Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman left his start against the New York Yankees after five innings with what appeared to be an issue with his finger.

After throwing a pitch in fifth, Stroman appeared to be in some discomfort which caused manager John Gibbons and the Blue Jays trainer to come out and take a look. Stroman would finish the inning, but did not come out for the sixth.

Stroman's night has come to an end. Looked to be dealing with a finger issue in last inning, likely a blister. #BlueJays — Gregor Chisholm (@gregorMLB) July 4, 2017

After allowing two runs in the first inning, Stroman settled down and didn't allow a run over the next four innings. He allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts through his five innings.

The 26-year-old is 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA over 17 starts this season.

Fellow Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has dealt with blisters on his throwing hand this season, causing him to miss considerable time.