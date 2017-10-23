Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick was forced to exit Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period after taking a blow to the head minutes earlier during a scrum in front of the net.

Quick was told to leave the ice by a concussion spotter but attempted to come back in after briefly skating to the bench. Referees ordered Quick back out of the game while backup Darcy Kuemper entered. Kuemper stayed in for less than a minute and was quickly replaced by Quick.

Kings head coach John Stevens said after the game the officials were simply following protocol, but the policy may need to be review

"Everybody was just doing what they were told," Stevens said. "In the end, we wanted to put Johnny back in but (the refs) deemed him an injured player and he had to come out for one play.

"Quite honestly we want to ask the league because it was a little disruptive. Nobody to blame, just more clarification."

NHL rules state that when a player is ordered to leave the ice for a head injury, the club must remove him from the playing area and put him through an acute evaluation.

Quick was examined briefly on the bench before re-entering to finish the first period.

The 31-year-old stopped 30 of the 33 shots he faced against the Maple Leafs Monday night in his first loss of the season.