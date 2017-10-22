LAS VEGAS — William Karlsson scored at 4:36 of overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Reilly Smith and Colin Miller scored in the second period for the Golden Knights, who have won six of their first seven games to open their inaugural season.

Malcolm Subban stopped 37 shots before being helped to the dressing room by two trainers with 9:10 remaining in regulation after stretching out on a wide shot by Jaden Schwartz. Oscar Dansk stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced in his NHL debut, making key stops at the end of regulation and in overtime.

Magnus Paajarvi and Alex Pietrangelo scored for St. Louis, and Jake Allen — fifth on the franchise wins list (94) — finished with 19 saves.

With 5:08 left in the third, Schwartz fed a wide-open Pietrangelo, who fired a slap shot past Dansk to tie the score 2-2.

The Blues thought they may have tied the game at 3:13 of the third when Vladimir Sobotka's chip shot went off Subban's body, and both he and the puck ended up in the net. But after an official review, there was not enough evidence to overturn the no-goal call.

And while the Golden Knights barely generated any offence in the first two periods, mainly from unforced neutral zone turnovers by St. Louis, they managed to take a 2-1 lead into the locker room after two periods.

After Colin Miller's shot was blocked by Blues defenceman Joel Edmundson, the puck squirted right to Smith, who fired a shot from the left circle past Allen on a power play to tie it 1-1 with 6:06 remaining in the second.

Then, with 2:33 left in the period, and the Golden Knights on another power play, Miller ripped a shot from the right circle past Allen, who was screened perfectly by 6-foot-5 Alex Tuch, giving the Knights a one-goal edge.

St. Louis opened the scoring at 7:09 of first when Oskar Sundqvist got stuffed on a wraparound but Paajarvi was on the spot to wedge the rebound under Subban's pads.

St. Louis, which played seven of its first nine game on the road, will finish October playing three of four at home.

NOTES: Since the 2014-15 season, the Blues are 41-15-7 against teams from the Pacific Division. ... The Blues are 44-6-1 during Schwartz's career, when he records at least two points in a game. The centre had just one point versus the Golden Knights. ... Schwartz has at least a point in eight of the Blues' nine games this season, while he has scored four goals in the last three games. ... D Robert Bortuzzo played his 100th game with the Blues. ... St. Louis went into the game leading the NHL with 139 blocked shots on the season, but Vegas led the Blues in that department, 18-9. ... Since scoring at least one goal in Vegas' first four games, James Neal has not put one in the net the last two games. He has, however, recorded a point in five of the Golden Knights' first seven games. ...

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Calgary on Wednesday

Golden Knights: Host Chicago on Tuesday