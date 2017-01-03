Canada will have their hands full for Wednesday's semi-final battle against Team Sweden.

The Swedes went undefeated in the round robin and finished first in Group A before dismantling Slovakia 8-3 in the quarter-finals. They've trailed for a total of 15:41 all tournament and have the top point producer in Alexander Nylander (five goals, six assists in five games) on their roster. Canada, meanwhile, fell once in the round robin - a New Year's Eve loss to the Americans - and got by the Czechs 5-3 in a closely contested matchup in the quarters. Sweden has won the last two contests against Canada at the WJC as well, most recently a 5-2 triumph during last year's round robin.

It's rare, but the Canadians will be the underdogs at the Bell Centre Wednesday night.

Ducharme raises eyebrows with bulletin board material Sweden has cruised through the World Juniors so far, winning five straight games by a combined score of 26-9. But they really haven't been tested yet, and on Tuesday Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme was quick to point out that translating preliminary round success into gold medals hasn't come easy for Sweden. Mark Masters has more.

However, one thing Canada can hang their hat on is despite Sweden's tremendous recent success in the round robin (40 straight wins, last losing on Dec. 31, 2006 against USA), they've struggled in the knockout stage over the past few tournaments. Sweden has finished fourth in the previous two World Junior Championships, including an 8-3 beating by the Americans in last year's bronze medal game. They haven't won gold since 2012 which was just their second in tournament history. Canada last won in 2015 in Toronto, the last time it was played on home soil.

Furthermore, Sweden hasn't been tested a great deal so far thanks in large part to the defending champion Finns falling flat in Group A. Canada had to deal with powerhouse teams like Russia and United States in group play action.

Here's how Canada and Sweden match up statistically.

By The Numbers Canada Stat Sweden 26 Goals For 26 11 Goals Against 9 9/23 Power Play 5/13 18/21 Penalty Kill 13/18 50 Penalty Minutes 44 183 Shots on Goal 186 Strome (2G, 6A, 8P) Top Scorer Nylander (5G, 6A, 11P) Barzal (3G, 4A, 7P) Second Scorer Eriksson Ek (5G, 2A, 7P) Ingram (2.01 GAA, 0.867 SV) Top Goalie Sandstrom (1.75 GAA, 0.917 SV)