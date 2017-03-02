DALLAS — Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders rallied with four straight goals to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Thursday night.

Strome scored the game's first goal, then assisted on Andrew Ladd's second-period goal and Dennis Seidenberg's tiebreaker at 7:46 of the third.

The Islanders, in a tight race for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, have won four of five and are 3-1 on a nine-game road trip. They were 7-13-4 on the road when the trip began.

Nick Leddy and Nikolay Kulemin also scored in the third for New York. The Islanders outshot Dallas 14-7 in the period.

Stars captain Jamie Benn scored on the power play in the first period and short-handed in the third. Radek Faksa and Jason Spezza had second-period goals that gave Dallas a 3-1 lead.

Thomas Greiss made 22 saves for New York, while Antti Niemi stopped 28 shots for Dallas.

Spezza had a goal and an assist. Tyler Seguin assisted on the Stars' first two goals

Strome's goal came when he skated on a breakaway from his own end to just in front of Niemi and slipped a short-range wrist shot between the goalie's legs at 9:29 of the first period.

Benn tied it on the last second of a power play, taking a pass from Seguin in the slot to score just eight seconds before the period ended.

Faksa and Spezza scored from almost the same spot, low in the left faceoff circle, to give Dallas a 3-1 lead 10:14 into the second period.

Ladd pulled the Islanders within a goal at 14:49. Strome hit the right post with a shot, and Ladd was there to put in the rebound.

Leddy tied the game 3-all just 25 seconds into the third period. Niemi deflected Leddy's slap shot from the point to the right off the boards behind the net. The puck bounced off Niemi's left skate and back into the net.

Seidenberg scored on another shot from the blue line, and Kulemin took a pass in close from Leddy to beat Niemi for a 5-3 lead with 10:31 left.

NOTES: Stars RW Ales Hemsky returned from hip surgery to play his second game this season. . LW Antoine Roussel didn't play after the first period because of an upper-body injury. . Joshua Ho-Sang, a 21-year-old centre, made his NHL debut for the Islanders. . New York LW Anthony Beauvillier was scratched because of an illness. . D Johnny Boychuk played in his 200th game for the Islanders. . Seguin has 41 assists, giving him 40 or more in each of his four seasons with Dallas. . Spezza has 36 points (16 goals, 20 assists) in 36 career games vs. the Islanders. . Benn has 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) during a 13-game home scoring streak. . The Stars finished 3-2 on their homestand.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, the fifth stop on a nine-game road trip.

Stars: Begin a two-game trip Saturday at Florida. Dallas plays 10 of its 14 games in March on the road.