Wayne Shaw, Sutton United's 45-year-old reserve goalkeeper who became a fan favourite during the non-league side's surprise run to the last 16 of the FA Cup, has resigned amid an FA gambling investigation.

Shaw is the subject of an FA Gambling Commission inquiry after the 'keeper was spotted eating a pie at the half of Sutton's 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

"What happened didn't make us look very professional," Sutton manager Paul Doswell told Sky News on Monday. "It's something that we've dealt with quickly as a club. Wayne himself offered his resignation to the chairman this afternoon, which has been accepted. It's a very sad end to what has been a very good story."

Some betting websites were offering 8-to-1 odds that Shaw would be shown on camera eating a pie at some point during the match.

The FA is looking into "irregularity in the betting market and establishing whether the operator has met its licence requirement to conduct its business with integrity".

"We are told we are not allowed to gamble as it is full-time professional football," Shaw told the BBC, admitting that he was aware of the betting propostion. "In no way did I put anyone in jeopardy of that - this is not the case here, this is just a bit of fun and me being hungry."

Nicknamed the "Roly Poly Goalie" during his team's Cinderella run, Shaw also served as the team's goalkeeping coach.

Shaw started his career in the Southampton youth academy, coming up as a striker. He made his debut for Sutton in 2011.