Wheeler taking off with the Jets; Malkin, Benn, Hamilton Price and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg’s captain scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Friday’s 3-0 win against St. Louis then added a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 6-1 win against Colorado. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past four games.

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s playmaker put up two goals and an assist in Friday’s 5-2 win over Tampa Bay and added a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 win against Buffalo. He has 24 points (13 G, 11 A) in the past 18 games.

Jamie Benn – The Stars captain contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Florida; he has 27 points (14 G, 13 A) in the past 20 games.

Dougie Hamilton – Calgary’s blueliner added two helpers in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders. He has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games.

Carey Price – Montreal’s goaltender stopped 26 of 27 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at the Rangers, giving him a .949 save percentage in his past seven starts.

ZEROES

James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner – The Maple Leafs trio was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in Friday’s 5-2 loss at Anaheim.

Justin Bailey – The Sabres rookie winger had a tough time (7 for, 23 against, 23.3 CF%, 3-16 scoring chances) in two losses against Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.

Matt Duchene – Still in Colorado after the trade deadline, the Avalanche centre was on the ice for four goals against in two weekend losses. He has no points and 12 shots on goal in the past seven games.

Calvin Pickard – Colorado’s netminder allowed five goals on 20 shots in Saturday’s 6-1 loss at Winnipeg. He had a .943 save percentage in his previous five starts.

Ben Bishop – The newly-acquired Kings goaltender gave up four goals on 21 shots in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Vancouver; he had a .957 save percentage in his previous five starts.

Thomas Greiss – The Islanders goalie surrendered four goals on 21 shots, in the first period, before getting pulled in Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Calgary. He has a .892 save percentage in his past 10 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Kris Letang's injury could be a long-term concern for the Penguins.

Kris Letang – The Penguins have been vague about the status of their star defenceman, who is out with an upper-body injury. Good thing they bolstered the blueline at the trade deadline, but if they are going to be Cup contenders, likely need a healthy Letang.

Conor Sheary – The Penguins winger returned to the lineup over the weekend, out since the end of January with an upper-body injury.

Alexander Radulov – Montreal’s star winger has suffered a lower-body injury and missed Saturday’s win at the Rangers.

Johnny Boychuk – A foot injury has sidelined the Islanders defenceman, who missed Sunday’s loss to Calgary.

Mike Cammalleri – An upper-body has knocked the veteran Devils winger out of the lineup on a week-to-week basis. Cammalleri had no points in his previous seven games.

Dmitry Kulikov – The Sabres defenceman, who managed to stay beyond the trade deadline, suffered an upper-body injury against Tampa Bay Saturday.

Josh Anderson – Columbus’ winger suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday’s loss at Ottawa.

Ryan Sproul – The rookie Red Wings blueliner suffered a knee injury against Edmonton, and they have recalled Robbie Russo from Grand Rapids to make up for his anticipated absence.

Christian Folin – The Wild defenceman suffered an arm injury in Sunday’s win against San Jose.

Sven Andrighetto – Not injury news, but an interesting new playing situation for the former-Habs-now-Avalanche winger, who played with Matt Duchene and Mikko Rantanen in his first game for Colorado.

Nikolay Goldobin – Acquired at the trade deadline from San Jose, the Canucks winger scored a goal in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Los Angeles. He only played 5:51 in that game, but got a boost to 12:41 in Sunday’s win at Anaheim.

SHORT SHIFTS

Dustin Byfuglien in on a seven-game point streak.

Penguins D Justin Schultz and Mark Streit both had a goal and assist against Tampa Bay Friday. Schultz added a goal and two assists against Buffalo on Sunday and has 18 points (4 G, 14 A) in the past 19 games. Streit had one assist in his last 10 games with Philadelphia…Coyotes RW Shane Doan produced a goal and two assists in Friday’s 4-2 win at Carolina; he had one assist in his previous nine games…Jets D Dustin Byfuglien had a pair of assists in both Winnipeg wins over the weekend; he has nine points (2 G, 7 A) during a seven-game point streak…Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader had a couple of assists in Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Calgary and added another in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Edmonton. He has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf contributed a couple of assists in Friday’s 5-2 win over Toronto. He has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Ducks D Sami Vatanen had a goal and an assist against Toronto; he had one assist in his previous 14 games.

Alex Galchenyuk is starting to heat up.

Canadiens C Alex Galchenyuk and LW Max Pacioretty both had two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win at the Rangers. Galchenyuk has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past five games and Pacioretty has 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Boston, giving him 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past 15 games…Bruins LW Patrice Bergeron had two assists in Saturday’s 3-2 win over New Jersey. After a slow start, he has 24 points (7 G, 17 A) in the past 18 games…Blue Jackets rookie D Zach Werenski had a couple of assists in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Ottawa, and has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 6-1 win against Colorado; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous 11 games…Jets rookie RW Patrik Laine scored a goal and added an assist against Colorado, and has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-3 win at Nashville, giving him 21 points (14 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews added a goal and an assist, giving him 26 points (10 G, 16 A) in the past 17 games…Blackhawks RW Richard Panik and D Brent Seabrook both had a couple of assists at Nashville. Panik has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games and Seabrook has five assists in the past five games…Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Chicago, giving him 17 points (11 G, 6 A) in the past 15 games…Predators C Ryan Johansen added a couple of assists, and has 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in the past seven games…Red Wings LW Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Edmonton. He had one assist in his previous 15 games…Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg contributed a pair of assists, and has 20 points (5 G, 15 A) in the past 16 games…Oilers C Connor McDavid produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Detroit; he has 31 points (8 G, 23 A) in the past 26 games…Oilers D Adam Larsson added a couple of assists; he had one assist in his previous eight games…Canucks LW Sven Baertschi scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Los Angeles, and has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past eight games…Canucks C Bo Horvat added three assists, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Kings D Alec Martinez produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Vancouver; he had three assists in the previous 15 games…Kings rookie RW Adrian Kempe added a pair of assists and has four assists in the past six games.

Sean Monahan and Dougie Hamilton have both been integral to the Flames' hot streak.

Flames C Sean Monahan scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Islanders, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Blue Jackets RW Oliver Bjorkstrand and C Sam Gagner both had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-0 win at New Jersey. Bjorkstrand has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in his past 10 games and Gagner has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Sabres RW Brian Gionta had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Wild C Eric Staal scored two goals in Sunday’s 3-1 win against San Jose; he had seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the previous 21 games.

Jake Allen has been much better lately for the Blues.

Jets G Connor Hellebuyck recorded a 29-save shutout in Friday’s 3-0 win against St. Louis then stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday’s 6-1 win against Colorado, a nice recovery after allowing five goals in each of his previous two starts…Blues G Carter Hutton stopped 37 of 38 shots in Friday’s 3-0 loss at Winnipeg, and has a .961 save percentage in his past five games…Flames G Brian Elliott blocked 35 of 37 shots in Friday’s 3-2 overtime win vs. Detroit and had 33 saves on 35 shots in Sunday’s 5-2 win over the Islanders, giving him a .934 save percentage in his past eight starts…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy had 31 saves on 32 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win at Buffalo, and has a .930 save percentage in his past dozen games…Stars G Kari Lehtonen turned away 41 of 42 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Florida; he had a .888 save percentage in his previous nine starts…Capitals G Braden Holtby had 30 saves on 31 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win against Philadelphia, giving him a .972 save percentage in his past five starts…Blues G Jake Allen posted a 27-save shutout in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Colorado and has a .940 save percentage in his past nine starts…Making his first start since October 30, 205, Canucks G Richard Bachman turned away 43 of 44 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Anaheim…Hurricanes G Eddie Lack stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Arizona, and has a .925 save percentage in his past five appearances.

FIRSTS

Adam Erne – The 2013 second-round pick scored his first NHL goal in his eighth career game, Friday’s 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh.

Jordan Schmaltz – St. Louis’ first-round pick from 2012 made his NHL debut in Sunday’s 3-0 win against Colorado. The 23-year-old defenceman had 25 points (3 G, 22 A) and was plus-4 in 42 AHL games.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most-added players that are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Tanner Pearson is becoming a prominent part of the Kings attack.

Mathieu Perreault – The diminutive Jets winger has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) during a seven-game point streak. Owned: 21.5%

Tanner Pearson – The Kings winger has put up 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games. Owned: 41.6%

Radim Vrbata – Arizona’s veteran winger has been productive, despite the suspect supporting cast, putting up 24 points (6 G, 18 A) in the past 25 games. Owned: 49.9%

Travis Zajac – He’s been held off the scoresheet in three straight, but the Devils centre has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 35.5%

