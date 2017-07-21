14m ago
Stauskas, Sixers primed to take advantage of weakened East
TSN.ca Staff,
The upcoming National Basketball Association season appears to be a promising one for Nik Stauskas and his Philadelphia 76ers teammates.
The team has failed to qualify for the playoffs over the past five seasons, but the relocation of megastars Jimmy Butler and Paul George from the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, respectively, over to the Western Conference, along with other key free agents, has seemingly
The migration of talent out of the Eastern Conference has dominated conversations about the league this offseason, and it has been on the minds of Stauskas and other NBA players, too.
“Yeah, it’s a motivator,” Stauskas told TSN.ca., in regards to the movement that has taken place in the East. “Obviously, we’re still going to be playing against [Butler and George], but they’re in the Western Conference so we don’t have to compete
The 76ers’ time to shine might very well be now, though. There’s been a buzz around the team from fans and media alike this summer, the likes of which has been absent for quite some time. Currently, on its roster, Philadelphia has the two most recent No. 1 overall draft picks in Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz. Simmons, who will make his NBA debut this upcoming season after missing all of
Of course, not to be lost in the shuffle, is the team’s talented
As talented as Embiid appears to be with a basketball in his hands, the third overall pick of the 2014 draft, seems to have a personality that’s just as large as he is. Fans have taken notice, and the young star has gained a new level of fame, particularly, for how he engages on social media.
“He’s a big kid. He’s a 13-year-old stuck in a 7-foot-2, 280-pound body,” Stauskas, who was in Toronto to promote the Kiss IPF Goodbye Charity Basketball Game, which benefits the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, said. “He just loves to have fun. He loves to crack jokes.
“I think the thing that most people don’t understand about [Embiid] is that a lot of his antics on social media are very calculated and well thought out. A lot of times when he
Most of Embiid’s viral tweets have been playful, like his constant attempts to court singer-songwriter Rihanna, or when he tried to recruit James to bring his talents to Philadelphia. Recently, though, the native of Cameroon took his social media game to another level to address the infamous LaVar Ball.
It all started with a tweet from Embiid asking his teammate Simmons to dunk on Ball’s eldest son, Lonzo, of the Los Angeles Lakers, “so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him”. Then the elder Ball, of course, replied to Embiid’s tweet by taking a jab at the Sixers’ less-than-stellar record over the past few seasons, as well as the health, or lack thereof, of presumably Simmons and Embiid. The situation boiled over when Embiid was captured on Instagram Live directing an obscenity at the Ball patriarch, for which he was fined $10,000 by the NBA.
With what has transpired between the 76ers and the Balls, it would appear likely that the team would establish a rivalry of sorts with the Lakers. Stauskas says that hasn’t happened just yet, though, but it could later down the road.
“There’s potential for it, especially with [Fultz] being the No. 1 pick and [Ball] being the No. 2 pick,” Stauskas said. “They’re both point guards. They’re both very talented. [Ball’s] a great player and I’m sure he’s going to have a very successful career in LA, but I think we’re happy with taking [Fultz] No. 1.”
Stauskas, presumably like most folks, has grown weary of most of the things that LaVar Ball says and does, but he admits to having respect for how the Ball family company, Big Baller Brand, conducts business.
“I feel like it’s all a publicity stunt and just like a way to get their name out, which at the end of the day is
If the 76ers are going to breakthrough in 2017-18 and indeed clinch a playoff spot, they will need their core of young, talented players to mature quickly. Limiting turnovers, Stauskas says, will be key.
“I think in the past when we’ve had young teams we’ve struggled with turnovers,” Stauskas explained. “Just making bad passes, not taking care of the ball - it’s tough to win in the NBA when you don’t take care of the ball. . . . So if we can take care of that, we’ll put ourselves in a good place to win.”
To complement the youth on its roster, Philadelphia added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson in free agency. Both players should bring maturity and leadership to a squad that currently, including them, has only one other player above the age of 26.
Stauskas, 23, is entering just his fourth professional season, but he may soon find himself in an elder statesman’s role the next time he puts on a Canada jersey to compete in the international game. The Mississauga, Ont. native, who has represented Canada in nine games in his career, says he felt proud when Canada’s men's under-19 team first upset a United States squad coached Kentucky’s John Calipari, before ultimately going on to win the nation’s first-ever world basketball title earlier this month.
Stauskas says the future of Canada Basketball is bright, too.
“We have more youth that
Given the success of the U19 team, the question on the minds of Canadians everywhere is will Canada’s senior men’s team finally end their Olympic drought and qualify for the Games for the first time since 2000. Stauskas says the team has that goal in their sights, as well as a much bigger one.
“I think we [Team Canada] would all be very disappointed if we didn’t qualify, and to be honest, moving forward, we’d all be disappointed if we didn’t medal,” Stauskas said. “I think we all feel at this point that we should be competing with the Americas, the Spains and the Argentinas of the world that are consistently medaling in the Olympics and world championships. We feel like we should be right there.
“Obviously, it’s going to take a lot of work to eventually get to that point, but with the young talent that we have and the coaching, I think it’s looking very promising.”
