The New York Yankees gave their bullpen a major shot in the arm in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox.

The Chicago White Sox decided that they are breaking down the roster in order to stock up on prospects and continued down this path with this trade.

Statistically Speaking breaks down a deal that really improves the Yankees' bullpen.

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS fWAR Todd Frazier CWS 3B 81 280 16 44 4 .207 .328 .432 .761 1.1

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB fWAR David Robertson CWS RP 31 33.1 4 2 13 2.70 0.96 47 11 0.8 Tommy Kahnle CWS RP 37 36.0 1 3 0 2.50 0.97 60 7 1.4 Tyler Clippard NYY RP 40 36.1 1 5 1 4.95 1.29 42 19 -0.1

2017 MINORS STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS Blake Rutherford NYY A CF 71 274.0 2 30 9 .281 .342 .391 .733 Tito Polo NYY A-AA LF 74 290.0 5 37 27 .307 .369 .455 .824

2017 MINORS STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP IP W L ERA WHIP SO BB Ian Clarkin NYY A SP 15 75.2 4 5 2.62 1.27 58 25

The Yankees Get: 3B Todd Frazier, RHP David Robertson and RHP Tommy Kahnle

Frazier, 31, is a power-hitting third baseman who has 120 home runs since the start of the 2014 season, tied for fifth in the major leagues over that time. His batting average has been sinking, to a career-low .207 this season, but he walks enough (a career-high 14.3% walk rate this season) to help mitigate the impact of his low average.

He’s been a strong fielder in the past, though in the past couple of seasons, he’s closer to average or a little worse when it comes to Ultimate Zone Rating or Defensive Runs Saved.

In New York, Frazier can play either corner infield spot, though it probably makes sense for him to handle first for the time being. Chase Headley can handle third base, but first base has been a mess, with Greg Bird injured and Chris Carter getting released.

Frazier, making $12-million this season, will be a free agent in the offseason.

Robertson is a 32-year-old who is returning to the Yankees, the team with which he started his career and played from 2008 through 2014. As the White Sox closer, for the past two-and-a-half seasons, Robertson has posted a 3.28 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP, striking out 208 in 159 innings.

He’s been more dependent on his outstanding curve ball this season, but he remains effective, generating a career-best 15.6% swinging strike rate this year. With the Yankees, he’ll join a loaded bullpen and help ease the late-inning pressure on Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances.

Robertson is making $12-million this season and will make $13-million next season, so he can be a significant piece for the Yankees bullpen over the next year-and-a-half.

27-year-old Kahnle is having the best season of his career. His velocity is up, to a career-high 97.9 MPH average on fastballs, resulting in blistering strikeout (42.6%) and walk (5.0%) rates. He’s not the big name in this deal, but should be a crucial part of the Yankees bullpen down the stretch.

Kahnle will be eligible for arbitration in the offseason, which means he’ll be under team control for three more years.

The White Sox Get: RHP Tyler Clippard, LHP Ian Clarkin, OF Blake Rutherford and OF Tito Polo

Clippard, 32, is a veteran reliever who relies on a lot of change-ups and splitters to keep hitters off balance. He hasn’t been terribly successful this season, allowing seven home runs in 36 1/3 innings, and his ERA and WHIP are at career-high marks.

Even so, it would come as no surprise if the White Sox could find another team that might use Clippard in their bullpen down the stretch, so he could get flipped. If not, he’s a legit major league reliever to fill out a roster spot for the rest of the year.

Clippard is making $6.15-million this season and will be a free agent in the offseason.

Clarkin is a 22-year-old lefty who was a first-round pick in 2013. While his earned run average in the minors has been promising enough, the underlying numbers aren’t quite as optimistic, with a whip of 1.31 and strikeout rate under 7.0 per nine innings at High A ball. He’ll get a shot in a couple of years, but can’t be considered a future ace by any means.

2016 first-rounder Blake Rutherford, 20, is the prize of the deal for the White Sox. He still hasn’t found his power stroke, but he’s athletic and has potential to pay off if he starts turning some of his doubles (20 in 71 games this year) into home runs.

22-year-old Polo had recently moved to Double-A and has been a productive hitter, and has shown good speed, over the past couple of seasons. He’ll get an opportunity to play in the majors soon enough, but his potential probably has to be considered on the bubble between a regular and fourth outfielder at this point.

With Frazier gone, the White Sox will call up top prospect Yoan Moncada, so that will offset some of the loss, but the Chicago bullpen will be a weak spot for the rest of the season. It looks like Anthony Swarzak will be the closer, at least until he gets moved for more prospects.

Verdict: This move gives the Yankees a formidable bullpen, the type that might be able to get them through the postseason. If they can manufacture five to six decent innings from their starters, the bullpen should get the Yankees a lot of wins, and the price to make this deal wasn’t unreasonable for the Yankees. From the White Sox perspective, they have made a concerted effort to rebuild, moving out veterans for prospects and they get some real potential in return for these three major leaguers.