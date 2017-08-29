The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Steelers also acquired a fifth-round pick in the deal in exchange for a fourth-round selection.

McDonald, 27, has spent his entire four-year career with the 49ers since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2013.

He had 24 receptions for a career-high 391 yards and four touchdowns last season.

In total, McDonald owns 64 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.