After 15 straight wins, the Columbus Blue Jackets are now the Las Vegas favourites to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

According to new odds from sportsbook Bovada released on Tuesday, John Tortorella's team moved from 28-to-1 odds in December to 7-to-1.

The Chicago Blackhawks (15-to-2, up from 9-to-1), Minnesota Wild (8-to-1, up from 20-to-1), the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins (8-to-1, up from 10-to-1) and the New York Rangers (9-to-1, up from 10-to-1) round out the top five.

The biggest longshots to take hockey's top prize are the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, both at 500-to-1 odds.

The Montreal Canadiens remain Canada's best shot at winning the country's first Stanley Cup since 1993 at 14-to-1 odds, but those are down from 12-to-1 in December. They're followed by the Edmonton Oilers at 16-to-1, also down from 12-to-1. The Ottawa Senators (25-to-1, up from 28-to-1), Calgary Flames (28-to-1, up from 50-to-1), Toronto Maple Leafs (unchanged at 40-to-1), Winnipeg Jets (50-to-1, down from 33-to-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (unchanged at 100-to-1) round out the Canadian contingent.