The Minnesota Wild added size down the middle, acquiring a strong physical centre from the Arizona Coyotes.

Making this move sure makes it look like Minnesota is all-in for a championship run this season, while Arizona made the kind of move that a 29th-place team has to make in order to get better long-term.

Statistically Speaking looks into the Wild deal for Martin Hanzal.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Martin Hanzal Arizona C 51 16 10 26 47.3 2.1 98.2 39.0 18:35 Ryan White Arizona C/RW 46 7 6 13 42.6 -2.9 98.3 33.4 10:57

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Grayson Downing Iowa (AHL) C 47 7 15 22 +1

The Wild Get: C Martin Hanzal, C/RW Ryan White and a fourth-round pick.

Hanzal, 30, is a 6-foot-6 two-way centre who has consistently faced tough matchups, with more defensive zone starts against quality opposition, and still tends to push play the right way.

He's tied a career high with 16 goals this season and while he was used regularly on the power play in Arizona that may not be a big part of his role with the Wild.

In Minnesota, Hanzal fits in as a third-line centre behind Mikko Koivu and Eric Staal, and that role, on a contender, suits him well. Size should play in the Western Conference, where teams like San Jose, Los Angeles, Anaheim and St. Louis tend to play grind-it-out games in the postseason and whether the Wild win or not, they aren’t likely to get pushed around.

Hanzal, who has a $3.1-million cap hit, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

White is a 28-year-old disturber whose contributions are relatively modest, though 24 goals in 153 games over the past three seasons isn’t bad, but he adds more bite to Minnesota's fourth line.

White, who is making $1.0-million this season, will also be a free agent this summer.

The fourth-round pick from Arizona, thus early in the round, brings a little less than a one-in-four chance of turning into an NHL player. It helps offset the value of the draft picks going the other way in the deal.

The Coyotes Get: C Grayson Downing, A first-round pick, 2018 second-round pick and a conditional pick in 2019.

Downing is a 24-year-old who was undrafted out of the University of New Hampshire. He has 66 points in 108 AHL games, and will be a restricted free agent this summer. He's organizational depth, and will be hard-pressed to beat Arizona's younger prospects for a spot.

Minnesota's first-round pick is likely to fall in the latter stages of the first-round, so if it falls in the 25-30 range, offers a little better than 50% chance of turning into an NHLer. The second-rounder, coming a year later, adds a bit better than a one-in-three chance. The conditional pick, is a fourth-round pick in 2019 that could go as high as a second-round pick.

Conditional pick: If MIN wins one playoff round this year, it becomes 3rd round pick; if MIN wins two rounds, it becomes 2nd round pick. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 27, 2017

With Hanzal and White gone, there will be more minutes available for Arizona's young players. Peter Holland and Lawson Crouse have been scratched recently, so they could get more playing time, and a prospect like Christian Fischer could get a chance too. Veteran Brad Richardson may be ready, at some point, to return from a broken leg as well.

The Coyotes are retaining half of Hanzal's salary in this trade.

Verdict: The Central Division-leading Wild have clearly bolstered their lineup and didn't lose anyone off their current roster, or any top prospects, in order to get the deal done. There is certainly some value to the picks involved, but the cost is spread out and it's not a terrible price for the Wild, a contending team with an older core, to pay.

From Arizona's perspective, it's entirely reasonable for them to move on from Hanzal, and the accumulation of picks is good, but it also signifies that they may be several years away from contending, as they try to rebuild around so many talented young players and prospects.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com and www.hockey-reference.

