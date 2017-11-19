TSN.ca runs down the notable inactives ahead of a busy day of football.

Despite being listed as questionable for their game against the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will play Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Mortensen

Leonard Fournette will be active and play for Jaguars today — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) November 19, 2017

Fournette, the Jaguars first round draft pick this season, has missed two games this season, one for breaking a team rule. The 22-year-old has 629 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Dallas Cowboys' struggling offensive line will be without their star left tackle against division rival Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night.

#Cowboys star LT Tyron Smith (back, groin) was listed as questionable. But after not practicing all week, he won't play vs. #Eagles, as @SlaterNFL reported earlier in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2017

Smith hadn't practiced all week for the Cowboys.

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to have wide receiver Alshon Jeffery Sunday night agains the Dallas Cowboys. Jeffery, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will suit up and give QB Carson Wentz another target against their division rivals.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery, questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play Sunday night vs Dallas, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2017

In nine games for the Eagles this season, Jeffery has 34 receptions for 500 yards and five touchdowns.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman could be without two weapons in the passing game when he makes his starting debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tight end Charles Clay and wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who are both listed as questionable, will test their injuries ahead of the game.

Bills uncertain whether TE Charles Clay and WR Jordan Matthews, both questionable for Sunday, can play vs. Chargers, per source. Team wants to test them pregame before it decides. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2017

Clay has played in just six games for the Bills this season, racking up 22 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Matthews, in his first season in Buffalo, has 22 receptions for 253 yards and a touchdown in eight games.