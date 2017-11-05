29m ago
Sunday Inactives: Jags' Fournette out after breaking team rule
TSN.ca Staff
TSN.ca runs down the notable inactives ahead of a busy day of football.
Fournette sits for breaking team rule
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie running back Leonard Fournette will be inactive against the Cincinnati Bengals after breaking a team rule, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Fournette has had a strong season for the Jaguars since being drafted by the team fourth overall this spring, rushing for 596 yards and six touchdowns in six games.
Chris Ivory will start in Fournette's place.
Ertz sits after testing injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will not play against the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ertz struggled through warmups ahead of the game and the team has decided to hold him out.
It will be a big loss for the Eagles with Ertz in the midst of a terrific season. The 26-year-old has 43 receptions for 528 yards and six touchdowns in eight games for the Eagles this season.