Local favourite Val Sweeting advanced to the Pinty’s All-Star Curling Skins Game final with a rout of European newcomer Eve Muirhead.

Team Sweeting, which also features Lori Olson-Johns, Dana Ferguson, and Rachelle Brown, finished with a total $19,500 in prize money compared to just $1,500 for Team Muirhead, which also features Anna Sloan, Vicki Adams, and Lauren Gray.

Sweeting and her team will take on Jennifer Jones in Sunday’s final.