47m ago
Stroman leaves with apparent finger issue
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman left his start against the New York Yankees after five innings with what appeared to be an issue with his finger.
After throwing a pitch in fifth, Stroman appeared to be in some discomfort which caused manager John Gibbons and the Blue Jays trainer to come out and take a look. Stroman would finish the inning, but did not come out for the sixth.
After allowing two runs in the first inning, Stroman settled down and didn't allow a run over the next four innings. He allowed five hits and two walks with three strikeouts through his five innings.
The 26-year-old is 8-4 with a 3.41 ERA over 17 starts this season.
Fellow Jays pitcher Aaron Sanchez has dealt with blisters on his throwing hand this season, causing him to miss considerable time.