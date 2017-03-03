Up Next

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips offers a look at how position player scouting reports are actually written out at Spring Training, focusing on five key players from the 2017 Toronto Blue Jays.

Jose Bautista

"Lean muscular athletic build. Takes care of himself. Had turf toe injury in 2016."



Josh Donaldson

"Strong athletic frame. Powerful lower half...excellent flexibility and agility"



Devon Travis

"Short and stocky, yet powerful body...his bottom half can get thick... he has a compact athletic frame"



Aaron Sanchez

"Tall, loose and lanky body...filling out into his man body...has added bulk through hard work to help him build endurance"



Roberto Osuna