Is the Sens' system frustrating the Penguins?

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan was not tipping his hand when it came to his Game 2 lineup on Monday morning.

"Everybody will be a game-time decision tonight," Sullivan said when asked the status for forward Patric Hornqvist, who missed Sunday's practice for a maitenance day.

Hornqvist was one of 10 players who missed the team's optional skate Monday morning. He was joined by Trevor Daley, Matt Cullen, Brian Dumoulin, Chris Kunitz, Carl Hagelin, Ron Hainsey, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby.

Hornqvist played 13:15 in his team's overtime loss in Game 1; he's averaging 15:11 of ice time through 13 playoff games.

Sullivan acknowledged that Hagelin, who missed Game 1 on Saturday, is healthy enough to be considered a game-time decision Monday night.

Hagelin played for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury on March 10 in Game 2 against the Washington Capitals. However, he missed Game 7 of that series and Game 1 against the Ottawa Senators due to injury. He owns one goal through five games in the playoffs.

The Penguins are down 1-0 in their series against the Senators.