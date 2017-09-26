Week Three brought a bunch of surprises in the NFL, which means we’re going to dig deep for some value on the waiver wire this week, but let’s start with a rookie who has some pedigree.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston – The Texans rookie may be a little raw, but he threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and added 41 yards rushing while leading Houston to a near-upset of the Patriots at Foxborough. As he gets used to starting in the league, Watson's ability to run gives him fantasy upside and he has three consecutive home games coming up on the schedule. Owned: 12.7%

Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta – Being part of the Falcons’ passing attack brings potential, but Sanu already has a solid 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown through three weeks, enough to draw interest with home games against Buffalo and Miami coming up over the next two weeks. Owned: 40.1%

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles – Coming off the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career, Woods has some value now that the Rams’ passing game, with a much-improved Jared Goff at quarterback, appears to be at least competent. Owned: 5.1%

Ryan Griffin, TE, Houston – The 27-year-old had a break through last year with 50 catches, and with C.J. Fiedorowicz injured, Griffin has some appeal after catching five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week Three. Owned: 0.8%

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Philadelphia – Darren Sproles is done for the year and that opens up an opportunity for Smallwood to fill a complementary role alongside LeGarrette Blount in the Eagles’ backfield. Owned: 2.9%

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona – He doesn’t get a heavy workload as a runner, but the Cardinals weren’t having much success on the ground anyway. In any case, there’s a chance for Ellington to earn a bigger role in the jumbled mess that is the Cardinals backfield while David Johnson is out. Owned: 0.9%

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca

Some of last week’s waiver recommendations are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle (42.6%); Trevor Siemian, QB, Denver (26.5%); Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans (38.6%), Devin Funchess (11.2%)