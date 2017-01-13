UFC Fight Night Halifax main event Stefan Struve has announced via his Instagram account that he is pulling out of the fight due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.
 

Struve was set to face Junior dos Santos in a rematch of their UFC 95 fight in February of 2009 that he lost via first round TKO in London, England.

The injury will require surgery and Struve’s doctors expect a four month recovery period after the operation.

Dos Santos posted a video response of a training exercise indicating that he’s awaiting a new opponent for the Halifax main event.

The UFC has not announced any changes to the Halifax card.