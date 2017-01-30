One of the ongoing challenges facing those in hockey analytics circles is trying to measure shot quality or how to factor it into evaluation.

One way to do this is to look at expected goals measurements. Corsica Hockey has a model used to define expected goals and that can be used to further refine our understanding of player and team quality.

The All-Star break provides a good opportunity to take stock of NHL teams and, by comparing expected goals and Corsi, we can get a look at which teams might be outperforming shot metrics and, conversely, which teams are underperforming their shot metrics.

The Minnesota Wild seem to be the team that is exceeding their possession metrics by the greatest amount, and it’s in large part because of how brilliantly they keep pucks away from the front of their own net. (see on shot chart below via Hockeyviz.com)

They’re a below-average team when it comes to score-adjusted Corsi, but are one of the top teams in the league based on expected goals%.

Here is a comparison of each team’s expected goals% compared to Corsi%, using score/venue-adjusted numbers from Corsica Hockey.

SCORE/VENUE-ADJUSTED EXPECTED GOALS FOR% COMPARED TO CORSI% Team CF% xGF% DIFF Minnesota Wild 49.68 54.19 4.51 Anaheim Ducks 49.83 52.49 2.66 Pittsburgh Penguins 51.01 53.67 2.66 Buffalo Sabres 47.12 49.64 2.52 New York Rangers 47.99 50.3 2.31 Winnipeg Jets 49.03 50.41 1.38 Ottawa Senators 47.35 48.61 1.26 Toronto Maple Leafs 51.04 52.1 1.06 Nashville Predators 51.29 52.27 0.98 Montreal Canadiens 52.91 53.52 0.61 New York Islanders 47.11 47.71 0.60 Carolina Hurricanes 51.67 52.02 0.35 Dallas Stars 49.37 49.72 0.35 Detroit Red Wings 47.87 48.18 0.31 San Jose Sharks 52.01 52.29 0.28 Boston Bruins 56.06 56.12 0.06 Tampa Bay Lightning 50.32 50.36 0.04 Columbus Blue Jackets 51.45 51.46 0.01 New Jersey Devils 46.42 46.35 -0.07 Washington Capitals 52.91 51.91 -1.00 Los Angeles Kings 54.05 52.86 -1.19 Vancouver Canucks 47.67 46.38 -1.29 St. Louis Blues 51.24 49.89 -1.35 Edmonton Oilers 50.85 48.97 -1.88 Arizona Coyotes 45.16 42.78 -2.38 Calgary Flames 50.31 47.92 -2.39 Chicago Blackhawks 50.25 47.85 -2.40 Colorado Avalanche 44.84 42.18 -2.66 Philadelphia Flyers 50.84 48.17 -2.67 Florida Panthers 51.07 47.85 -3.22

Other teams that are faring well by expected goals metrics include the Anaheim Ducks, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who generate a lot of shots in front of the net, the Buffalo Sabres, who defend their net surprisingly well, and the New York Rangers, who tend to get to the front of the opposition goal.

On the other hand, the Florida Panthers do not generate high-quality scoring chances, and that contributes to their underperforming their shot differentials.

Same goes for the Philadelphia Flyers and Colorado Avalanche. Interestingly, the Chicago Blackhawks appear to be giving up a lot of high-quality shots against, so their goaltending has helped them exceed their otherwise mediocre possession stats.

This doesn’t necessarily set each team’s fate in stone, but it should provide a more complete picture for how each team has performed to this point in the season.

The bottom line is that it’s good for Minnesota, Anaheim and Pittsburgh, not so good for Florida, Philadelphia and Chicago.

