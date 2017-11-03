Raiders QB Derek Carr has already matched last year’s interception total with six this season

The Oakland Raiders were considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender entering the season. A lot has changed over the last eight weeks.

After opening the year with consecutive victories, the Raiders have lost five of their last six games to get to 3-5 at the midway mark. Next up for Oakland is a matchup of AFC Wild Card teams from a year ago in a date with the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Even with eight games remaining on their schedule, this is essentially a must-win game for the Raiders.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Oakland’s chances of reaching the playoffs have dipped from 66 per cent after Week 2 to just 4 per cent entering Week 9. The Raiders are only at the midway mark of their season but a quick look at their remaining schedule reveals just how difficult it will be for them to turn things around. Oakland has a bye in Week 10. In Week 11, they will host the New England Patriots. After that, the Raiders will host the Denver Broncos and New York Giants in back-to-back home games before a trip to Arrowhead Stadium to visit the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 15, Oakland will play its home finale against the Dallas Cowboys before consecutive road games to close out the season at the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

With such a difficult road the rest of the way, the Raiders will need to ramp up the urgency on the road in Miami on Sunday night.

It’s no secret that the key to Oakland’s success will be the play of quarterback Derek Carr. After overcoming a back injury, Carr has thrown for 730 yards and four touchdowns over the last two weeks. However, Carr has also thrown two interceptions and has turned the ball over at a much higher rate than he did last season. Carr has six interceptions in his last five starts alone after throwing six picks all of last year. The fourth-year quarterback needs to do a better job of protecting the football if the Raiders are going to win on Sunday.

Another area where Carr needs to be better is throwing the deep ball. Over his last five starts, Carr has completed just 31.3 per cent of his passes that have travelled 15 or more yards downfield with four interceptions. Unlike the turnover issues, Carr’s lack of success throwing the deep ball is something that can be traced back to last season.

In 2016, Carr completed just 8-of-26 deep pass attempts for 275 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. With a pair of capable wide receivers in Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree, Carr will need to be more efficient taking shots downfield in order to stretch the defence vertically. Oakland has averaged 34.0 points and 424.7 yards of offence in its three wins this season compared to 13.4 points 253.6 yards of offence in its five losses.

On the other side of the football, the Raiders defence is in historically bad territory in terms of its lack of takeaways. Oakland’s defence is the only unit in the NFL that doesn’t have an interception this season. In fact, the Raiders are the only defence since the 1970 merger that hasn’t recorded a single interception through the first eight games of a season.

Oakland ranked in the top-10 in the NFL with 16 interceptions a year ago. The Raiders matched Kansas City for the best turnover margin in the NFL with a plus-16 mark. Only four teams have been worse than Oakland in terms of turnover differential this season. That will need to change if the Raiders are going to contend for a playoff spot.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is expected to return vs Raiders on Sunday

In Miami there was a significant shakeup following last week’s 40-0 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. Ajayi was considered the focal point of the Miami offence. However, the third-year back has averaged just 3.4 yards per carry this season while failing to reach the end zone.

The Dolphins rushing attack ranks 31st in the NFL with an average of 3.18 yards per rush which is on pace to be the second-lowest average in franchise history. Miami’s running backs have averaged just 1.23 yards before contact per carry, which is the worst mark in the NFL by a half-yard. That number is an obvious sign that the offensive line hasn’t pulled its weight when it comes to the run game. The Dolphins offence isn’t expected to be better without Ajayi. However, it would be hard for them to perform any worse on the ground.

Miami is expected to welcome quarterback Jay Cutler back to the lineup on Sunday after he missed last week’s loss to Baltimore as he dealt with cracked ribs. For as ugly as the first half of the season has looked at times for Cutler, the Dolphins enter Week 9 with a 4-3 record. Cutler will ultimately be judged based on how he performs the rest of the way.

Miami has averaged a league-worst 13.1 points per game so far this season. It will be interesting to see whether the Dolphins decide to open things up on offence and give Cutler more opportunities to throw the ball downfield. Cutler is averaging just 5.5 yards per attempt this season, which is the third-lowest mark among qualified quarterbacks. Miami has an intriguing set of pass catchers in wide receivers Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker as well as tight end Julius Thomas so their lack of production hasn’t been for a void of talent at the skill positions.

The Dolphins have dominated the recent series between these teams winning each of the last five meetings. After the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, Miami now has a chance to move right back in to the thick of the AFC Wild Card race with a win on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Oakland will need to approach this game with a sense of desperation entering the second half of the season. After a slow start and with a tough schedule ahead, the Raiders are essentially in a must-win situation heading in to Sunday Night Football.