Still winless in 2017, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' struggles spilled into practice on Tuesday ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Edmonton Eskimos.

According to Drew Edwards of 3DownNation.com and The Hamilton Spectator, starting quarterback Zach Collaros got into an altercation with a defensive player. That escalated into a huge brawl between the club's offensive and defensive players on the next play, led by guard Ryan Bomben and defensive tackle Davon Coleman.

#Ticats just had a big scrap in practice. And I mean big. Several players involved. #CFL pic.twitter.com/16PA8VDcTQ — Drew Edwards (@scratchingpost) August 1, 2017

Edwards added that it took several minutes for coaches and players from both sides to calm things down.

Hamilton, now 0-5 this season, is coming off a 60-1 defeat to the Calgary Stampeders over the weekend, its second largest margin of defeat in club history.

"It snowballed on us," said head coach Kent Austin after the loss. "It just got out of control. They had five big plays on us in the first half. We talked all week long about not giving up the big play.

"It's a humiliating loss. They played great. They're a good football team and we've got to find answers."

Austin said after the game that he told his players to put the loss behind them heading into their next tough road test against the 5-0 Eskimos on Friday.

"It was about how to handle situations like this and the type of men that we're going to be and what we're going to demonstrate," he said. "And what life does to you does not matter. It's how you respond to diversity. It's going to be an indication of the quality of men that we have."

Files from 3DownNation were used for this report, with photo credit to Drew Edwards