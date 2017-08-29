4m ago
Steelers acquire TE McDonald from 49ers
TSN.ca Staff
The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired tight end Vance McDonald from the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.
The Steelers also acquired a fifth-round pick in the deal in exchange for a fourth-round selection.
McDonald, 27, has spent his entire four-year career with the 49ers since joining the team as a second-round pick in 2013.
He had 24 receptions for a career-high 391 yards and four touchdowns last season.
In total, McDonald owns 64 catches for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.