P.K. Subban said he is fine after appearing to get hurt blocking a shot midway through the third period in the Nashville Predators 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday.

Subban was down in pain for a couple of moments after blocking an Evgeni Malkin shot before skating gingerly to the bench, but there was no concern from the defenceman after the game.

"I asked him, “Are you ok? Any issues?‘" TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said after the game. "And he said, ‘No, I’ll be 100% okay.’ And he went to the media scrum. So, he’s not concerned with it but he’s looking forward to a couple days rest."

Subban has been great for the Predators during their postseason run, with two goals and 12 points in 20 games.

The Predators and Penguins are tied 2-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.