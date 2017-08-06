RENO, Nev. — Chris Stroud made an eagle on his final hole to get to get into a three-man playoff and won with a two-putt birdie on the second extra hole Sunday in the Barracuda Championship, his first PGA Tour victory in his 289th start.

Stroud played the final six holes at Montreaux Golf and Country Club with three birdies and an eagle to earn 20 points in the modified Stableford format. That got him into a playoff with Greg Owen and Richy Werenski, who each birdied the par-5 18th.

Owen was eliminated with a par on the 18th hole. Returning to the 18th hole, Stroud drilled his approach to 12 feet, while Werenski went over the green, chipped to 25 feet and missed the birdie putt.

The victory sent Stroud to the PGA Championship next week for his first major in three years, along with a two-year exemption. He was playing on limited status this year.

David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., had a hole in one and tied for 34th at -10. Ottawa's Brad Fritsch was tied for 65th at -1.