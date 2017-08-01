The New York Yankees have added a pair of starting pitchers, signaling expectations for what this team might be expected to achieve this season.

Statistically Speaking examines the two trades bringing Jaime Garcia from Minnesota and Sonny Gray from Oakland.

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB fWAR Jaime Garcia ATL-MIN SP 19 119.2 5 7 0 4.29 1.34 92 44 1.6 Sonny Gray OAK SP 16 97.0 6 5 0 3.43 1.18 94 30 2.2

2017 MINOR-LEAGUE STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS Jorge Mateo NYY A-AA SS/CF 99 395 8 37 39 .258 .318 .438 .756 Dustin Fowler NYY AAA CF 70 297 13 43 13 .293 .329 .542 .871

2017 MINOR-LEAGUE STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP IP W L ERA WHIP SO BB James Kaprielian NYY A SP 3 18.0 2 1 3.00 0.61 22 3 Dietrich Enns NYY AAA SP 7 39.1 1 1 2.29 1.02 37 10 Zack Littel NYY A-AA SP 20 115.1 14 1 1.87 1.08 109 23

The Yankees Get: LHP Jaime Garcia, RHP Sonny Gray and $1.5-million in international signing money

Garcia, 31, lasted less than a week in Minnesota after he was acquired from Atlanta, but he adds solid depth to the Yankees pitching staff. While Garcia has had more effective years in the past – he had a 2.43 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 20 starts for the Cardinals in 2015 – he has surpassed 150 innings just once in the past five seasons.

He appears to be on track to do so this year. Making $12-million this year and a free agent at season’s end, Garcia is a rental, but solid depth for the Yankees rotation for the last couple months of the season.

Gray is a 27-year-old who was among the top pitchers available on the trade market. He had a miserable 2016 season, but that appears to be an aberration because he’s been a front-of-the-rotation starter in every other season.

This year, he’s taken to throwing more change-ups and to great effect, drawing a career-best 12.1% swinging strike percentage. The expectation might reasonably be that going from pitcher-friendly O.co Coliseum to the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium would have a negative effect, but Gray does have remarkably balanced home-road splits (.647 OPS allowed at home, .648 OPS allowed on the road) throughout his career, so the impact may not be too dramatic.

He’ll be a major factor for the Yankees, not just down the stretch this season, but beyond. Gray is making $3.575-million this season and is arbitration-eligible for the next two years.

With Gray and Garcia joining the rotation, the Yankees more than make up for the season-ending injury to Michael Pineda, but also could shift rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery to the bullpen, adding further depth to a pitching staff that has been upgraded dramatically in recent weeks.

The Athletics Get: SS Jorge Mateo, OF Dustin Fowler and RHP James Kaprielian

Mateo is a 22-year-old shortstop who has been one of the Yankees’ top prospects. He’s a base-stealing threat who has swiped 221 bases in 422 minor-league games. He’s also started playing some centre field this season, which will give the A’s some options when it’s time to give Mateo his shot at the big leagues.

In the meantime, Mateo could work on his plate discipline – he’s struck out 111 times in 395 at-bats this season.

Fowler is a 22-year-old outfielder who is having his best season at the plate in the minors, but suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his major-league debut this year. He could still stand to walk more, but could be a potential contributor for the A’s.

Kaprielian, 23, was a first-round pick in 2015 and was the Yankees’ top pitching prospect coming into the year, but he had Tommy John surgery, so there is obviously some risk attached to whether he will be the same pitcher when (or if) he recovers.

The Twins Get: LHP Dietrich Enns and RHP Zack Littel

Enns, 26, has been putting up sensational numbers in the minors, including a 1.87 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 389 2/3 innings at all levels. He’s 26, so he’s hardly a top prospect at this stage, but is certainly worth a look for a Twins team that needs help on the mound.

Littel is a 21-year-old who the Yankees acquired from Seattle last season and is having an impressive season, and has better long-term potential. For a pitcher that the Twins had for one start, it’s not a bad return.

Verdict: Having already bolstered their bullpen, the Yankees have taken a serious step forward with the addition of these two starting pitchers, and Gray is going to be asset beyond this season. The prices that they paid weren’t necessarily insignificant – there’s a pretty decent chance that at least a few of these prospects pan out for Oakland and/or Minnesota – but if the Yankees are going to take a shot at being World Series contenders again, this is the cost of doing business.