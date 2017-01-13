UFC Fight Night Halifax main event Stefan Struve has announced via his Instagram account that he is pulling out of the fight due to a torn labrum in his shoulder.



Struve was set to face Junior dos Santos in a rematch of their UFC 95 fight in February of 2009 that he lost via first round TKO in London, England.

The injury will require surgery and Struve’s doctors expect a four month recovery period after the operation.

Dos Santos posted a video response of a training exercise indicating that he’s awaiting a new opponent for the Halifax main event.

Halifax I'm still working hard to give you guys the best of me on February 19th. Someone is gonna get knocked out we just need to know who's gonna be that guy. | | Halifax eu ainda estou trabalhando duro para dar a vocês o melhor de mim dia 19 de fevereiro. Alguém será nocauteado só falta saber quem será essa pessoa. @evertonvv @americantopteam @mabogea @farmaciaanalitica A video posted by Junior Cigano Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

The UFC has not announced any changes to the Halifax card.