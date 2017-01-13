52m ago
Struve injured, out of UFC Halifax main event
TSN.ca Staff
UFC Fight Night Halifax main event Stefan Struve has announced via his Instagram account that he is pulling out of the fight due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.
Struve was set to face Junior dos Santos in a rematch of their UFC 95 fight in February of 2009 that he lost via first round TKO in London, England.
The injury will require surgery and Struve’s doctors expect a four month recovery period after the operation.
Dos Santos posted a video response of a training exercise indicating that he’s awaiting a new opponent for the Halifax main event.
The UFC has not announced any changes to the Halifax card.