Philadelphia LW 77 15 20 35 0 3 59 108 31 151 53 Alex DeBrincat Chicago LW 72 18 17 35 +5 7 24 40 40 160 54 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 66 13 29 42 -3 14 34 88 25 133 55 Timo Meier San Jose LW 79 16 13 29 +2 0 26 175 14 211 56 Leo Komarov Toronto LW 74 13 17 30 +2 7 30 249 38 111 57 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders LW 79 13 30 43 +2 8 14 46 42 148 58 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 78 17 21 38 +1 7 54 84 23 154 59 Patrick Sharp Chicago LW 66 15 23 38 -8 10 32 55 24 206 60 Loui Eriksson Vancouver LW 73 19 21 40 -2 10 10 18 27 154 61 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 14 19 33 +4 0 24 104 28 155 62 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 72 15 16 31 +4 8 24 88 24 125 63 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton LW 75 12 26 38 -2 11 38 37 42 136 64 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 71 13 19 32 +8 0 28 75 29 155 65 Marko Dano Winnipeg LW 75 11 16 27 +4 2 24 158 29 127 66 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 18 12 30 +1 3 10 76 27 167 67 Thomas Vanek Vancouver LW 73 17 25 42 -6 13 24 25 9 146 68 Frank Vatrano Boston LW 66 15 14 29 -5 5 24 97 33 188 69 Mike Cammalleri Los Angeles LW 64 16 20 36 -1 11 24 36 17 141 70 Oskar Lindblom Philadelphia LW 72 12 18 30 +7 4 16 40 40 133 71 Jordan Weal Philadelphia LW 75 14 12 26 +7 2 28 28 23 125 72 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 75 15 13 28 +2 0 24 61 22 172 73 Colin Wilson Colorado LW 71 13 19 32 +2 5 18 53 26 127 74 Scott Wilson Pittsburgh LW 72 11 14 25 +2 0 32 158 29 130 75 Zach Hyman Toronto LW 78 11 16 27 +3 0 38 112 41 154

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - RIGHT WINGS RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 77 35 50 85 +12 25 26 28 16 265 2 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 77 37 44 81 +12 27 38 49 25 236 3 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 30 37 67 +9 25 32 125 74 237 4 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 40 37 77 +4 21 24 41 27 282 5 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 79 39 28 67 +8 15 28 88 36 235 6 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 26 46 72 +9 17 54 105 53 255 7 David Pastrnak Boston RW 77 32 35 67 +12 15 32 75 30 253 8 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 72 22 24 46 +11 16 32 176 53 231 9 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 80 30 24 54 -9 23 115 171 50 216 10 William Nylander Toronto RW 80 24 43 67 +1 24 30 25 18 214 11 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 81 26 27 53 +1 21 42 126 44 207 12 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 24 43 67 -5 25 22 13 14 253 13 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 78 26 29 55 +5 17 71 82 34 209 14 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 72 27 25 52 +12 14 38 103 49 154 15 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 81 30 24 54 +4 18 22 42 37 229 16 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 78 21 38 59 +3 22 40 44 42 194 17 David Backes Boston RW 77 20 24 44 +4 9 81 229 61 176 18 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 39 57 +7 13 32 94 54 175 19 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 82 25 25 50 +9 12 42 131 23 170 20 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 46 64 -8 26 56 42 27 235 21 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh RW 78 25 25 50 +12 5 20 118 35 159 22 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 78 18 37 55 +9 14 16 58 50 153 23 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 75 21 35 56 +8 14 26 48 53 144 24 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 77 24 25 49 +4 7 38 34 53 248 25 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 80 23 28 51 +2 17 26 51 14 214 26 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 78 23 33 56 -6 16 18 38 34 204 27 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 80 21 25 46 +8 7 26 59 50 226 28 James Neal Vegas RW 73 25 19 44 +4 11 49 88 24 224 29 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 71 23 24 47 +12 8 26 70 10 197 30 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 77 21 29 50 +8 12 46 35 29 159 31 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 82 17 30 47 +5 6 32 117 59 145 32 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 20 24 44 +13 10 40 29 38 177 33 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 68 20 32 52 -6 21 28 62 28 177 34 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 67 17 21 38 +9 6 33 57 26 200 35 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 77 19 20 39 +10 6 12 49 30 172 36 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 79 18 33 51 -3 15 26 55 23 183 37 Radim Vrbata Florida RW 76 21 29 50 -10 15 16 39 24 233 38 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 77 22 24 46 +1 6 60 59 43 177 39 Richard Panik Chicago RW 78 19 18 37 +7 6 48 152 42 146 40 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 78 17 23 40 +7 6 38 58 45 191 41 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 78 14 32 46 +3 9 8 41 35 198 42 Elias Lindholm Carolina RW 77 15 32 47 -9 13 18 104 40 162 43 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 79 20 27 47 -6 14 10 24 34 176 44 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 22 14 36 +3 13 20 79 33 149 45 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 78 20 16 36 -5 8 28 44 20 208 46 Ryan Callahan Tampa Bay RW 70 14 19 33 +1 9 41 156 50 147 47 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 17 18 35 +7 5 36 87 17 190 48 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 71 17 23 40 -3 10 26 108 32 156 49 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 81 17 24 41 -3 11 22 79 38 163 50 Ryan Strome Edmonton RW 73 14 24 38 -1 7 40 77 21 144 51 Jaromir Jagr RW 73 17 27 44 +7 11 42 26 10 142 52 Brett Ritchie Dallas RW 78 16 13 29 +5 3 40 180 22 182 53 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 74 14 21 35 +8 5 26 33 15 112 54 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 18 20 38 -12 11 24 32 36 146 55 Connor Brown Toronto RW 81 18 19 37 +2 9 10 46 43 135 56 Jakub Vrana Washington RW 74 14 17 31 +7 10 8 22 25 122 57 Anders Bjork Boston RW 75 13 20 33 +5 3 10 50 40 125 58 Sven Andrighetto Colorado RW 71 11 20 31 +1 4 12 81 30 108 59 Ales Hemsky Montreal RW 66 11 21 32 -2 6 30 19 26 130 60 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton RW 70 12 17 29 +8 2 24 29 27 111 61 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 76 8 28 36 +7 3 8 27 37 88 62 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32 +3 7 42 14 7 77 63 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 12 19 31 -7 5 24 212 26 189 64 Troy Brouwer Calgary RW 78 15 17 32 -3 11 45 187 42 115 65 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 73 13 17 30 +3 7 89 142 33 138 66 Lee Stempniak Carolina RW 79 15 21 36 +4 6 28 97 21 122 67 Vladimir Sobotka St. Louis RW 68 9 18 27 +1 4 55 125 28 96 68 Kailer Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 13 17 30 +4 4 22 20 30 120 69 Cal Clutterbuck N.Y. Islanders RW 71 8 12 20 +3 0 34 269 29 108 70 Justin Abdelkader Detroit RW 70 14 18 32 -11 10 73 162 32 130 71 Tobias Rieder Arizona RW 78 16 19 35 -9 6 10 56 39 172 72 Anthony Duclair Arizona RW 78 14 19 33 +4 7 36 30 27 108 73 Michael Grabner N.Y. Rangers RW 67 16 10 26 +8 0 10 46 36 126 74 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 67 12 13 25 +1 0 14 110 33 127 75 Joel Ward San Jose RW 79 15 18 33 -6 7 30 60 50 122

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - DEFENCEMEN RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 25 45 70 +6 25 50 97 138 311 2 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 17 53 70 +7 27 34 74 159 232 3 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 13 47 60 +9 23 48 81 138 181 4 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 78 16 35 51 +5 16 119 198 103 235 5 Shea Weber Montreal D 78 17 29 46 +9 21 43 154 155 198 6 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 39 51 +8 20 50 134 115 195 7 Roman Josi Nashville D 77 13 40 53 +9 19 26 55 158 208 8 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 11 37 48 +14 23 16 45 99 207 9 P.K. Subban Nashville D 71 11 38 49 +4 20 59 88 109 158 10 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 60 10 38 48 +7 21 52 112 105 182 11 Mark Giordano Calgary D 76 14 32 46 +10 15 53 70 172 168 12 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 80 8 39 47 -10 23 46 167 149 194 13 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 80 8 31 39 +16 10 32 100 132 194 14 John Klingberg Dallas D 78 13 40 53 +8 19 36 50 104 143 15 Duncan Keith Chicago D 77 8 41 49 +14 16 20 20 111 167 16 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 17 27 44 -3 21 58 136 78 196 17 Dougie Hamilton Calgary D 79 12 36 48 +2 15 54 80 87 206 18 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 80 7 33 40 -2 12 36 127 191 185 19 Ryan McDonagh N.Y. Rangers D 75 7 31 38 +16 13 30 84 149 142 20 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 11 33 44 +4 17 24 49 153 188 21 Torey Krug Boston D 80 8 41 49 +1 21 32 64 82 216 22 John Carlson Washington D 71 10 32 42 +10 15 22 59 142 169 23 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 80 7 33 40 +4 17 28 119 146 153 24 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 81 7 34 41 +14 14 36 67 116 160 25 Matt Niskanen Washington D 80 5 31 36 +11 11 38 149 122 145 26 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 79 11 36 47 -2 26 48 75 97 159 27 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 74 9 23 32 +6 5 61 141 166 163 28 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 81 9 25 34 -6 12 44 177 122 187 29 Justin Faulk Carolina D 74 16 28 44 -14 16 30 127 87 218 30 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 7 27 34 +14 5 40 137 86 128 31 Johnny Boychuk N.Y. Islanders D 68 7 19 26 +8 7 22 160 139 167 32 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 80 5 30 35 +9 7 38 164 77 143 33 Zdeno Chara Boston D 73 9 20 29 +12 6 58 129 126 142 34 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 75 9 24 33 -2 12 26 134 158 129 35 Radko Gudas Philadelphia D 71 5 14 19 +2 0 105 292 140 131 36 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 80 9 35 44 -4 17 16 82 103 134 37 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 12 32 44 -9 23 30 39 85 193 38 Seth Jones Columbus D 78 8 29 37 +1 10 22 73 116 152 39 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 74 9 21 30 +15 7 16 49 141 135 40 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 80 4 30 34 +12 5 12 48 176 115 41 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 30 37 +8 12 30 88 83 125 42 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 5 40 45 -8 22 40 38 81 187 43 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 77 8 28 36 +2 14 20 39 133 149 44 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 76 9 23 32 -5 10 8 48 141 152 45 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 77 10 34 44 -15 14 24 45 81 169 46 David Savard Columbus D 74 7 20 27 +10 3 50 143 117 126 47 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 76 12 19 31 +7 13 49 92 72 152 48 Dion Phaneuf Ottawa D 77 6 24 30 -7 14 100 149 132 148 49 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 75 8 27 35 +6 14 24 53 105 128 50 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 81 5 31 36 +1 7 28 119 151 119 51 Adam Larsson Edmonton D 76 4 17 21 +11 0 56 201 148 82 52 Erik Johnson Colorado D 74 8 21 29 -7 10 44 128 145 163 53 Sami Vatanen Anaheim D 67 7 23 30 +4 15 28 74 116 118 54 Mike Green Detroit D 73 11 27 38 -6 14 38 81 87 134 55 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 75 12 18 30 -4 10 48 93 66 201 56 Calvin De Haan N.Y. Islanders D 75 4 15 19 +9 2 30 140 181 108 57 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 76 7 22 29 +7 10 22 104 86 131 58 Hampus Lindholm Anaheim D 70 7 19 26 +13 8 34 78 91 106 59 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg D 80 6 14 20 +7 2 42 160 155 109 60 Nikita Zaitsev Toronto D 80 5 30 35 -12 10 36 169 130 112 61 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 79 7 27 34 -9 7 22 65 122 172 62 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 77 5 25 30 +7 9 42 106 82 85 63 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 20 29 +2 9 48 33 87 146 64 Thomas Chabot Ottawa D 77 6 20 26 +5 7 30 72 84 115 65 Jeff Petry Montreal D 72 7 19 26 -3 6 24 150 125 147 66 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 82 6 23 29 +8 3 46 71 121 126 67 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 76 9 21 30 +9 3 70 60 105 145 68 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose D 72 7 21 28 +8 7 36 34 143 126 69 Jack Johnson Columbus D 76 6 18 24 +4 7 34 106 119 109 70 Josh Manson Anaheim D 77 5 13 18 +12 0 79 188 75 85 71 Michael Del Zotto Vancouver D 66 7 18 25 -6 4 30 173 115 114 72 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 79 7 31 38 -3 11 24 26 128 92 73 Jakob Chychrun Arizona D 75 8 16 24 -9 2 59 134 114 108 74 Julius Honka Dallas D 77 6 19 25 -10 5 34 48 80 161 75 Brett Pesce Carolina D 79 3 17 20 +15 4 20 51 132 103

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - GOALTENDERS RANK PLAYER TEAM GP W AVG SV% SO 1 Braden Holtby Washington G 64 40 2.14 .923 6 2 Matt Murray Pittsburgh G 62 40 2.24 .925 5 3 Carey Price Montreal G 60 37 2.17 .927 5 4 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota G 64 37 2.23 .922 5 5 Frederik Andersen Toronto G 64 37 2.50 .917 4 6 Cam Talbot Edmonton G 65 35 2.47 .918 5 7 Tuukka Rask Boston G 66 35 2.33 .917 6 8 Martin Jones San Jose G 65 36 2.34 .915 4 9 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles G 62 33 2.25 .917 5 10 Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus G 59 33 2.39 .922 4 11 Corey Crawford Chicago G 56 33 2.43 .921 3 12 John Gibson Anaheim G 55 29 2.29 .921 5 13 Jake Allen St. Louis G 60 31 2.39 .916 4 14 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers G 56 32 2.55 .916 3 15 Ben Bishop Dallas G 55 30 2.36 .916 3 16 Scott Darling Carolina G 53 27 2.42 .920 3 17 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay G 55 29 2.58 .916 2 18 Brian Elliott Philadelphia G 52 28 2.36 .917 3 19 Pekka Rinne Nashville G 53 28 2.38 .917 3 20 Craig Anderson Ottawa G 44 24 2.46 .923 4 21 Cory Schneider New Jersey G 62 24 2.52 .917 3 22 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas G 55 26 2.77 .915 3 23 Steve Mason Winnipeg G 50 23 2.52 .916 3 24 Mike Smith Calgary G 51 25 2.66 .914 2 25 Antti Raanta Arizona G 48 20 2.46 .924 3 26 Roberto Luongo Florida G 46 22 2.52 .918 2 27 Robin Lehner Buffalo G 56 24 2.62 .917 1 28 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Islanders G 41 21 2.58 .916 3 29 Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders G 45 22 2.59 .914 2 30 Juuse Saros Nashville G 31 16 2.22 .925 2 31 Petr Mrazek Detroit G 46 20 2.70 .910 2 32 Jacob Markstrom Vancouver G 45 20 2.68 .913 1 33 Semyon Varlamov Colorado G 50 20 2.78 .912 2 34 Jimmy Howard Detroit G 36 14 2.36 .917 2 35 James Reimer Florida G 40 16 2.63 .917 2 36 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg G 33 16 2.62 .913 2 37 Jonathan Bernier Colorado G 36 15 2.69 .913 2 38 Mike Condon Ottawa G 38 16 2.78 .910 2 39 Aaron Dell San Jose G 20 10 2.20 .921 1 40 Ryan Miller Anaheim G 30 13 2.64 .913 2 41 Philipp Grubauer Washington G 20 8 2.20 .924 1 42 Chad Johnson Buffalo G 30 15 2.75 .908 1 43 Anders Nilsson Vancouver G 39 15 2.89 .906 1 44 Peter Budaj Tampa Bay G 26 13 2.59 .912 1 45 Cam Ward Carolina G 31 13 2.55 .907 1 46 Eddie Lack Calgary G 33 14 2.78 .907 2 47 Carter Hutton St. Louis G 24 10 2.47 .912 2 48 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus G 23 12 2.74 .913 1 49 Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia G 30 12 2.73 .905 1 50 Louis Domingue Arizona G 38 14 2.92 .910 1

TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 33 70 103 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 77 37 50 87 3 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 77 35 50 85 4 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 77 37 44 81 5 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 32 48 80 6 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 80 20 60 80 7 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 77 33 44 77 8 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 40 37 77 9 Brad Marchand Boston LW 78 36 38 74 10 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 68 32 41 73 11 Auston Matthews Toronto C 80 37 36 73 12 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders C 78 32 40 72 13 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 78 31 41 72 14 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 26 46 72 15 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 37 34 71 16 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 17 53 70 17 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 76 17 53 70 18 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 78 27 43 70 19 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 41 29 70 20 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 25 45 70 21 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 77 24 45 69 22 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 77 25 43 68 23 David Pastrnak Boston RW 77 32 35 67 24 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 79 39 28 67 25 William Nylander Toronto RW 80 24 43 67 26 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 27 40 67 27 Claude Giroux Philadelphia C 81 19 48 67 28 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 30 37 67 29 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 24 43 67 30 Max Pacioretty Montreal LW 81 34 32 66 31 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 82 20 46 66 32 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 82 32 33 65 33 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 46 64 34 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 81 17 46 63 35 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 78 17 45 62 36 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 80 16 46 62 37 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 81 28 34 62 38 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 77 25 36 61 39 Sean Monahan Calgary C 81 29 32 61 40 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 76 25 35 60 41 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 13 47 60 42 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 80 25 35 60 43 Joe Thornton San Jose C 80 12 48 60 44 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 78 21 38 59 45 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 25 33 58 46 Mike Hoffman Ottawa LW 76 28 30 58 47 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 72 22 35 57 48 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 75 21 36 57 49 Jonathan Drouin Montreal LW 77 20 37 57 50 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 39 57 51 Jason Spezza Dallas C 73 20 36 56 52 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 75 21 35 56 53 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo C 76 20 36 56 54 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 78 23 33 56 55 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 79 23 33 56 56 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 70 19 36 55 57 Vadim Shipachyov Vegas C 75 20 35 55 58 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 78 26 29 55 59 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 78 18 37 55 60 Jeff Skinner Carolina LW 79 32 23 55 61 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 79 24 31 55 62 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 27 28 55 63 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 78 25 29 54 64 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 78 11 43 54 65 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 80 30 24 54 66 Eric Staal Minnesota C 80 22 32 54 67 Henrik Sedin Vancouver C 80 14 40 54 68 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 81 30 24 54 69 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 77 27 26 53 70 Roman Josi Nashville D 77 13 40 53 71 Matt Duchene Colorado C 78 22 31 53 72 John Klingberg Dallas D 78 13 40 53 73 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 81 26 27 53 74 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 17 36 53 75 J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 82 23 30 53 76 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 68 20 32 52 77 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 72 27 25 52 78 Kyle Turris Ottawa C 75 23 29 52 79 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 77 23 29 52 80 Daniel Sedin Vancouver LW 82 18 34 52 81 Logan Couture San Jose C 70 22 29 51 82 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay C 70 21 30 51 83 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 33 51 84 Derek Stepan Arizona C 76 18 33 51 85 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 78 16 35 51 86 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 78 16 35 51 87 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 79 18 33 51 88 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 80 23 28 51 89 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 39 51 90 Alex Galchenyuk Montreal C 74 22 28 50 91 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 75 21 29 50 92 James van Riemsdyk Toronto LW 76 25 25 50 93 Radim Vrbata Florida RW 76 21 29 50 94 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 77 22 28 50 95 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 77 21 29 50 96 Max Domi Arizona LW 77 16 34 50 97 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh RW 78 25 25 50 98 Brayden Schenn St. Louis LW 80 22 28 50 99 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 82 25 25 50 100 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 67 20 29 49 101 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 71 24 25 49 102 P.K. Subban Nashville D 71 11 38 49 103 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 72 16 33 49 104 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 77 24 25 49 105 Duncan Keith Chicago D 77 8 41 49 106 Derick Brassard Ottawa C 80 18 31 49 107 Torey Krug Boston D 80 8 41 49 108 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 21 28 49 109 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 60 10 38 48 110 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 77 18 30 48 111 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 11 37 48 112 Dougie Hamilton Calgary D 79 12 36 48 113 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 71 23 24 47 114 Jordan Staal Carolina C 76 17 30 47 115 Elias Lindholm Carolina RW 77 15 32 47 116 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 79 20 27 47 117 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina LW 79 17 30 47 118 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 79 11 36 47 119 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 80 19 28 47 120 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 80 19 28 47 121 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 80 8 39 47 122 Tomas Tatar Detroit LW 81 25 22 47 123 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 23 24 47 124 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 82 17 30 47 125 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 72 22 24 46 126 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 25 21 46 127 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh LW 74 22 24 46 128 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 75 20 26 46 129 Mark Giordano Calgary D 76 14 32 46 130 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 77 22 24 46 131 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 78 20 26 46 132 Shea Weber Montreal D 78 17 29 46 133 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 78 14 32 46 134 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 79 27 19 46 135 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 80 21 25 46 136 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 74 22 23 45 137 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 75 18 27 45 138 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 78 18 27 45 139 Ryan Spooner Boston C 79 13 32 45 140 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 80 23 22 45 141 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 5 40 45 142 James Neal Vegas RW 73 25 19 44 143 Jaromir Jagr RW 73 17 27 44 144 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton C 74 17 27 44 145 Tyler Bozak Toronto C 74 16 28 44 146 Justin Faulk Carolina D 74 16 28 44 147 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 148 David Backes Boston RW 77 20 24 44 149 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 12 32 44 150 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 77 10 34 44 151 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 11 33 44 152 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 17 27 44 153 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 17 27 44 154 Adam Henrique New Jersey C 80 20 24 44 155 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 80 9 35 44 156 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 20 24 44 157 Victor Rask Carolina C 81 16 28 44 158 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 66 14 29 43 159 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 78 23 20 43 160 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders LW 79 13 30 43 161 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 66 13 29 42 162 Paul Stastny St. Louis C 68 14 28 42 163 John Carlson Washington D 71 10 32 42 164 Thomas Vanek Vancouver LW 73 17 25 42 165 Brandon Dubinsky Columbus C 74 14 28 42 166 Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 77 22 20 42 167 David Perron Vegas LW 79 16 26 42 168 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 21 21 42 169 Evander Kane Buffalo LW 66 24 17 41 170 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 73 17 24 41 171 Sam Gagner Vancouver C 74 15 26 41 172 Evgeni Dadonov Florida LW 77 18 23 41 173 Scott Hartnell Nashville LW 78 18 23 41 174 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 81 17 24 41 175 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 81 7 34 41 176 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 69 15 25 40 177 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 71 17 23 40 178 Loui Eriksson Vancouver LW 73 19 21 40 179 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 78 17 23 40 180 Valtteri Filppula Philadelphia C 79 11 29 40 181 Dylan Larkin Detroit LW 80 21 19 40 182 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 80 7 33 40 183 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 80 7 33 40 184 Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers LW 68 22 17 39 185 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 77 19 20 39 186 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 80 8 31 39 187 Patrick Sharp Chicago LW 66 15 23 38 188 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 67 17 21 38 189 Ryan Strome Edmonton RW 73 14 24 38 190 Mike Green Detroit D 73 11 27 38 191 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton LW 75 12 26 38 192 Ryan McDonagh N.Y. Rangers D 75 7 31 38 193 Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 78 21 17 38 194 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 18 20 38 195 Nico Hischier New Jersey RW 78 17 21 38 196 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 78 17 21 38 197 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 79 7 31 38 198 Martin Hanzal Dallas C 67 16 21 37 199 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 16 21 37 200 Boone Jenner Columbus C 76 21 16 37 201 Richard Panik Chicago RW 78 19 18 37 202 Seth Jones Columbus D 78 8 29 37 203 Tomas Plekanec Montreal C 80 13 24 37 204 Connor Brown Toronto RW 81 18 19 37 205 Phillip Danault Montreal C 81 12 25 37 206 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 30 37 207 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 82 15 22 37 208 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 22 14 36 209 Mike Cammalleri Los Angeles LW 64 16 20 36 210 Nick Bonino Nashville C 75 15 21 36 211 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 76 8 28 36 212 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 77 8 28 36 213 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 78 20 16 36 214 Pavel Zacha New Jersey C 78 10 26 36 215 Sam Bennett Calgary C 79 16 20 36 216 Lee Stempniak Carolina RW 79 15 21 36 217 Matt Niskanen Washington D 80 5 31 36 218 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 81 5 31 36 219 Nick Bjugstad Florida C 68 16 19 35 220 Kris Versteeg Calgary LW 69 14 21 35 221 Alex DeBrincat Chicago LW 72 18 17 35 222 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 74 14 21 35 223 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 75 8 27 35 224 Travis Konecny Philadelphia LW 77 15 20 35 225 Tobias Rieder Arizona RW 78 16 19 35 226 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 17 18 35 227 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 80 5 30 35 228 Nikita Zaitsev Toronto D 80 5 30 35 229 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 70 19 15 34 230 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 75 8 26 34 231 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 79 7 27 34 232 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 80 4 30 34 233 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 81 9 25 34 234 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 7 27 34 235 Ryan Callahan Tampa Bay RW 70 14 19 33 236 Brandon Sutter Vancouver C 75 17 16 33 237 Anders Bjork Boston RW 75 13 20 33 238 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 75 9 24 33 239 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 77 13 20 33 240 Anthony Duclair Arizona RW 78 14 19 33 241 Joel Ward San Jose RW 79 15 18 33 242 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 14 19 33 243 Clarke MacArthur Ottawa LW 60 14 18 32 244 Ales Hemsky Montreal RW 66 11 21 32 245 Cody Eakin Vegas C 70 14 18 32 246 Justin Abdelkader Detroit RW 70 14 18 32 247 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 71 13 19 32 248 Colin Wilson Colorado LW 71 13 19 32 249 Oscar Lindberg Vegas C 74 14 18 32 250 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay LW 74 12 20 32 251 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 74 9 23 32 252 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32 253 Antoine Vermette Anaheim C 76 12 20 32 254 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 76 9 23 32 255 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 77 14 18 32 256 Troy Brouwer Calgary RW 78 15 17 32 257 Calle Jarnkrok Nashville C 81 15 17 32 258 Carl Soderberg Colorado C 81 10 22 32 259 Drew Stafford New Jersey RW 67 14 17 31 260 Sven Andrighetto Colorado RW 71 11 20 31 261 Mikkel Boedker San Jose LW 72 12 19 31 262 Charles Hudon Montreal LW 72 15 16 31 263 Jakub Vrana Washington RW 74 14 17 31 264 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 76 12 19 31 265 Devin Shore Dallas C 77 12 19 31 266 Matt Moulson Buffalo LW 80 12 19 31 267 Jason Chimera N.Y. Islanders LW 81 17 14 31 268 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 12 19 31 269 Sami Vatanen Anaheim D 67 7 23 30 270 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit LW 70 18 12 30 271 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 70 15 15 30 272 Dylan Strome Arizona C 70 11 19 30 273 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia C 71 9 21 30 274 Oskar Lindblom Philadelphia LW 72 12 18 30 275 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 73 13 17 30 276 Leo Komarov Toronto LW 74 13 17 30 277 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 74 9 21 30 278 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 18 12 30 279 Ivan Barbashev St. Louis C 75 14 16 30 280 Mattias Janmark Dallas LW 75 13 17 30 281 Kailer Yamamoto Edmonton RW 75 13 17 30 282 Radek Faksa Dallas C 75 12 18 30 283 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 75 12 18 30 284 Markus Granlund Vancouver RW 76 18 12 30 285 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 76 9 21 30 286 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 14 16 30 287 Dion Phaneuf Ottawa D 77 6 24 30 288 Charlie McAvoy Boston D 77 5 25 30 289 Paul LaDue Los Angeles D 77 4 26 30 290 Damon Severson New Jersey D 80 4 26 30 291 Frank Vatrano Boston LW 66 15 14 29 292 Zack Smith Ottawa LW 67 15 14 29 293 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton RW 70 12 17 29 294 Zdeno Chara Boston D 73 9 20 29 295 Joonas Donskoi San Jose RW 74 9 20 29 296 Erik Johnson Colorado D 74 8 21 29 297 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 76 7 22 29 298 Tyson Jost Colorado RW 77 13 16 29 299 Kevin Labanc San Jose RW 77 13 26 29 300 Brett Ritchie Dallas RW 78 16 13 29

