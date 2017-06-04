The Keg Must See: Subban says Crosby called out his rank breath

Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Before his faux “guarantee” for Game 3, P.K. Subban said he was going to be in Sidney Crosby’s face so much that “he’s not going to like it.”

Turns out, Subban got a little too close for comfort, according to Crosby.

Subban and Crosby jawed on their way off the ice after a rousing 5-1 victory for the Predators at a raucous Bridgestone Arena, with Subban relaying post-game that Crosby said the smell was not pleasant.

“Usually when guys chirp after the game, it’s usually about your game or something personal, but he went on to tell me that my breath smelled bad,” Subban said. “I don’t know why, because I used Listerine before the game.

“So I thought my breath smelled great.”

Crosby and the Penguins’ frustration was apparent in the third period.

Evgeni Malkin and Crosby have appeared in 142 Stanley Cup playoff games together, but Game 3 against the Predators was the first time ever that both were held without a single shot on goal.

Predators coach Peter Laviolette couldn’t put his finger on why that happened - and didn’t put much emphasis on the fact that it did.

“To be honest, tonight we probably gave up the most with regard to chances,” Laviolette said. “Tonight was just a good back-and-forth game. If they weren’t taking the shots, they were probably making somebody else take the shots. They don’t need to actually take it. They see the ice well, bring people toward them, make plays.”

The Predators have outshot the Penguins by a 97-67 margin through the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final.

Crosby, 29, has now failed to score in 12 consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances and has just one total goal in his last 19 Final games.

“I thought they had some looks,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said of Malkin and Crosby. “They had some attempts. Those are important guys for us. We want them to get pucks on net because they have the ability to score. We haven’t had th success that we would like here in this early part of the series. We’ve certainly got to figure that out as a group. I believe we will.”

