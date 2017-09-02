Phillips: Important for the Jays to treat Bautista with the respect he deserves

X-rays were negative on Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman's right elbow after he was hit by a line drive off the bat of Baltimore Orioles' slugger Mark Trumbo.

Stroman has a right elbow contusion, and is listed as day-to-day.

Stroman was hit in his right elbow by the Trumbo hit in the bottom of the second inning.

The Jays pitcher went to the ground in pain but eventually got back to his feet before being pulled from the game by Blue Jays' acting manager DeMarlo Hale.

Relief pitcher Matt Dermody replaced Stroman on the mound.