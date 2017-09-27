Is it fair that Crosby has to be the face for the Pens deciding to go to the White House?

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan came to the defence of his team and captain Sidney Crosby on Wednesday amid criticism of the Stanley Cup champions' decision to visit U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

"We haven’t taken any stance," he told reporters prior to the Penguins pre-season game against Buffalo on Wednesday. "The Penguins as an organization and our players have chosen not to use this platform to take a stance. There appears to be a perception that we have. It's wrong."

The team announced its decision on Sunday morning – on a day that President Trump's criticisms of players who kneel during the national anthem sparked a mass increase in such protests around the National Football League. President Trump also rebuked NBA star Steph Curry for saying he wouldn't attend a White House visit with the league champion Golden State Warriors before rescinding the team's invitation.

Crosby backed the franchise's decision to attend, which has prompted critical comments from the hockey and political world.

"People feel that Sid needs to bear this burden of responsibility is unfair," Sullivan continued. "This guy does nothing but come to the rink, help the Penguins win championships and be a good person every day...that's how we see it. Having said that, we have respect for those that choose to express themselves differently. I wish we would receive the same respect in return. I wish our captain would as well.”

Mike Sullivan passionately defends his team, Sidney Crosby on the White House visit. #Pens@katiebhockey has more: https://t.co/evmAZ0xsHM pic.twitter.com/1fyBFCQQ23 — DK Pittsburgh Sports (@DKPghSports) September 27, 2017

The Penguins explained that they respect the office of the president and "the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House." The team also attended White House ceremonies following Stanley Cup championships in 2009 and '16, touring the building a visiting briefly with Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

"We have discussed it with our players," Sullivan said. "Everyone is aware of what's going on and so quite honestly, my focus is on Game 1. We're a week away from the regular season. We've spent a week or so answering these types of questions and I'd like from this point forward to focus on hockey."

The Penguins will visit the White House on Oct. 10.