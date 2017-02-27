DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman threw two perfect innings in his spring training debut but Toronto still lost it's fourth straight exhibition game, 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Stroman struck out three of the six batters he faced and Jose Bautista drove in the lone run for Toronto (0-4), which is still looking for its first win on its Grapefruit League schedule.

Reliever Danny Barnes gave up the eventual winning run on a balk in the sixth inning, allowing Canadian Eric Wood to score from third base for the Pirates (3-1).

Closer Roberto Osuna pitched one inning of scoreless relief, allowing two hits.

Bautista hit a line drive single in the bottom of the sixth to score Dwight Smith Jr.