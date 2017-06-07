The Pittsburgh Penguins have been outscored 9-2 over the last two losses against the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

Despite the lopsided score, Pens head coach Mike Sullivan isn't blaming the man between the pipes for the bad results.

“We haven’t lost games because of our goaltending,” Sullivan told Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Tuesday.

Rookie goalie Matt Murray has been in net for the past nine games after missing the first two rounds of the playoffs because of a lower-body injury suffered in the warmup of Game 1 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Murray, 23, has posted a 5-3 record with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage while backup Marc-Andre Fleury, 32, is 9-6 with a 2.56 GAA and a .924 SV.

Coach Sullivan has yet to confirm a starter for Thursday's Game 5 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

“These guys do have an impact on their teams’ ability to have success. I think that’s the nature of playoff hockey," said Sullivan. "That’s the nature of hockey in general. It might be the most important position in all of sports because that position can single-handedly change the outcome of a game, as we’ve seen on a number of different occasions throughout the course of this playoffs with all different series.”

Murray was the starter for Pittsburgh's Stanley Cup title last year while Fleury was the main man in 2009 when the Penguins beat the Detroit Red Wings in the final.