Blake Wheeler buries the Penguins in short order; Tavares, Danault, Hall and much more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Blake Wheeler – The Jets captain scored three goals, in a span of 4:20, and added an assist in Sunday’s 7-1 rout of Pittsburgh. He has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past eight games.

Phillip Danault – The Habs centre scored two goals, added two helpers and won 80% of his face-offs (12-3) in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Rangers. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 10 games.

John Tavares – After a bit of a slow start, the Islanders captain has picked up the pace lately. He notched a hat trick in Saturday’s 6-2 win at Nashville, his second hat trick in three games, and giving him 10 points (7 G, 3 A) in the past four games.

Taylor Hall – New Jersey’s playmaking winger scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win against Arizona. He has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past five games.

ZEROES

Tyson Barrie – The Avalanche blueliner was on the ice for four goals against in a 7-0 loss at Vegas Friday.

Josh Morrissey and Jacob Trouba – The Jets blueline tandem took it on the chin (3 for, 21 against, 12.5 CF%, 1-7 scoring chances) in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss at Columbus.

Nate Thompson and Tom Pyatt – The Senators forwards were blanked (0 for, 12 against) and on the ice for three goals against in Friday’s 5-4 shootout loss at New Jersey.

Jimmy Vesey, Kevin Hayes and Jesper Fast – Against Montreal on Saturday, the Rangers trio couldn’t get anything done (0 for, 9 against) and they were on the ice for two goals against in a 5-4 loss.

Semyon Varlamov – Colorado’s netminder had a good start to the season, but has slumped a bit since and allowed seven goals on 21 shots at Vegas Friday, leaving him with a .848 save percentage in his past three games.

Juuse Saros – Nashville’s netminder surrendered six goals on 23 shots in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to the Islanders. It’s been a tough start to the season, as he has a .817 save percentage in his first three starts.

Anton Forsberg – Chicago’s backup goaltender gave up five goals on 20 shots while playing just 26:42 in Friday’s 6-3 loss at Colorado. He has a .895 save percentage in three games.

Matt Murray – The Penguins goalie allowed four goals on nine shots at Winnipeg in Sunday’s 7-1 loss. He had a .935 save percentage in his previous eight starts.

VITAL SIGNS

It's been tough for the Ducks to ice a full lineup in the early going this year.

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim’s franchise centre played 4:18 at Carolina Sunday, forced out of the game with an upper-body injury.

Sami Vatanen – The Ducks blueliner, who was recovering from shoulder surgery, made his season debut in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Tampa Bay.

Ryan Miller – The veteran netminder, recovered from a wrist injury, made his first start for Anaheim at Carolina.

Gustav Forsling – An upper-body injury knocked the Blackhawks blueliner out the game at Colorado Saturday.

Josh Leivo and Kasperi Kapanen – The two winger were inserted into the Toronto lineup Saturday, in place of James van Riemsdyk and Matt Martin.

Cory Schneider – New Jersey’s starting goaltender returned to the Devils lineup Saturday, stopping 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 win against Arizona.

SHORT SHIFTS

Johnny Gaudreau has 15 points in 12 games.

Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau assisted on both Calgary goals in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Washington, giving him 15 points (3 G, 12 A) in a dozen games…Jets C Mark Scheifele put up a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. He has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Jets RW Joel Armia had a goal and an assist against Pittsburgh. He had one goal in his previous six games…Jets LW Kyle Connor and LW Shawn Matthias both chipped in a couple of assists. Connor has four points (1 G, 3 A) in five games…Those were Matthias’ first points of the season…Hurricanes RW Justin Williams had a couple of assists in Sunday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Anaheim; he has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano had a pair of assists in the win; he had one goal in the previous five games.

Shea Weber is firing his big shot for the Habs, putting a career-high 3.4 shots per game on net.

Canadiens D Shea Weber and RW Andrew Shaw both had a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-4 win vs. the Rangers. Weber has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games and Shaw has four assists in the past five games…Rangers LW Rick Nash and C Mika Zibanejad both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Montreal. Nash had one goal in the first 11 games of the season…Zibanejad has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Rangers C J.T. Miller and D Kevin Shattenkirk both added a couple of assists. Miller had one assist in the previous four games and Shattenkirk had three points (1 G, 2 A) in the previous seven games…Kings RW Tyler Toffoli tallied a pair of goals, including the winner with 0.4 seconds left in the third period, and had 11 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 2-1 win at Boston Saturday. Toffoli had one goal in his previous four games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek and D Brandon Manning both contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Toronto. Voracek has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) in 11 games and Manning had one assist in his previous five games…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri scored both Toronto goals in Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Philadelphia; he has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in 11 games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf earned three assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Tampa Bay and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in six games…Ducks D Brandon Montour put up a goal and an assist at Tampa Bay, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Devils rookie LW Jesper Bratt contributed a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Arizona. He has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in 10 games…Blues LW Scottie Upshall put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Columbus. He had two assists in the first 11 games…Blues C Kyle Brodziak and D Joel Edmundson both contributed a goal and an assist against Columbus. Brodziak had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 11 games, and so did Edmundson (2 G, 0 A)…Blues RW Dmitrij Jaskin chipped in a pair of assists; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous eight games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-2 win at Edmonton; he had one goal (and 12 assists) in his previous 10 games…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin put up three helpers at Edmonton. He had two assists (and 10 goals) in his previous 10 games…Capitals C Lars Eller contributed a goal and an assist in Edmonton after managing three assists in his first nine games…Capitals rookie D Madison Bowey added two assists, and has three assists in the past three games.

Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman are critical to the Senators' attack.

Senators LW Mike Hoffman and RW Mark Stone both contributed a goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-4 shootout loss at New Jersey. Hoffman has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, while Stone has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Devils RW Jimmy Hayes had a goal and an assist against Ottawa; he had one goal in his previous seven games…Devils C Pavel Zacha ended a five-game point drought with two assists against Ottawa…Panthers RW Evgeny Dadonov scored a goal and an assist, while tallying 11 shot attempts (7 SOG) in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss against Detroit. He has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Islanders RW Jordan Eberle scored his first two goals of the season, and added an assist, in Saturday’s 6-2 win at Nashville; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Islanders D Ryan Pulock contributed a goal and an assist and has three points (1 G, 2 A), all on the power play, in three games…Islanders LW Anders Lee, C Brock Nelson and RW Anthony Beauvillier each added a couple of assists at Nashville. Lee has eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a five-game point streak, Nelson has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past nine games, and Beauvillier had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous seven games…Predators D Mattias Ekholm recorded two assists in Saturday’s loss to the Islanders. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 10 games…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon and RW Mikko Rantanen both put up two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 win vs. Chicago. MacKinnon had 10 shot attempts (7 SOG) in the game, busting out of a slump that saw him score one goal in the previous six games. Rantanen has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Avalanche LW Sven Andrighetto snapped a five-game point drought with a goal and an assist Saturday vs. Chicago, and RW Rocco Grimaldi added a goal and an assist in his first game of the season, after scoring five points (2 G, 3 A) in seven AHL games.

Vegas C Cody Eakin, RW James Neal, LW David Perron and LW Jonathan Marchessault all earned a goal and an assist in Friday’s 7-0 blowout win over Colorado. Eakin had three assists in his previous eight games, Neal had eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the previous eight games, Perron has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past eight games, and Marchessault has four points (3 G, 1 A) in his past three games…Vegas D Nate Schmidt added a couple of assists; he had one assist in his previous six games...Blues C Oskar Sundqvist had a strong game (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%) in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Columbus…The Sharks line of Mikkel Boedker, Chris Tierney and Joonas Donskoi had terrific possession stats (13 for, 2 against, 86.7 F%, 5-1 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Pekka Rinne has been great for Nashville early in the season.

Predators G Pekka Rinne stopped 43 of 44 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win at Chicago, and has a .940 save percentage in eight starts…Red Wings G Jimmy Howard turned away 44 of 46 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout win at Florida, giving him a .929 save percentage in nine starts…Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped 38 of 40 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win at Edmonton. He has a .919 save percentage in eight starts…Panthers G James Reimer had 36 saves on 38 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 shootout loss vs. Detroit. He has a .927 save percentage in his past four starts…Blues G Jake Allen recorded 36 saves on 37 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Columbus, and has a .925 save percentage in his past eight starts…Ducks G John Gibson stopped 31 of 32 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Tampa Bay, rebounding from his worst start of the season…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 31 of 32 shots in Sunday’s 7-1 win against Pittsburgh, and has a .937 save percentage in seven games…Flames G Mike Smith had 30 saves on 31 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win vs. Washington, giving him a .931 save percentage in 11 starts…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves on 30 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime victory against the Jets, and has a .938 save percentage in eight starts…Jets G Steve Mason turned away 35 of 37 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime loss at Columbus, easily his best start of the season…Kings G Jonathan Quick stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Boston and has a league-leading .946 save percentage in nine starts…Wild G Devan Dubnyk had 29 saves on 30 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Pittsburgh. He’s allowed four or more goals in four of seven starts…Stars G Kari Lehtonen registered 29 saves on 30 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win at Calgary, raising his save percentage to .896 in four games…Blues G Carter Hutton recorded 26 saves on 27 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win at Carolina, and has a .950 save percentage in three starts.

FIRSTS

Oscar Dansk – The 23-year-old Vegas netminder earned his first NHL shutout, turning aside all 32 shots that he faced in Friday’s 7-0 romp over Colorado. With Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban injured, Dansk is a surprise starter.

Chris DiDomenico – Ottawa’s 28-year-old winger scored his first NHL goal, and added an assist, in his seventh career game, Friday’s 5-4 shootout loss at New Jersey.

Casey DeSmith – The 26-year-old Penguins goaltender made his NHL debut in Sunday’s 7-1 loss at Winnipeg, allowing three goals on 15 shots. He had stopped 83 of 86 shots (.965 SV%) in three AHL games before getting called up.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca