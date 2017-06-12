MILAN — Striker Andre Silva has joined AC Milan in a deal worth 38 million euros ($42.5 million).

Milan says Silva signed a five-year contract with the club.

Silva says "this opportunity has been a pleasant surprise. ... Being here is a real achievement."

The 21-year-old Silva scored 21 goals in 44 matches in all competitions for FC Porto last season. He has also scored seven goals for Portugal, drawing praise from teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Silva wasn't about to declare himself the next Ronaldo, though. He says he has "a lot of work to do before even considering things like that."

Silva becomes Milan's fourth acquisition since Serie A ended last month, after Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie and Ricardo Rodriguez.