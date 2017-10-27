Steelers Wide Receiver Martavis Bryant Will Be Inactive On Sunday Versus Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers stand alone atop the AFC North. In the midst of a volatile season on and off the field, the Steelers have remained in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Next up for Pittsburgh is a prime-time date with the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The Steelers have never lost at Ford Field. They will attempt to keep it that way with a chance to improve to 6-2 on Sunday.

Steelers’ wide receiver Martavis Bryant will be inactive for Week 8. A week after requesting a trade, Bryant posted a since-deleted Instagram message in which he wrote that fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is “nowhere near better than me.” Bryant practised with the scout team on Wednesday and told the Pittsburgh media he wouldn’t be in the lineup on Sunday.

While Bryant is a talented receiver, his absence isn’t significant enough to expect a major drop off in the performance of the Pittsburgh offence against Detroit. Bryant was targeted on 25.4 per cent of his routes over his first two NFL seasons. His target rate has dropped to just 17.5 per cent of his routes this season. Ben Roethlisberger’s passer rating when targeting Bryant this season is 70.4, which is the lowest among the Steelers top four wide receivers.

While there was a lot of talk about Bryant’s ability to stretch the field with his big-play ability, the results simply haven’t been there this season. Bryant has just one reception on 11 targets thrown at least 20 yards downfield. The other 13 NFL players with at least 10 targets 20 yards or more downfield all have at least three receptions on such throws.



Bryant has the potential to be an important piece in the Pittsburgh offence if he buys in. However, his lack of production on the field combined with his decision-making off the field made it easy for the Steelers to shut him down this week. Fifth-year wide receiver Justin Hunter will take Bryant’s place in the lineup.

Roethlisberger hits Brown for 51-yard TD Watch as Ben Roethlisberger hits Antonio Brown For 51-yard touchdown pass In 19-13 win over Kansas City.



Regardless of Bryant’s status, the Pittsburgh offence will continue to lean heavily on the tandem of wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell. Brown and Bell have accounted for a ridiculous 66 per cent of the Steelers yards from scrimmage this season. To put that in perspective, no other teammates have accounted for a higher percentage of their team’s yards from scrimmage over the last 15 seasons.

Brown’s 765 receiving yards are his highest total ever through the first seven games of a season in his career. Bell has at least 32 carries in three of his last four games. He could break the NFL record for rushes in a calendar month with 25 carries on Sunday.

Bell, who played at Michigan State in college, will play an NFL game in Michigan for the first time in his career. He needs 102 yards from scrimmage to reach the 1,000-yard mark in his first eight games. No team has relied more on one tandem than the Steelers have with Brown and Bell. That trend will continue against the Lions on Sunday.

Bell breaks off 27-yard run Watch as Le’Veon Bell breaks off for a 27-yard run In 19-13 win Over Kansas City.



On the other side of the football, Detroit will continue to rely mostly on the arm of quarterback Matthew Stafford to move the football. While Bell has 1,952 rushing yards for Pittsburgh over the last two seasons, the Lions have combined for an NFL-low 1,812 rushing yards as a team over that span.

Detroit’s last 100-yard rusher was Reggie Bush, who hit that mark in Week 13 of the 2013 season. The Lions have played 58 straight games without a 100-yard rusher, which is the longest such streak in two decades. That run is unlikely to come to an end this week against a Steelers defence that held Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon to a combined 69 rushing yards in back-to-back wins over the last two weeks.





Lions QB Matthew Stafford Has Been Sacked 17 Times Over Last 3 Starts

Stafford has averaged 238 passing yards per game with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He is one touchdown pass away from 200 for his career. Stafford will face a particularly difficult matchup this week against a Pittsburgh defence that is specifically designed to exploit his biggest weakness, which is facing the blitz.

Stafford has been sacked a league-high 13 times while posting the NFL’s worst Total QBR when blitzed this season. The Steelers are one of seven teams that have blitzed on over 30 per cent of opponent passing plays this season.

Pittsburgh’s defence has produced the second-most sacks in the NFL while allowing the second-fewest yards per game. Stafford has been sacked at least five times in each of his last three starts. No other quarterback over the last decade has been sacked at least five times in three straight starts.

Opposing defences understand how to effectively attack and limit the Lions offence by sending five or more pass rushers. That blueprint should fit the Pittsburgh defence perfectly on Sunday.

Another interesting disparity to keep in mind when the Steelers and Lions meet Sunday is the records of both quarterbacks in prime-time games. Roethlisberger has won each of his last four prime-time games, averaging nearly 300 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and just one interception. Meanwhile, Stafford is 4-11 in his career in prime-time games, which is the worst win percentage of any NFL quarterback with at least 10 prime-time starts.

Pittsburgh has won seven of its last eight on the road dating back to last season. At the very least, they would remain tied for the best record in the AFC with a win in Week 8.

Despite the distractions off the field, the Steelers have made progress on the field in back-to-back wins over Kansas City and Cincinnati. It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody if that trend continues even without Bryant in the lineup on Sunday in Detroit.