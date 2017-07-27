LATROBE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers and left tackle Alejandro Villanueva have agreed to a four-year contract that will keep the former Army Ranger protecting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's blindside for the rest of the decade.

Financial terms of the deal, reached just as the team was reporting to training camp at Saint Vincent College on Thursday, were not disclosed.

Villanueva, an Army graduate who served in Afghanistan, started every game for the defending AFC North champions last season. The 28-year-old joined the team's practice squad in 2014 and made the 53-man roster in 2015.

The contract means Pittsburgh's entire starting offensive line is signed through the 2018 season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .