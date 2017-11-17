Detroit Red Wings Luke Witkowski said Friday he's learned rule 70.6 barring players from leaving the bench area during a fight the hard way.

Witkowski received an automatic 10-game suspension on Thursday for returning to ice during Wednesday's brawl with the Calgary Flames after having been escorted off the ice by a referee.

"It's unfortunate," Witkowski told Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. "I didn't know that was a rule. Lesson learned."

Witkowski was a major player in Wednesday's night brawl, which led to the Red Wings and Flames racking up 99 penalty minutes on the night. He fought Flames defenceman Brett Kulak with the Red Wings up 6-2 in the third period and, after knocking Kulak to the ground, Witkowski pushed him down twice and challenged the Flames bench.

He was guided into the Red Wings bench by a referee, receiving a slash on the leg from Matthew Tkachuk as a he headed for the dressing room. Witkowski then returned to the ice in pursuit of Tkachuk as a brawl between the two teams broke out.

Tkachuk will have a hearing on Friday for "unsportsmanlike conduct," and Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill hopes the league comes down hard on the Flames agitator.

"I don't think the punishment fits the crime," Blashill said of Witkowski's suspension, per St. James. "But rule doesn't give dept. any ability to apply judgment. It's too bad... I hope there is punishment for starting the thing, which is what their player did."

Tkachuk blamed Witkowski for causing the fracas Wednesday night.

"Wisniewski, or whatever his name is, was just an absolute wrecking ball trying to start stuff, starting a complete circus with how many minutes left?" Tkachuk said after the loss. "It's a joke that a guy like that would... Just do something pretty stupid that kind of started everything. And then (he) turns back and chirps our whole bench, didn't want to go anywhere, so I just went over there to give him a little poke and tell him just to get out of here.

"He was just looking for an excuse to come back. It's just stupid."

Witkowski said Friday if he'd known the punishment, he would not have returned to the ice.

"Nobody wants to sit out 10 games," Witkowski said bluntly.