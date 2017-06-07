Subban didn't expect all the mouthwash talk to blow up, or did he?

Nashville Predators defenceman P.K. Subban was not on the ice to begin the team's practice Wednesday.

Subban was down on the ice in pain for a couple of moments after blocking an Evgeni Malkin shot in the third period of the Predators' 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. He eventually got up and skated gingerly to the bench and said after the game he was not concerned he would miss any time.

Subban has been great for the Predators during their postseason run, with two goals and 12 points in 20 games.

The Predators and Penguins are tied 2-2 in the Stanley Cup Final.