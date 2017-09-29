The Seattle Seahawks are the biggest favourites on the board for Week 3 as they get ready to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

ESPN’s Football Power Index projects Seattle has a 90 per cent chance to win. The Seahawks have won 11 straight home games against AFC opponents dating back to 2011. There’s a good chance they extend that streak against the Colts.

More importantly, Sunday night will represent another chance for Seattle to demonstrate improvements on both sides of the football. While the offence needs to be better, the focus is on the Seahawks defence. After giving up 33 points in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Seattle’s defence has an opportunity to make a statement versus Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.

The biggest concern for the Seahawks is a lack of punch from their Legion Of Boom defence early on this season. Seattle has ranked in the top seven in run defence in each of the last three years, holding opponents to 3.6 yards per carry or worse. Through three games, the Seahawks rank last in the NFL with an average of 5.3 rushing yards allowed per carry.

Last week, Tennessee’s running backs combined for 195 yards on 35 carries. The week before, the San Francisco 49ers had 159 yards on 19 carries. Seattle’s defence was gashed for big plays in each of those games. One week after Carlos Hyde had a 61-yard run for the 49ers, the Seahawks gave up a 75-yard score to Titans running back DeMarco Murray.

This week, they face a familiar opponent in former 49ers running back Frank Gore. Gore has averaged just 3.0 yards per carry this season. His longest run is 10 yards. Seattle needs to shut down the veteran running back on Sunday.

DeMarco Murray rumbles 75-yards The Titans DeMarco Murray breaks off a 75-yard touchdown run in Week 3 action.

Meanwhile, a Seattle defensive line that is absolutely loaded with talent will need to find a way to generate pressure up front. Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Sheldon Richardson and Frank Clark didn’t have a single pressure on 79 combined pass rush snaps against Tennessee last week. That group will need to be more effective against the Colts on Sunday.

Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor have been on the field for every defensive snap through three games. The same is true for linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright. Their jobs become a lot more difficult when the defensive line isn’t able to get after opposing quarterbacks. Brissett is capable of buying time with his legs so it will be on the front four to keep him contained.

Inefficiency on offence was another problem for the Seahawks, forcing the defence to spend far too much time on the field in the opening half last week. It’s plausible that fatigue played a role in Seattle’s struggles against the Titans. The Seahawks defence was on the field for just over 19 minutes in the first half.

Defensive coordinator Kris Richard wouldn’t accept fatigue as an excuse, but it might help if the offence could stay on the field long enough to take some of the pressure off the defence.

Wilson finds Richardson for the touchdown Russell Wilson finds Paul Richardson for the eight-yard touchdown in Week 3 action.

Seattle’s offence remains a work in progress thanks in large part to the youngest offensive line in the NFL. Russell Wilson has been pressured more than any quarterback other than Carson Palmer of the Arizona Cardinals through the first three weeks of the season.

The Seahawks selected Germain Ifedi with their 2016 first-round pick and Rees Odhiambo with their 2016 third-round pick. Both tackles have struggled early on but Seattle is committed to letting them learn under fire. The interior of the line hasn’t been much better, as veterans Luke Joeckel and Oday Aboushi have performed at a below average level both in pass protection and when it comes to opening up running lanes.

The good news for the Seahawks is that they appear to have found a capable running back in rookie seventh-round pick Chris Carson. Carson has averaged 4.5 yards per carry through three games to move ahead of C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls on the running back depth chart. Prosise and Rawls have combined for 24 yards on 13 carries, so Carson should have a substantial workload against Indianapolis.

Another element to watch for on Sunday is Wilson’s desire to stretch the field vertically with deep passes. Wilson had five pass plays of 20 yards or more against the Titans last week. The Colts defence has allowed the most pass plays of 20 yards or more (20) so far this season.

The Seahawks will be in the spotlight when they host the Colts on Sunday Night Football. It will be another opportunity for the Legion Of Boom to make a statement. Seattle will have an excellent chance to climb back to .500 with a win over Indianapolis. It will be just as important for the Seahawks to correct some negative early season trends on both sides of the football.