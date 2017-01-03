After 15 straight wins, the Columbus Blue Jackets are now the Las Vegas favourites to hoist the Stanley Cup in June.

According to new odds from sportsbook Bovada released on Tuesday, John Tortorella's team moved from 28-to-1 odds in December to 7-to-1.

The Chicago Blackhawks (15-to-2, up from 9-to-1), Minnesota Wild (8-to-1, up from 20-to-1), the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins (8-to-1, up from 10-to-1) and the New York Rangers (9-to-1, up from 10-to-1) round out the top five.

The biggest longshots to take hockey's top prize are the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, both at 500-to-1 odds.

The Montreal Canadiens remain Canada's best shot at winning the country's first Stanley Cup since 1993 at 14-to-1 odds, but those are down from 12-to-1 in December. They're followed by the Edmonton Oilers at 16-to-1, also down from 12-to-1. The Ottawa Senators (25-to-1, up from 28-to-1), Calgary Flames (28-to-1, up from 50-to-1), Toronto Maple Leafs (unchanged at 40-to-1), Winnipeg Jets (50-to-1, down from 33-to-1) and the Vancouver Canucks (unchanged at 100-to-1) round out the Canadian contingent.

UPDATED BOVADA STANLEY CUP ODDS

TEAM CURRENT ODDS DECEMBER ODDS
Columbus Blue Jackets  7/1  28/1 
Chicago Blackhawks  15/2  9/1
Minnesota Wild  8/1  20/1 
Pittsburgh Penguins  8/1  10/1
New York Rangers  9/1  10/1 
Montreal Canadiens  14/1  12/1 
Washington Capitals  14/1  10/1 
Edmonton Oilers  16/1  12/1 
St. Louis Blues  16/1  14/1 
San Jose Sharks  16/1  14/1 
Anaheim Ducks  20/1  16/1 
Ottawa Senators  25/1 28/1 
Tampa Bay Lightning  25/1  12/1 
 Boston Bruins 28/1  28/1 
Calgary Flames  28/1  50/1
Los Angeles Kings  28/1 25/1 
Dallas Stars  33/1  25/1 
Nashville Predators  33/1  22/1
Philadelphia Flyers  33/1  50/1
Toronto Maple Leafs  40/1 40/1 
Winnipeg Jets  50/1  33/1 
Florida Panthers  66/1  33/1 
Vancouver Canucks  100/1  100/1 
Buffalo Sabres  150/1 75/1
 Carolina Hurricanes 150/1  66/1
 Detroit Red Wings 150/1 50/1 
 New Jersey Devils 150/1  33/1 
New York Islanders  150/1  100/1 
 Arizona Coyotes 500/1  150/1 
Colorado Avalanche  500/1  66/1 