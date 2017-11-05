TSN.ca runs down the notable inactives ahead of a busy day of football.

Fournette sits for breaking team rule

Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie running back Leonard Fournette will be inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after breaking a team rule, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is OUT — stunner. He broke a team rule and is inactive. Coach Doug Marrone establishing a culture — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2017

Fournette has had a strong season for the Jaguars since being drafted by the team fourth overall this spring, rushing for 596 yards and six touchdowns in six games.

Chris Ivory will start in Fournette's place.

Ertz sits after testing injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will not play against the Denver Broncos, according to reports.

Eagles TE Zach Ertz is out today, per source. Struggled through warmups and Eagles decided to hold him out. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2017

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ertz struggled through warmups ahead of the game and the team has decided to hold him out.

It will be a big loss for the Eagles with Ertz in the midst of a terrific season. The 26-year-old has 43 receptions for 528 yards and six touchdowns in eight games for the Eagles this season.