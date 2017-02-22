General Managers are the ones who make trades and decide whether to sign free agents. But the lifeline of every organization is its scouting department. The evaluations a general manager makes and the information he gets from his most-trusted talent evaluators help guide the personnel decisions for an organization.

Player evaluations are based on a 20-80 scale where 50 is a major league-average player, 20 is a poor player and 80 is an excellent player. You can see the scale below.

Some part of every evaluation is subjective while other parts are objective. For example, an average major league arm for a position player is more of a feel for the velocity of the throw and the carry on the ball than any sort of actual reading. While an average fastball for a pitcher is based upon actual velocity (average is 91-93).

Average speed for a player is based upon time from home plate to first base; average for RHH is 4.3 seconds and for LHH it’s 4.2 seconds. A base running grade is more subjective, based upon watching the decisions a player makes while running the bases considering his instincts and speed. It’s an evaluation of the kind of decisions a player make in time and space on the field.

Raw Power is a grade based upon how far someone can hit the baseball. Not by measurement but by what the eyes tell you. Power frequency is based upon literally how many homers someone will hit. The average grade of 50 for power frequency is for 18-23 homers.

For the established major league players, I chose to only give present grades. For the young players who have room to further develop I gave present and future grades to show where they are today and the ceiling that I believe they can still reach.

Remember, 50 is the grade for an average major league player, anything above that indicates an above-average level in a specific tool. Anything below that indicates a below-average level for that tool.

Toronto Blue Jays Position Player Scouting Report

Name: Devon Travis

Born: 2/21/91 (Age: 26)

Bats: Right Throws: Right

Height: 5’9” Weight: 190 lbs

Primary Position: 2B

Contract Status: Jays control for four more seasons

Grading Scale

80 Excellent

70 Well Above Average

60 Above Average

50 Average

40 Below Average

30 Well below average

20 Poor

Physical/Health/Body Type: Short and stocky, yet powerful body...his bottom half can get thick... he has a compact athletic frame...his health has been a challenge for a young man...shoulder injuries hampered his performance in 2015, followed by knee issues in 2016...he tried to push through problems leading to more problems...needs to be honest about how he feels health-wise.

Player Grades Tool Present Future Comments Hitting Ability 55 60 Line drive hitter...must walk more Raw Power 55 55 Little guy with pop...not much lift in swing Power Frequency 50 50 Doubles machine...19 HR in first 163 games Running Speed 55 50 Quick not fast...powerful strides Baserunning 55 55 Good instincts...a bit overzealous at times Arm Strength 50 55 Arm will improve as his feet and health improve Arm Accuracy 45 55 Average feet and hands on DP...accuracy will improve Fielding 45 50 Lays back on the ball at times...needs reps Range 50 55 A quick first step…his angles will improve… Intangibles 55 60 Has a good work ethic…with a grinder mentality Overall Grade 50 60

Comments: Travis has the potential to be a two-way player. But more than anything, he needs to stay healthy and stay on the field. He makes good contact and can drive the ball in the gaps. He can be a .300 hitter who hits 45 doubles and 20 homers at some point in his career. To maximize his ability he will need to take more pitches and get in better hitter counts where he can drive the ball and earn more walks. Defensively, he needs to commit to the routine plays and eliminate unnecessary mistakes.

Expected Impact in 2017: The Jays needs Travis's development to happen quickly. If Travis can show a bit more patience at the plate he could emerge as the leadoff hitter. He just needs to learn to trust that the first strike he sees isn’t necessarily the best strike he will see. The Jays are strong up the middle with Martin, Tulowitzki and Pillar. If Travis commits to defensive improvement, the Jays could boast as the game's best in that regard.

TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips brings a decade of front office experience to his analysis of MLB players and prospects. He directed the New York Mets’ minor-league operations from 1991-1997, at which point he was promoted to general manager, where he led the team to the 2000 World Series and remained in his position until 2003.