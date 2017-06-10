SAN DIEGO — Pinch-hitter Matt Szczur hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Szczur was pinch-hitting for starter Jhoulys Chacin (5-5), who had given up a tying two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the fifth.

Szczur's second homer came off rookie lefty Matt Strahm (1-3) and gave San Diego a 3-2 lead.

Rookie Franchy Cordero hit a two-run double in the eighth off reliever Chris Young, a former Padres starter, and Yangervis Solarte followed with an RBI single.