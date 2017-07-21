The upcoming National Basketball Association season appears to be a promising one for Nik Stauskas and his Philadelphia 76ers teammates.

The team has failed to qualify for the playoffs over the past five seasons, but the relocation of megastars Jimmy Butler and Paul George from the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, respectively, over to the Western Conference, along with other key free agents, has seemingly shaken up the East and potentially provided an opening for the 76ers to return to the postseason.

The migration of talent out of the Eastern Conference has dominated conversations about the league this offseason, and it has been on the minds of Stauskas and other NBA players, too.

“Yeah, it’s a motivator,” Stauskas told TSN.ca., in regards to the movement that has taken place in the East. “Obviously, we’re still going to be playing against [Butler and George], but they’re in the Western Conference so we don’t have to compete against them for playoff spots, which is going to work in our favor, eventually.”

The 76ers’ time to shine might very well be now, though. There’s been a buzz around the team from fans and media alike this summer, the likes of which has been absent for quite some time. Currently, on its roster, Philadelphia has the two most recent No. 1 overall draft picks in Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz. Simmons, who will make his NBA debut this upcoming season after missing all of 2016-17 because of injury, has drawn comparisons to LeBron James in the past. The Sixers traded up in this year’s draft for the right to take the one-and-done Fultz out of Washington.

Of course, not to be lost in the shuffle, is the team’s talented centre , Joel Embiid, who was sensational in his first season, albeit a short injury-plagued one that saw him play in just 31 games last season. When he was on the court, though, the 23-year-old averaged 20.2 points per game and 7.8 rebounds, while playing an average of just 25.4 minutes a night.

As talented as Embiid appears to be with a basketball in his hands, the third overall pick of the 2014 draft, seems to have a personality that’s just as large as he is. Fans have taken notice, and the young star has gained a new level of fame, particularly, for how he engages on social media.

“He’s a big kid. He’s a 13-year-old stuck in a 7-foot-2, 280-pound body,” Stauskas, who was in Toronto to promote the Kiss IPF Goodbye Charity Basketball Game, which benefits the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, said. “He just loves to have fun. He loves to crack jokes.

“I think the thing that most people don’t understand about [Embiid] is that a lot of his antics on social media are very calculated and well thought out. A lot of times when he post s something and it seems like he’s just posting this on the fly, a lot of times it’s something that he’s been thinking about for like a day. And he’s been planning out how to get to peoples’ attention or how to make something go viral. … The way I look at it, as long as he’s having fun and he’s still focused on basketball and he’s still playing well, he can do whatever he wants on social media.”

Most of Embiid’s viral tweets have been playful, like his constant attempts to court singer-songwriter Rihanna, or when he tried to recruit James to bring his talents to Philadelphia. Recently, though, the native of Cameroon took his social media game to another level to address the infamous LaVar Ball.

It all started with a tweet from Embiid asking his teammate Simmons to dunk on Ball’s eldest son, Lonzo, of the Los Angeles Lakers, “so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him”. Then the elder Ball, of course, replied to Embiid’s tweet by taking a jab at the Sixers’ less-than-stellar record over the past few seasons, as well as the health, or lack thereof, of presumably Simmons and Embiid. The situation boiled over when Embiid was captured on Instagram Live directing an obscenity at the Ball patriarch, for which he was fined $10,000 by the NBA.

With what has transpired between the 76ers and the Balls, it would appear likely that the team would establish a rivalry of sorts with the Lakers. Stauskas says that hasn’t happened just yet, though, but it could later down the road.

“There’s potential for it, especially with [Fultz] being the No. 1 pick and [Ball] being the No. 2 pick,” Stauskas said. “They’re both point guards. They’re both very talented. [Ball’s] a great player and I’m sure he’s going to have a very successful career in LA, but I think we’re happy with taking [Fultz] No. 1.”

Stauskas, presumably like most folks, has grown weary of most of the things that LaVar Ball says and does, but he admits to having respect for how the Ball family company, Big Baller Brand, conducts business.

“I feel like it’s all a publicity stunt and just like a way to get their name out, which at the end of the day is genius ,” said Stauskas. “I think the whole family has done a good job of kind of playing right into the media’s hands, almost; good for them. I think at times it can be a little much. But at the end of the day , I don’t blame them. I think it’s a great way to market their product and market their brand they’ve seemed to have created.”

If the 76ers are going to breakthrough in 2017-18 and indeed clinch a playoff spot, they will need their core of young, talented players to mature quickly. Limiting turnovers, Stauskas says, will be key.

“I think in the past when we’ve had young teams we’ve struggled with turnovers,” Stauskas explained. “Just making bad passes, not taking care of the ball - it’s tough to win in the NBA when you don’t take care of the ball. . . . So if we can take care of that, we’ll put ourselves in a good place to win.”

To complement the youth on its roster, Philadelphia added veterans J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson in free agency. Both players should bring maturity and leadership to a squad that currently, including them, has only one other player above the age of 26.

Stauskas, 23, is entering just his fourth professional season, but he may soon find himself in an elder statesman’s role the next time he puts on a Canada jersey to compete in the international game. The Mississauga, Ont. native, who has represented Canada in nine games in his career, says he felt proud when Canada’s men's under-19 team first upset a United States squad coached Kentucky’s John Calipari, before ultimately going on to win the nation’s first-ever world basketball title earlier this month.

Stauskas says the future of Canada Basketball is bright, too.

“We have more youth that are coming up that even more talented than [the current Canadians in the NBA and NCAA ranks] were because when we were all 18, 19 years old, we weren’t winning world championships,” Stauskas said. “So for them to kind of break the ice and be the first team to do it, huge congratulations.”

Given the success of the U19 team, the question on the minds of Canadians everywhere is will Canada’s senior men’s team finally end their Olympic drought and qualify for the Games for the first time since 2000. Stauskas says the team has that goal in their sights, as well as a much bigger one.

“I think we [Team Canada] would all be very disappointed if we didn’t qualify, and to be honest, moving forward, we’d all be disappointed if we didn’t medal,” Stauskas said. “I think we all feel at this point that we should be competing with the Americas, the Spains and the Argentinas of the world that are consistently medaling in the Olympics and world championships. We feel like we should be right there.

“Obviously, it’s going to take a lot of work to eventually get to that point, but with the young talent that we have and the coaching, I think it’s looking very promising.”

The Kiss IPF Goodbye Charity Basketball Game will be held on Aug. 29 at Ryerson University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. For more information on the event, please visit CPFF.ca.