WINDSOR, Ont. — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period as the Erie Otters beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 on Saturday in the first game for both teams at the 2017 Memorial Cup.

Alex DeBrincat, Jordan Sambrook and Christian Girhiny, into an empty net, also scored for the Ontario Hockey League champion Otters (1-0-0). Troy Timpano made 19 saves for the win.

Scott Eansor and Austin Strand supplied the offence for the Western Hockey League champion Thunderbirds (0-1-0). Carl Stankowski stopped 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

Stankowski had to come up big early and often as shots were 11-3 in Erie's favour just nine minutes into the game.

The 17-year-old netminder stretched out his left leg on an Anthony Cirelli redirect in front to keep it scoreless. Stankowski then went post-to-post to get a piece of a Strome shot soon after.

The Otters made life difficult for the Thunderbirds with their forecheck, pinning Seattle in its own zone for most of the opening period. It took the Thunderbirds almost 14 minutes to get their transition game working and it eventually led to their first power-play chance when Mathew Barzal drew a hooking call on Sambrook.

Seattle's best scoring chance in the first period came while shorthanded. After a Warren Foegele turnover, Eansor got in on a breakaway on Timpano. The Erie goaltender made a stick save as Eansor was being hooked by Foegele, who was called for a minor.

Stankowski was at it again to start the second period, stopping Taylor Raddysh on a breakaway just over a minute in. He followed that with a glove save on DeBrincat from point-blank range on an Erie power play.

He couldn't stop everything, though, as DeBrincat finally put Erie on the board on the same power play at 5:40, tucking a shot between Stankowski's arm and body.

Eansor responded for Seattle to tie the game, snapping a shot blocker side on Timpano from the off wing at 9:40. Sambrook restored the lead for Erie as he cut across the crease, waited out Stankowski and put the puck between the goalie's skate and post with 2:01 to play in the period.

The two sides went into the second intermission tied 2-2 after Strand beat a screened Timpano with a high wrist shot just 1:08 after Sambrook's goal.

The Otters held a 29-14 shot advantage after 40 minutes.

Strome gave Erie a 3-2 lead just 1:36 into the third period. He scored from the top of the goal crease, finishing off a pass from Raddysh.

Seattle had a chance to tie the score midway through the third, but Timpano turned away Ryan Gropp, who chose to shoot on a 2-on-1 break. Girhiny iced the game with Stankowski on the bench at 18:41.

Notes: This was the first meeting between two American-based teams at the Memorial Cup since 2007 when the OHL's Plymouth Whalers faced the QMJHL's Lewiston Maineiacs... Seattle faces the host Windsor Spitfires (1-0-0) on Sunday. Erie plays the QMJHL's Saint John Sea Dogs (0-1-0) on Monday.