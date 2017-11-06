Vancouver’s number one line dominates Saturday against the Penguins, Barzal goes off against the Avs, Lindgren blanks the Blackhawks and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Sven Baertchi, Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser – Vancouver’s top line dominated in Saturday’s 4-2 win vs. Pittsburgh. Boeser, the rookie right winger, recorded a hat trick and added an assist, and has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in 10 games. C Bo Horvat was the mirror image, with a goal and three assists, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past six games. LW Sven Baertschi added three assists, and has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games.

Mathew Barzal – The Islanders rookie centre piled up five assists in Sunday’s 6-4 win against Colorado, giving him 10 points (2 G, 8 A) during a five-game point streak. He’s now tied with Boeser for second in rookie scoring with 13 points, three behind rookie scoring leader Clayton Keller.

Charlie Lindgren – The 23-year-old netminder made his fourth career NHL start and posted a 38-save shutout in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Chicago. He has a .960 save percentage in his four career starts, though he has a .885 save percentage in nine AHL starts this season.

ZEROES

Jake McCabe – The Sabres blueliner had a tough game (6 for, 17 against, 26.1 CF%, 3-9 scoring chances) and was on for three goals against in Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Dallas.

Kevin Fiala – The Predators’ 21-year-old winger had a few rough games over the weekend in Southern California, with poor possession numbers (10 for, 32 against, 23.8 CF%, 5-17 scoring chances) and was on for two goals against.

Robin Lehner – Buffalo’s starting netminder has struggled this season. He gave up three goals on seven shots before getting pulled in Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Dallas. He has a .892 save percentage in his past seven games.

Jonathan Bernier – The Avalanche goaltender gave up six goals on 28 shots in Sunday’s 6-4 loss at the Islanders. He has a .884 save percentage in five starts this season.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder allowed six goals on 32 shots in Saturday’s 6-4 loss at St. Louis, giving him a .891 save percentage in his past seven games.

VITAL SIGNS

Gustav Nyquist – The Detroit winger suffered a lower-body injury at Edmonton, which could open up a spot in the short-term on the wing with Tomas Tatar and Henrik Zetterberg.

Rasmus Ristolainen – Buffalo’s 23-year-old blueliner is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. For a team already missing Zach Bogosian, Nathan Beaulieu and Josh Gorges, that means that the defence corps against Dallas Saturday included rookie Viktor Antipin as well as Justin Falk, Taylor Fedun and Matt Tennyson.

Charles Hudon – Montreal’s rookie winger is out with an upper-body injury, which allowed Jacob De La Rose to get back into the Canadiens lineup.

The Sedins – In a 4-2 win against Pittsburgh Saturday, Vancouver’s long-time stars both played under nine minutes. This has been a major change, but Henrik has three assists in 13 games and Daniel has five points (2 G, 3 A) in 13 games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Nathan MacKinnon is heating up for the Avs.

Canadiens D Joe Morrow produced a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Chicago, his first points in his fifth game of the season…Red Wings RW Anthony Mantha and RW Martin Frk both tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Edmonton. Mantha has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games, and Frk had one assist in his previous 10 games…Avalanche rookie LW Alexander Kerfoot scored two goals in Sunday’s 6-4 loss at the Islanders, giving him seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog and C Nathan MacKinnon both contributed a goal and an assist. Landeskog has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games and MacKinnon has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past four games…Avalanche D Tyson Barrie and RW Sven Andrighetto both added a couple of helpers. Barrie has six assists in the past four games and Andrighetto has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Islanders D Nick Leddy scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday’s 6-4 win vs. Colorado, and has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Islanders RW Jordan Eberle scored a pair of goals, giving him seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Islanders D Johnny Boychuk and D Scott Mayfield both contributed a goal and an assist. Boychuk has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games, and Mayfield had two points in his first eight games of the season…Islanders RW Josh Bailey chipped in a couple of assists, and has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) during a nine-game point streak…Flames RW Micheal Ferland, C Sean Monahan and RW Michael Frolik each had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-4 shootout win against New Jersey. Ferland has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games, Monahan has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games, and Frolik had just one assist in the previous seven games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau added two assists, giving him 18 points (3 G, 15 A) in 14 games…Devils rookie C Nico Hischier earned a pair of assists in Sunday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Calgary, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games.

Max Pacioretty is starting to score for the Habs.

Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime victory at Winnipeg. He has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Canadiens RW Andrew Shaw scored two goals, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Canadiens D Shea Weber added a couple of assists, and has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past seven games…Jets RW Blake Wheeler contributed a goal and an assist against Montreal, and has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Jets D Dustin Byfuglien earned two assists, and has four assists in the past four games…Golden Knights LW Erik Haula scored two goals an added an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Ottawa, matching his production from his first eight games…Golden Knights LW Jonathan Marchessault scored a goal and added two assists at Ottawa, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Golden Knights C William Karlsson scored a goal and added an assist at Ottawa, and has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Golden Knights LW David Perron contributed a couple of assists, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Senators RW Mark Stone had a goal and an assist against Vegas, and has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Senators C Derick Brassard had a couple of assists, after he had one assist in the previous five games…Capitals RW Tom Wilson buried a pair of goals in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Boston. He had two assists in his first nine games…Bruins RW David Pastrnak scored two goals and D Torey Krug added two assists in the loss. Pastrnak has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past nine games and Krug has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past three games…Blue Jackets LW Markus Hannikainen and D Seth Jones contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss at Columbus. Hannikainen had three points in 19 previous career games while Jones has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov kept the train-a-rolling with a goal and an assist against Columbus, giving him 23 points (14 G, 9 A) in 15 games…Lightning D Victor Hedman had a couple of assists, giving him eight assists in the past seven games…Rangers D Kevin Shattenkirk scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Florida, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Rangers C J.T. Miller put up three assists, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Rangers LW Rick Nash added a goal and an assist, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Rangers D Ryan McDonagh had a couple of assists, and has five assists in the past five games…Panthers RW Colton Sceviour scored two goals against the Rangers; he had two points in his previous six games…Panthers LW Micheal Haley and C Derek MacKenzie both added a couple of assists. Haley had one assist in his previous 12 games, while MacKenzie had two assists in his previous 12 games…(Now former) Avalanche C Matt Duchene recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Philadelphia; he had two assists in his previous six games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist against Colorado, giving him eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 6-4 loss at St. Louis, snapping a five-game point drought…Maple Leafs rookie D Andreas Borgman contributed a goal and an assist, the first multi-point game of his career…Maple Leafs LW Matt Martin put up three assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Blues C Brayden Schenn had four assists against Toronto, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz added three assists, giving him 10 points (8 G, 12 A) in 15 games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo scored two goals, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko produced a goal and an assist, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Stars D John Klingberg recorded three assists in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Buffalo; he has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past eight games…Stars C Radek Faksa, LW Antoine Roussel and C Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist against Buffalo. Faksa had no points in the previous five games, Roussel had one assist in his first 13 games of the season, and Seguin has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games…Predators C Calle Jarnkrok had a couple of assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win at Los Angeles, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Kings C Anze Kopitar contributed a couple of assists, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak.

The Oilers need more help from the supporting cast, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is doing his part.

Oilers LW Drake Caggiula produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 6-3 win over New Jersey, his first points of the season…Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a goal and an assist, giving him six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Oilers C Connor McDavid was shut down by Detroit on Sunday, but had three assists against New Jersey, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Predators D Roman Josi had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-3 win against Anaheim; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past seven games.

Blackhawks G Corey Crawford a 24-save shutout in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Minnesota and stopped 33 of 35 shots in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Montreal. He has a .962 save percentage in his past five games…Wild G Devan Dubnyk turned away 33 of 34 shots in the loss, giving him a .935 save percentage in his past five starts…Coyotes G Antti Raanta stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Carolina; he has a .911 save percentage in five starts…Ducks G Ryan Miller had 44 saves on 45 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at San Jose. He has a .951 save percentage in his first two starts…Red Wings G Petr Mrazek had a 36-save shutout in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Edmonton, giving him a .924 save percentage in five games.

FIRSTS

Alex Iafallo – The 23-year-old rookie out of Minnesota-Duluth scored his first NHL goal, in his 14th game, Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville.

Roland McKeown – The 21-year-old defenceman made his NHL debut in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win against Arizona. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in nine AHL games before getting called up.

